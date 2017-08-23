Brazen liquor thief caught on camera

Listen Live
National
By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SHREVEPORT, La. -  Police are looking for a suspect who stole at least nine bottles of liquor Friday from a Thrifty Liquor in Shreveport, Louisiana.

An unidentified woman can be seen on surveillance video hiding bottles in her purse and under her clothes.

"She's just loading liquor up like she's stockpiling this liquor. I think she paid for one bottle of liquor but she is definitely a thief in the liquor department," Jim Taliaferro with Crime Stoppers told KTAL.

Anyone with information leading to her arrest will receive 300 dollars from Crime Stoppers. They can be reached at 318-673-7373.

  • Motter replaces injured Cano, lifts Mariners past Braves 9-6
    Motter replaces injured Cano, lifts Mariners past Braves 9-6
    Taylor Motter replaced an injured Robinson Cano and gave Seattle the lead with a two-run single in the eighth inning, lifting the Mariners over the Atlanta Braves 9-6 on Wednesday night. Cano had two doubles before leaving with tightness in his left hamstring in the third. Kyle Seager added a three-run homer in the eighth inning off Dan Winkler. After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth. Motter's single to center field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked. David Phelps (4-5, 2-1 AL) recorded two outs in the seventh after coming off the disabled list. Edwin Diaz recorded the final four outs — including three strikeouts in the ninth — for his 29th save in 33 chances.
  • Father wakes up to armed intruders in Buckhead home
    Father wakes up to armed intruders in Buckhead home
    Some neighbors in Buckhead said they are vowing to stay vigilant after a father woke up to armed intruders in his house.  Police say a man heard burglars in his home on Northwood Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday.  He yelled at his wife to call 911. The burglars ran away, but not before grabbing a few valuable items.  Atlanta police found 10 rounds from a gun that the burglars left in the house.  We're talking to neighbors who say the incident is a 'wake-up call' for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. TRENDING STORIES: Couple to receive $3 million in ‘satanic day care’ case Police arrest man in connection with murder of transgender woman School bus driver accused of DUI with 31 kids on board  
    Brazen liquor thief caught on camera
    Police are looking for a suspect who stole at least nine bottles of liquor Friday from a Thrifty Liquor in Shreveport, Louisiana. >> Read more trending news An unidentified woman can be seen on surveillance video hiding bottles in her purse and under her clothes. 'She's just loading liquor up like she's stockpiling this liquor. I think she paid for one bottle of liquor but she is definitely a thief in the liquor department,' Jim Taliaferro with Crime Stoppers told KTAL. Anyone with information leading to her arrest will receive 300 dollars from Crime Stoppers. They can be reached at 318-673-7373.
  • Atlanta restaurant named one of most scenic in America
    Atlanta restaurant named one of most scenic in America
    Aside from the yummy foods and superb customer service, there is another element that can make your dining experience unforgettable: the view. One Atlanta restaurant fits the bill, because it’s been named one of the most scenic in America, according to OpenTable.  To determine the results, the restaurant reservation site analyzed more than 10 million reviews of more than 25,000 U.S. restaurants submitted by “verified diners.” MORE: 4 Atlanta burgers named one of best 100 burgers in America The Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Plaza made the site’s 2017 list thanks to its spinning dining room, which provides 360-degree views of the city.  This isn’t the first time the tri-level dining complex has been recognized. It made OpenTable’s 2016 most scenic restaurants list last year.  It also received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award in 2016 and was OpenTable’s 2015 Diner’s Choice award.  Located in Downtown Atlanta at 210 Peachtree St. NW, the upscale eatery, designed by Atlanta architect John Portman, made its debut in 1976. MORE: Atlanta bar named one of best rooftop bars in the country Since then, it has been accommodating couples and families with delicious lunch and dinner options for decades. Sun Dial closed for renovations in 2010 and reopened in 2013. It closed again for two months in 2017 after a 5-year-old boy died due to being trapped in between a table and one of the restaurant’s rotating walls.  SEE: Things to do this weekend As of June, the floor was no longer revolving. But despite the controversy, Sun Dial is still serving up “spectacular views, tantalizing menus and live jazz,” and OpenTable is taking notice. 
  • Law enforcement surprise daughter of fallen officer on her birthday
    Law enforcement surprise daughter of fallen officer on her birthday
    The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Kissimmee, Florida, threw a surprise birthday celebration for Unique Howard, the daughter of fallen police  Sgt. Roger “Sam” Howard. Sergeant Howard was shot and killed in the line of duty on August 18, just three days before his daughter’s 17th birthday. Members of the Sheriff’s Office along with Kissimmee Police Department and the Ccty of Kissimmee Fire Department showed up to her job while she was working and surprised her with a cake and sang happy birthday. That's not all, the teams surprised her with a special present, a coin from the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and a thin blue line bracelet.
  • Energy Dept: Government should ease rules on power plants
    Energy Dept: Government should ease rules on power plants
    The department said in a new report that the closure of many plants that once formed the backbone of the grid has raised the risk that consumers might not have reliable electricity. In a letter accompanying the report, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said the U.S. is fortunate to have many sources of energy and should use them all. Advocates for renewable energy have been bracing for the report since drafts that leaked to the press in recent weeks hinted that the Energy Department would conclude that renewable energy and federal regulations have done little to improve grid reliability. In a key recommendation, the report urges the federal government to make licensing and permitting faster and cheaper for facilities 'such as nuclear, hydro, coal, advanced generation technologies, and transmission.' The report likely marks the beginning of a fierce battle as supporters of competing technologies seek preferential treatment from politicians and regulators. Most sounded guarded in their initial review of the report. A group of electric utilities that supports coal generation said the report encouraged proper planning to maintain a reliable grid. Scott Segal, the director of the group, the Electric Reliability Coordinating Council, said coal and nuclear provide reliability while renewables will ensure a diverse energy mix. Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association, said valuing reliability and lowering regulatory barriers will help his industry grow. Abigail Ross Hopper, CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said renewables improve performance of the grid and that policymakers must 'account for the many benefits solar energy offers.' The U.S. energy market has undergone dramatic changes in the past 15 years. About 15 percent of the generating capacity that existed in 2002 has been retired, including many coal-fired plants that were replaced by plants burning cheap natural gas. Natural gas replaced coal as the leading fuel for electricity in 2016. Wind and solar power have also undermined coal and nuclear, the Energy Department report concluded. Helped by federal tax credits and favorable state policies, the department said, renewables have lower variable costs than so-called baseload plants — the coal and nuclear behemoths that steadily churned out electricity at high rates for many years. The Energy Department report also heaped blame on environmental regulations. It said that the largest number of coal plant retirements occurred in 2015, the deadline for operators to install new pollution-control equipment. Perry ordered the report back in April, saying a review of electricity reliability and markets was overdue. In a cover letter to the 187-page report, Perry said, 'We must utilize the most effective combination of energy sources with an 'all of the above' approach to achieve long-term, reliable American energy security.' He has said that the Trump administration would pursue policies that promote reliable and affordable electricity from diverse energy sources. President Donald Trump has vowed to revive the coal industry. The administration has rolled back some energy regulations, and Trump announced he will withdraw the U.S. from the Paris accord on controlling climate change.
