On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in Woodstock spent the day stopping every car traveling on I-93 southbound at an immigration checkpoint.

It’s the second time in as many months that drivers on 93 south have been stopped in their vehicles and asked questions about their citizenship. During the last operation in August, 25 people were detained, three of whom were minors. But the surprise to some is that it is happening 75 miles away from the Canadian border.

“There hasn’t been a checkpoint operated by the border patrol in that spot for the last five years, but we were told by the border patrol agent that following an executive order from the Trump administration they are going to increase the frequency of these stops,” Todd Bookman, reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio said.

Boston 25 News asked border patrol about the checkpoints and why they’re happening so far from the border.

They sent a statement which reads in part: “… several sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act, give Border Patrol agents broad law enforcement authorities, including the authority to question individuals, make arrests, and take and consider evidence.”

While bookman says there hasn’t been significant traffic backup resulting from the checkpoints, it has certainly raised emotions on both sides.

“There’s people that strongly back the president and his agenda, and we hear the exact opposite who say this is an invasion of privacy and folks who are living here undocumented but perhaps not violating any laws are now under permanent threat,” he said.

Customs and border patrol have not released numbers on the number of arrests or detainments from this checkpoint.

At the last checkpoint in August, all illegal contraband seized came from legal residents.

Full Statement from Customs and Border Patrol: