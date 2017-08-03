Bride shares special day for best friend’s surprise proposal

The state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium will not debut on July 30 with the Atlanta United match as originally planned. The MBS will instead open in late August with two NFL preseason games. Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Group, announced the revised timeline on Tuesday. In all, three Atlanta United home matches have been impacted by the new schedule. The first public event at the MBS is now scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the Atlanta Falcons host the Arizona Cardinals. TRENDING STORIES: Voting equipment stolen days before Georgia special election Cleveland Facebook murder suspect found dead 'Heroic' witnesses tried to save 5-year-old killed at popular Atlanta restaurant The Falcons will then host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 31. “We’ve worked very hard over the last few weeks to find any possible avenue to meet the July 30 timeline, but have not been able to do so,” Cannon said. “Our construction partners have now worked through re-sequencing the remaining work and are very confident we’ll be ready for live events beginning with the Falcons game on Aug. 26.” The NFL regular season schedule has not been announced, but Cannon says all Falcons home games will be scheduled for the MBS. ATLANTA UNITED IMPACT Atlanta United’s match scheduled for July 30 at the MBS will now be played at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, July 29, at 5 p.m. Season ticket holders will be reimbursed for this game. The team has played each of its home games this season before sold-out crowds at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Atlanta United’s scheduled matches with Minnesota United on Aug. 13 and the LA Galaxy on Aug. 19 are being rescheduled for later dates at the MBS. The dates have not been determined. Atlanta United’s contract with Bobby Dodd Stadium runs through July 31. No changes have been made to Atlanta United’s scheduled home match with FC Dallas on Sept. 9 at the MBS. Atlanta United fans that have questions or concerns, CLICK HERE, or contact a member of your service team at tickets@atlutd.com. “I would encourage our fans to reach out to us directly,” Cannon said. COLLEGE FOOTBALL IMPACT No changes have been made to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic games scheduled over Labor Day weekend. “There are no changes to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic,” Cannon said. Florida State and Alabama are scheduled to play at the MBS on Sept. 2. Georgia Tech and Tennessee are scheduled for Sept. 4. CONSTRUCTION Cannon addressed rumors and speculation about the retractable roof. “No concerns about the operability of the roof have ever been expressed to us by the design or construction teams,” Cannon said. “It is a complex, original design that is going to be spectacular and operate as designed. That’s the bottom line.” On a Tuesday morning news conference call, Cannon called the project exciting, but complex. “The reason for a revised timeline is quite simple: normal surveying and analysis of the roof structure, as well as steelwork in the roof, have both taken longer than planned,” Cannon said. “Those two things have had a cascading effect on overall workflows related to the roof and that is the reason for the new timeline.” GEORGIA DOME Cannon said that decommissioning of the Georgia Dome has been put on hold until certainty of receiving a certificate of occupancy that will allow events in the MBS is achieved. No more events are planned or are expected in the Georgia Dome, according to Cannon. “We don’t expect to use the Georgia Dome whatsoever,” Cannon said on Tuesday’s news conference call. Holding off the decommissioning process is “an extraordinarily conservative approach being taken because there is nothing to gain in the overall timeline by expediting demolition.” The decommissioning process is expected to resume in late June and a future date for demolition has not been determined. ABOUT MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM Upon its completion, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be a world-class sports and entertainment facility in downtown Atlanta, and home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. The multi-purpose stadium will host major sports and entertainment events, including the Super Bowl in 2019, the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2020, and the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship game.