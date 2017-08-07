2 Boy Scouts dead, 1 hurt, after sailing into powerline

Three Boy Scouts were electrocuted, two fatally, after their Catamaran ran into an overhead transmission powerline over the weekend, according to officials.
The boys — ages 11, 16 and 17 — were boating on Lake O’ The Pines near Avinger, Texas, around 2 p.m. Saturday when the accident occurred, according to a press release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Game wardens found the Hobie Cat Catamaran on fire with the sails up. They found the 17-year-old boy dead onboard the boat and the 16-year-old dead in the water.
Good Samaritans gave CPR to the 11-year-old on a separate boat. He was taken to a hospital.
Sobering and sad news. Rest easy brothers.— Tim Walker (@mitkw) August 7, 2017
"All is well, safely rest, God is nigh."#boyscouts #bsa #nesa https://t.co/hS41lyi0CJ
The boys were part of a Boy Scouts troop based in Hallsville, Texas.
The Longview New-Journal identified the two deceased boys as Will Brannon, 17, and Heath Faucheux, 16. The 11-year-old, Thomas Larry, is still in critical condition, the newspaper reported.
“This is an extremely difficult time for our Scouting family,” Dewayne Stephens, Boy Scouts of America’s East Texas Area Council chief executive, said in a statement. “We are very sad to confirm the deaths of two youth participants following a boating incident. ... Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families. We will support them in any way that we can.”
