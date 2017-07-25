Bond is back: Daniel Craig comes back as 007

Craig, Daniel Craig. The latest in the line of actors who have portrayed super spy James Bond will take another crack at the iconic role, the New York Times is reporting.

Craig, who was rumored to be stepping down, is proving them all wrong and will be in at least one more film set to be released in November 2019.

James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/6HnaDnfruK — James Bond (@007) July 24, 2017

The untitled film will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who were the screenwriting team for the last six Bond movies and will be the 25th in the series.

The film will be made by Eon and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

After the wrap of the last Bond flick “Spectre,” Craig said he wanted to focus on other roles. But later backpedaled on harsh comments that he would rather do something else than appear as Bond, saying that he was exhausted during the interview and that he would consider coming back as the secret agent, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A list of actors were being bandied about to take over the role from Craig if he didn’t come back. Among them were Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Damien Lewis and Tom Hardy, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

