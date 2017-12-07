Boy exchanges prized Christmas gift to help homeless 

An Xbox is tops for many gamers’ holiday wish lists.

Mikah Frye was no different, until he noticed homeless people outside during the cold Ohio weather.

His grandmother said he asked what homeless people do when it’s cold outside. So he came up with an answer: giving those who needed them a blanket to stave off the chill, WJW reported.

But he needed to find out how to pay for the gifts.

His grandmother suggested he give up one gift to help warm the homeless.

“He later said if the Xbox is $300, and the blankets are $10 then I can buy 30 blankets,” Mikah’s grandmother, Terry Brant, told WJW.

Mikah’s family found themselves in a similar situation a few years ago. They had some financial difficulties and lost their home and had shelter thanks to the Access program, WJW reported.

So far more than 60 blankets have been donated and have started to be given out to families in need. Each one has a message from Mikah that says, “They gave me a blanket, but I had to leave it. That’s why I want you to have your own blanket.”

He ends his note with “Today, I live in my own house, and someday you will too. Your friend Mikah.”

And while Mikah gave up his dream of an Xbox for those who need help, WJW reported that “Santa” is still trying to get the video game for the selfless child.

