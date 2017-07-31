Listen Live
National
Bird pecks through power pole, social media has field day
Bird pecks through power pole, social media has field day

Bird pecks through power pole, social media has field day
Photo Credit: Snohomish County PUD/Facebook

Bird pecks through power pole, social media has field day

By: KIRO7.com

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -  A customer called Snohomish County Public Utility to report a power pole that was almost completely pecked through by a bird.

Snohomish County PUD officials said a woodpecker caused the damage to the pole. However, people voiced their own theories on social media.

But some were doubting the authenticity of the post.

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

News

