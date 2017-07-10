Blac Chyna appeared Monday on “Good Morning America” for an exclusive interview with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, and “GMA” journalist Linsey Davis.

“I was devastated. How could somebody post these pictures of me?” Chyna, 29, said of the first time she saw explicit photos Kardashian had posted of her. “This is a person I trusted, and I felt betrayed.”

Kardashian, 30, went on a social media rampage last week and accused his former fiancée of cheating on him during their relationship. He also claimed she had problems with drug and alcohol abuse and that he paid for $100,000 worth of cosmetic surgeries for Chyna. Kardashian also accused her of giving birth to their daughter, Dream Kardashian, in order to get back at her ex fiance, rapper Tyga, who previously dated Kardashian’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner.

“No one was out to make a baby out of spite,” Chyna said during the interview.

It was previously reported that Chyna may not be able to take Kardashian to court over the revenge porn because she reportedly “liked” all of his posts, which could used to argue that she was not emotionally damaged by the images of her nude body on social media. Chyna refuted those claims and denied “liking” the photos. She also said she has Kardashian blocked on Instagram.

When it came to hiring Bloom and pursuing legal action again her ex, Chyna said the decision came after she talked to Kardashian.

“If you don’t respect me, you have to respect the law,” she said of her decision.

Since the online scandal, Chyna said the Kardashian family has not reached out to apologize on behalf of Rob or offer their support. Davis also addressed previous claims that Chyna was using the famous family to bring more exposure to her own brand.

“I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians,” she responded.

Davis also asked about previous explicit modeling photos Chyna has been known to post. Chyna and her attorney both had something to say on the matter.

“I can do whatever I want. It is my body,” Chyna said.

“It’s her body, it’s her choice. Each and every time,” Lisa Bloom added.

At the start of Kardashian’s rant, it seemed that a particular video of Chyna kissing another man was the breaking point for him. Chyna explained that she decided to send her ex the sultry clip after she “snapped.”

“Maybe if I send this video to him, he will just leave me alone,” she said, adding that the couple broke up in December. She denied Kardashian’s claims that the two had rekindled recently.

Since hiring her attorney, Chyna has decided to go forward with a temporary restraining order against Kardashian. Bloom and Kardashian’s attorney, Robert Shapiro, are reportedly set to face off on Monday. Shapiro will not block the request for a restraining order but will make it clear to the judge that his client will not share any more explicit photos or share any of Chyna’s personal or medical information.

Chyna now hopes that by coming forward and fighting back against the revenge porn, she can encourage others in her same situation to come forward.

“I would like to say something to all of the women out there; if one person speaks up, maybe it will be a domino affect,” she said.

Chyna is reportedly still planning to keep joint custody of their daughter and said there is no chance of a reconciliation in the future.