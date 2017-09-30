Listen Live
Body found on church lawn confirmed to be missing Virginia teen
Body found on church lawn confirmed to be missing Virginia teen

Body found on church lawn confirmed to be missing Virginia teen
The body of  missing Virginia teen Ashanti Billie was found Friday at the East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo: WSOCTV.com)

Body found on church lawn confirmed to be missing Virginia teen

By: Joe Bruno, WSOCTV.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation after a young woman's body was discovered on the lawn of East Stonewall AME Zion Church in northwest Charlotte.

Police confirmed the death of 19-year-old Ashanti Billie, from Virginia.

﻿A landscaping crew working on the lawn of the Griers Grove Road church found the body, police said.

The pastor said the woman's body was behind a couple of boulders in the back of the property. Her body was partially decomposed, police said.

The death is suspicious, but police aren't saying whether they suspect foul play. 

Police said Billie was the subject of a missing person investigation in Norfolk, Virginia. She had been missing since Sept. 18.

Billie disappeared and her family was going to Charlotte to speak with police, according to the ABC affiliate in Norfolk.

Rev. Michael McLean said he wouldn't be surprised if the death involved criminal activity.

"Unfortunately, there is a lot of crime in this area. As a community we want to address these issues," McLean said. 

Homicide detectives and the medical examiner spent Friday at the church investigating the death, which is standard procedure for suspicious deaths. 

Officers are trying to determine how long the body had been there and how it got there.

Body found on church lawn confirmed to be missing Virginia teen

Martin Culbreth, special agent in charge of the Norfolk Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, released this statement:

“It is with deep regret that I inform the community that Ashanti Billie has been located, deceased, in Charlotte, North Carolina. I, along with the entire investigative team, offer our most sincere condolences to the Billie family, especially Ashanti’s parents Brandy and Tony. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

“Thank you to the investigative team which includes the FBI, NCIS, Virginia Beach Police Department, and Norfolk Police Department for your tireless devotion to finding Ashanti. Your commitment to this effort demonstrates the true heart of law enforcement and I am proud of each and every one of you.

“Our community should know that our work does not end here. Now our mission is to bring justice for Ashanti, and we will be relentless in our efforts to find who did this to her. We will not rest until the person who robbed Ashanti of her life, her promise and her future is held fully accountable under the law.”

News

  • Truck stolen with family's dog inside
    Truck stolen with family's dog inside
    A truck with a family’s dog inside was stolen Saturday morning from outside a restaurant in Mukilteo.  >> Read more trending news Police say the truck, with the chocolate lab named Penny inside, was stolen from Patty’s Eggnest.  “We don’t care about the truck,” owner Alison Murphy wrote on Facebook. “But (we) want to find our dog, Penny. She is 8 years old, has tags with our phone numbers and doesn’t bark.” 
  • Oceanographer's ashes going to sea aboard rescued sea turtle
    Oceanographer's ashes going to sea aboard rescued sea turtle
    A rescued green sea turtle will be released this weekend back into the Gulf of Mexico, carrying the ashes of a self-taught Texas oceanographer who founded the rehabilitation center that nursed it back to health. Thousands are expected to attend a ceremony Saturday that effectively allows Tory Amos, who devoted his life to helping the endangered reptiles, to do so once more in death. His final voyage comes on a stretch of beach named in his honor. Amos, 80, died of complications from prostate cancer on Sept. 4, mere days after Harvey roared ashore as a fearsome Category 4 hurricane. It caused extensive damage to the Animal Rehabilitation Keep for ailing sea turtles and aquatic birds that Amos opened nearly four decades ago. But the turtles there weathered the storm well — as their counterparts in the wild also appear to have done, scientists say. An early hatching season meant most turtles headed to sea before the storm arrived, with their eggs already hatched rather than lying on the beach to be subsumed. Also, few turtles became stranded inland as Harvey pulled the tide far out and, since the punishing winds and rains subsided, only a relatively small number has washed back onshore or been found among storm debris. 'This certainly could have been worse,' said Tim Tristan, executive director of the Texas Sealife Center, a nonprofit rescue and rehabilitation facility in Corpus Christi, close to where Harvey first made landfall Aug. 25. Five of the world's seven sea turtle species are found in the Gulf of Mexico and have been documented in parts of Texas: green, hawksbill, Kemp's ridley, leatherback and loggerhead. At Amos' turtle and aquatic bird center in the Harvey-ravaged beach town of Port Aransas, the hurricane smashed roof tiles and solar panels and collapsed parts of buildings. Partially submerged, concrete tanks housing around 60 rescue turtles were also damaged, but the animals weren't harmed. Even Barnacle Bill, a 200-plus pound loggerhead who first came to the center in 1997, was fine despite the storm mangling the cover of his pool. Staff arriving by pickup truck had to steer though downed powerlines and assorted destruction to reach the rehabilitation facility just after Harvey passed. They put turtles in the back before returning a second time with plastic tubs. 'We had turtles crawling around back there,' said Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve, which encompasses Amos' rehabilitation center. Animals well enough were released to sea, but those who weren't went to Tristin's facility. They will likely remain there for months amid repairs to the Animal Rehabilitation Keep. Sea turtles generally are good at avoiding hurricanes except for eggs that can be flooded or babies who are displaced from floating mats of seaweed where they feed, said Jeff George, executive director of Sea Turtle, Inc., a rescue and rehabilitation center on South Padre Island near the Texas-Mexico border. As Harvey approached Texas, George and volunteers scoured the beach and collected about 280 eggs that waited out the storm indoors, inside insolated containers. All but a few hatched and were released about a week later. Since then, only a few recent hatchlings have had to be rescued after washing up on South Padre area beaches, and George said many of those came from the Caribbean, far from their nesting areas near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Normally the turtle hatching season runs from May through late August, but a mild winter kept the Gulf waters warmer and ensured hatchings began extra early this year — meaning many turtles were born and swam away pre-Harvey. 'You wonder if that was luck or if Mother Nature has things balanced,' George said. In Port Aransas, Tunnell said a few turtles were discovered amid Harvey's wreckage, but 'nothing too crazy.' Amos was born in London and went to Bermuda at 17, trying unsuccessfully to engineer a color, flat-screen television. Having never graduated from college, he moved to Port Aransas in 1976 and became an oceanographer for the University of Texas Marine Science Institute. Three years later, the Ixtoc I exploratory well exploded in the Gulf about 50 miles from Mexico's coast, and Amos saw the devastating effects of the resulting oil spill on sea life. He later founded the Animal Rehabilitation Keep, which still helps hundreds of turtles and birds annually — tackling everything from pelicans that swallow plastic to turtles stricken with a tumor-causing virus. Known for a long, white beard that helped him play Santa Claus at Christmas, Amos retired in 2003 but continued working, collecting and analyzing debris on Texas beaches and painstakingly entering findings in databases. He also sailed on marine voyages throughout the world. 'I considered him a genius,' Tunnell said. 'He was a great oceanographer but he was so humble.
  • Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
    Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
    President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at the mayor of San Juan and other officials in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, contemptuous of their claims of a laggard U.S. response to the natural disaster that has imperiled the island's future. 'Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help,' Trump said in a series of tweets a day after the capital city's mayor appealed for help 'to save us from dying.' 'They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,' Trump wrote from his New Jersey golf club. The tweets were a biting attack on the leader of a community in crisis. After 10 days of desperation, with many still unable to access essentials including food and water, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz accused the Trump administration Friday of 'killing us with the inefficiency' after Hurricane Maria. She implored the president, who is set to visit the U.S. territory on Tuesday, to 'make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives.' 'I am begging, begging anyone that can hear us, to save us from dying,' Cruz said at a news conference, her voice breaking with rage. It was an unusually pointed rebuke from the president in the heat of a disaster — a time when leaders often put aside partisan differences in the name of solidarity. But it was a reminder of Trump's unrelenting penchant for punching back against critics, whatever the circumstances. Trump has said he's doing everything possible to help the 'great people of PR!' and has pledged to spare no effort to help the island recover from Maria's ruinous aftermath. He has also repeatedly applauded his government's recovery efforts, saying military personnel and first responders have done 'an amazing job,' despite the significant logistical challenges. Thousands more Puerto Ricans have received water and rationed food as an aid bottleneck has begun to ease. But many, especially outside the capital, remain desperate for necessities, including water, power and fuel. Trump's administration has tried in recent days to combat the perception that he failed to quickly grasp the magnitude of Maria's destruction and has given the U.S. commonwealth less attention than he'd bestowed on states like Texas, Louisiana and Florida after they were hit by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Trump had repeatedly praised the residents of those states as strong and resilient, saying at one point that Texas could 'handle anything.' Administration officials have held numerous press conferences providing updates on relief efforts and Trump on Saturday spoke by phone from New Jersey with FEMA Administrator Brock Long, Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rosselló, and other several other local officials. But after a week of growing criticism, the president's patience appears to be waning. 'The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,' the president charged, without substantiation. FEMA administrator Brock Long also piled on: 'The problem that we have with the mayor unfortunately is that unity of command is ultimately what's needed to be successful in this response,' he said, requesting that she report to a joint field office. Cruz declined to engage in the tit-for-tat, instead calling for a united focus on the people who need help. 'The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors.' We cannot be distracted by anything else,' she tweeted, along with photos of herself meeting with residents and rescue workers, wading hip-deep through a flooded street and comforting an elderly woman. After a day of tweets criticizing the news media, Trump seemed to echo the sentiment: 'We must all be united in offering assistance to everyone suffering in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in the wake of this terrible disaster.' Trump's Saturday tweets are the latest example of his insistence on 'punching back,' even against those with far less power. After a deadly terror attack in London in June, for instance, Trump singled out London Mayor Sadiq Khan, suggesting he wasn't taking the attacks seriously enough. Natural disasters sometimes bring moments of rare bipartisan solidarity. In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, which wreaked havoc along the East Coast in 2012, New Jersey's Republican governor, Chris Christie, praised Democratic President Barack Obama for his personal attention and compassion at a joint press conference. Still, the fight over relief money became politicized and contentious, with numerous Republicans voting against a delayed relief bill. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, tensions between local and federal officials also ran high. Then-New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin pleaded with the government to send help in sometimes colorful terms, while Terry Ebbert, the city's Homeland Security director, called relief efforts a 'national disgrace.' Kate Hale, Dade County's emergency management chief during Hurricane Andrew, also blasted FEMA's response in an angry news conference that was credited with spurring federal government action. 'I wasn't there to criticize; I was there to beg for help,' she said. 'I was terrified of what was going to happen to people that otherwise could have been saved. It was never my intention to criticize; it was my intention to cry for help, my intention to beg for help. And it came out like it did, because it just does.' 'We were all at the end of our rope,' she said. 'We didn't know what else to do.' She called Cruz's remarks a passionate outcry 'from a woman who loves her community and the people in it, has watched it be destroyed and is now watching people die.' ___ Associated Press writers Luis Alonso Lugo in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Police: Craigslist scammer arrested after fatal hit-and-run
    Police: Craigslist scammer arrested after fatal hit-and-run
    A Craigslist scammer was arrested Friday night following a deadly hit-and-run in a store parking lot, authorities said. Murray Blackmon, 65, is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said in a statement. Officers responded to a 911 call earlier that day about a man who was run over in a Home Depot parking lot in Morrow. Police believe Blackmon had met with the man to supposedly sell him a laptop. At some point, Blackmon sped off with the victim hanging from the car's passenger side, police said. Authorities say Blackmon slammed on his brakes, causing the victim to fall and suffer fatal injuries. Footage from the parking lot shows the victim desperately clinging on to the vehicle, moments before he was flung to the ground. 'There's absolutely no doubt, period, after looking at the video that this individual knew this gentleman was hanging on to his car,' Clayton County Police Capt. Stefan Schindler told WSB-TV . Blackmon has an extensive criminal history and has carried out Craigslist scams in which he would drive off with innocent people's money, investigators said. The victim's identity has not been released.
  • Gatorland to loan 60 alligators to Texas park damaged by Hurricane Harvey
    Gatorland to loan 60 alligators to Texas park damaged by Hurricane Harvey
    Gatorland is loaning 60 alligators to a Texas park that lost about a quarter of its population when Hurricane Harvey hit the state.  The owners of Gator County Adventure Park and Sanctuary in Beaumont, Texas, arrived at Gatorland Saturday to pick up the 60 5- to 6-foot-long American alligators.  >> Read more trending news Watch: 2,000 alligators prepped for Hurricane Irma at Gatorland 'We are just so fortunate that Gatorland was not heavily damaged and we did not lose any alligators in the storm,' said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland. 'But even before Hurricane Irma hit Florida, we saw the devastation in Texas from Hurricane Harvey and began looking for ways we could help.” Read: GATORLAND is new home to 70 animals from closing theme park According to the owners, Gator Country received a record 52 inches of rain during Hurricane Harvey and lost about 40 of their alligators to the floodwaters.  Gator County owners Gary and Shannon Saurage hope to breed the alligators and yield about 100 babies in a year. 'I think this relationship between us will really set a precedent for alligator parks to come together and help one another,” Shannon Saurage said. 
