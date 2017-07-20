Bloody message left at Georgia crime scene where 2 were shot

Georgia authorities are searching for the gunman in a double shooting in metro Atlanta Thursday morning .

A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back just outside the city of Snellville in Gwinnett County, police said.

The 30-year-old victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and the 14-year-old was taken to nearby hospital. The 30-year-old is in stable condition, Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said.

The shooter was described as a man in his early 20s, who may still be armed, Pihera said.

Police have leads on the suspect’s identity but will not reveal who he is until warrants are issued. The victims and shooter all knew each other, but it is unclear if any of them were “related by blood or by marriage,” Pihera said.

A few doors down from the duplex where the shooting allegedly happened, a neighbor’s white Hyundai sedan was splattered with blood. On its roof a note, apparently written in blood, that said , “DRE MOM I love u.”

