Social media is abuzz over a pair of books published in 1890 that depict a character named Baron Trump.

While a character in a book who shares the name of the youngest child of the president may not be all that unusual, it’s the details of the fictional Baron Trump that has tongues wagging.

In the novels, fictional Baron lives in Castle Trump, which happens to sit on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Oh, and he’s aided on his time-travel quest by a man called “Don.”

Reddit users have been discussing the books attributed to a man named Ingersoll Lockwood. Lockwood, who was a lawyer, wrote “Baron Trump’s Marvellous Underground Journey” and “Little Baron Trump and his Wonderful Dog Bulger,” among other fantasy novels.

According to the Reddit thread, in the “Marvellous Underground Journey, Baron is inspired to travel to Russia by Don Constantino Bartolomeo Strepholofidgeguaneriusfum, or “Don, the “Master of all Masters.” From Russia Baron finds a portal which allows him to travel to other lands.

Lockwood also wrote a pamphlet called “1900: Or The Last President.” The 1896 publication describes the uproar over the election of a political outsider.

Carolyn Kaster/AP President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump walk to Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 17, 2017, en route to Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The books have helped reignite a conspiracy theory on Reddit that claims the Trump family has been involved in time travel. According to some on Reddit, Trump’s uncle, John Trump, who was an engineer, was a pioneer in time travel.

The book can be purchased on Amazon and from other book retailers for around $30.