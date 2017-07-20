Boy, 3, drowns in Florida Keys canal

A 3-year-old boy vacationing with his family in the Florida Keys died after he wandered off and ended up in a canal, according to news reports.

The family had arrived at Key Colony Beach near Marathon on Saturday evening after traveling from their home in Gainesville, Georgia, the Miami Herald reported. While they were unpacking, Andrew Williams got out of the home they were renting and headed toward a canal, the paper said.

A neighbor started screaming when she found him in the water around 6:45 p.m.

The neighbor’s husband pulled Andrew out, and by then his parents, Erica and Jeffrey Williams, arrived, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by the Miami Herald.

The boy’s father started to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation on his son until Marathon Fire-Rescue paramedics arrived and took over, the report said.

Andrew was taken to a hospital where he died just before 10 p.m., according to officials.

