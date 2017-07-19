Bride honors generations of family with wedding dress photo shoot

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota bride was able to honor her mother, mother-in-law and great-grandmother during her pre-wedding bridal photo shoot.
Colleen Dejno found out that her family saved the gowns from previous weddings, so she came up with the idea to show the fashion progression of the past 100 years while remembering those who walked down the aisle before her, KARE reported.
Dejno works at a children’s museum, but in her free time is a performer and a costume designer, ABC News reported.
The oldest dress, dating to 1910, was sewn by her great-grandmother, who was a seamstress, for her own wedding. The fabric and time to sew the dress, according to Dejno, was a gift from her great-grandmother’s bosses using her working hours to wear it, KARE reported.
In a vintage inspired setting, Dejno sat in the over 100-year-old fabric, with a photo of her great-grandparents’ wedding party to the side.
Next were her grandmother’s from 1947, her mother-in-law’s from 1967 and then her mother’s from 1973
Working with her photographer Jeannine Marie, they matched the tone and and the feel of the historic time periods of when the dresses were originally worn.
They also used wigs to recreate time-period hairstyles to match the eras in the photo shoot at Semple Mansion in Minneapolis.
One photo got second looks at the wedding when they were put on display.
“One person said it was weird to see the photos because it looked like my mom with a different groom,” Dejno told ABC News.
The final photo was taken three weeks after the vintage photo shoot, as Dejno added her own gown to the line of wedding wear.
Dejno said she hopes to keep the dresses intact, ABC News reported. She told KARE that if she has a daughter, maybe she’ll carry on the tradition at her own wedding.
