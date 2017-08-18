Listen Live
clear-night
78°
H 89
L 74

!
Traffic
LISTEN LIVE:

BBC TV coverage on the situation in Barcelona

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
78°
Mostly Cloudy
H 89° L 74°
  • clear-night
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 74°
  • clear-day
    85°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 90° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Big brother, 10, helps to deliver newborn baby brother at home
Close

Big brother, 10, helps to deliver newborn baby brother at home

Big brother, 10, helps to deliver newborn baby brother at home
Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
File photo

Big brother, 10, helps to deliver newborn baby brother at home

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SULPHUR, La. -  A 10-year-old boy knew just what to do when his mother went into early labor last week.

Jayden Fontenot helped deliver his baby brother when he and his mother realized that there was no time to waste when it came to his little brother’s birth, KPLC reported.

>> Read more trending news

Ashly Moreau went into labor at 34 weeks and the baby was breech. Jayden tried to get help from his grandmother who lives next door. She was able to call police, but couldn’t assist in the delivery.

KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

So Jayden did what he needed to, asking his mother what to do. He pulled the baby into the world, but he wasn’t breathing. He found a nasal aspirator to clean the baby’s nose and he started breathing, KPLC reported.

First responders arrived shortly after and took the new baby and Moreau to the hospital.

Doctors credit Jayden for saving not only his brother’s life but also that of his mother. Doctors told KPLC that if Jayden wasn’t there, his mother would have died from loss of blood during the delivery.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • CEO: Apple to donate $2 million to anti-hate groups
    CEO: Apple to donate $2 million to anti-hate groups
    The CEO of Apple said his company would donate $2 million to anti-hate groups, releasing a staff memo that criticized President Donald Trump and others who claim “moral equivalence” between the white supremacists and counter-protesters last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. >> Read more trending news Tim Cook sent a memo to employees Wednesday, USA Today reported. He pledged donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. Apple is encouraging employees to donate and is matching their payments by a 2-to-1 margin through Sept. 30, USA Today reported. Cook also said that Apple is setting up a system in its iTunes software to allow donations to go directly to the SPLC. “Like so many of you, equality is at the core of my beliefs and values,” Cook wrote. “The events of the past several days have been deeply troubling for me, and I’ve heard from many people at Apple who are saddened, outraged or confused,” Cook said in the memo, which was shared with USA Today. “What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country. Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path. Its scars last generations. History has taught us this time and time again, both in the United States and countries around the world. “I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights,” Cook wrote. “Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans.”
  • NASA, PBS marking 40 years since Voyager spacecraft launches
    NASA, PBS marking 40 years since Voyager spacecraft launches
    Forty years after blasting off, Earth's most distant ambassadors — the twin Voyager spacecraft — are carrying sounds and music of our planet ever deeper into the cosmos. Think of them as messages in bottles meant for anyone — or anything — out there. This Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of NASA's launch of Voyager 2, now almost 11 billion miles distant. It departed from Cape Canaveral on Aug. 20, 1977 to explore Jupiter and Saturn. Voyager 1 followed a few weeks later and is ahead of Voyager 2. It's humanity's farthest spacecraft at 13 billion miles away and is the world's only craft to reach interstellar space, the vast mostly emptiness between star systems. Voyager 2 is expected to cross that boundary during the next few years. Each carries a 12-inch, gold-plated copper phonograph record (there were no CDs or MP3s back then) containing messages from Earth: Beethoven's Fifth, chirping crickets, a baby's cry, a kiss, wind and rain, a thunderous moon rocket launch, African pygmy songs, Solomon Island panpipes, a Peruvian wedding song and greetings in dozens of languages. There are also more than 100 electronic images on each record showing 20th-century life, traffic jams and all. NASA is marking the anniversary of its back-to-back Voyager launches with tweets, reminisces and still captivating photos of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune taken by the Voyagers from 1979 through the 1980s. Public television is also paying tribute with a documentary, 'The Farthest - Voyager in Space,' airing Wednesday on PBS at 9 p.m. EDT. The two-hour documentary describes the tense and dramatic behind-the-scenes effort that culminated in the wildly successful missions to our solar system's outer planets and beyond. More than 20 team members are interviewed, many of them long retired. There's original TV footage throughout, including a lookback at the late astronomer Carl Sagan of the 1980 PBS series 'Cosmos.' It also includes an interview with Sagan's son, Nick, who at 6 years old provided the English message: 'Hello from the children of Planet Earth.' Planetary scientist Carolyn Porco — who joined Voyager's imaging team in 1980 — puts the mission up there with man's first moon landing. 'I consider Voyager to be the Apollo 11 of the planetary exploration program. It has that kind of iconic stature,' Porco, a visiting scholar at the University of California, Berkeley, told The Associated Press on Thursday. It was Sagan who, in large part, got a record aboard each Voyager. NASA was reluctant and did not want the records eclipsing the scientific goals. Sagan finally prevailed, but he and his fellow record promoters had less than two months to rustle everything up. The identical records were the audio version of engraved plaques designed by Sagan and others for Pioneers 10 and 11, launched in 1972 and 1973. The 55 greetings for the Voyager Golden Records were collected at Cornell University, where Sagan taught astronomy, and the United Nations in New York. The music production fell to science writer Timothy Ferris, a friend of Sagan living then in New York. For the musical selections, Ferris and Sagan recruited friends along with a few professional musicians. They crammed in 90 minutes of music recorded at half-speed; otherwise it would have lasted just 45 minutes. How to choose from an infinite number of melodies and melodious sounds representing all of Earth? Beethoven, Bach and Mozart were easy picks. Louis Armstrong and His Hot Seven represented jazz, Blind Willie Johnson gospel blues. For the rock 'n' roll single, the group selected Chuck Berry's 1958 hit 'Johnny B. Goode.' Bob Dylan was a close runner-up, and the Beatles also rated high. Elvis Presley's name came up (Presley died four days before Voyager 2's launch). In the end, Ferris thought 'Johnny B. Goode' best represented the origins and creativity of rock 'n' roll. Ferris still believes it's 'a terrific record' and he has no 'deep regrets' about the selections. Even the rejected tunes represented 'beautiful materials.' 'It's like handfuls of diamonds. If you're concerned that you didn't get the right handful or something, it's probably a neurotic problem rather than anything to do with the diamonds,' Ferris told the AP earlier this week. But he noted: 'If I were going to start into regrets, I suppose not having Italian opera would be on that list.' The whole record project cost $30,000 or $35,000, to the best of Ferris' recollection. NASA estimated the records would last 1 billion to 3 billion years or more — potentially outliving human civilization. For Ferris, it's time more than distance that makes the whole idea of finders-keepers so incomprehensible. A billion years from now, 'Voyager could be captured by an advanced civilization of beings that don't exist yet ... It's literally imponderable what will happen to the Voyagers,' he said.
  • Big brother, 10, helps to deliver newborn baby brother at home
    Big brother, 10, helps to deliver newborn baby brother at home
    A 10-year-old boy knew just what to do when his mother went into early labor last week. Jayden Fontenot helped deliver his baby brother when he and his mother realized that there was no time to waste when it came to his little brother’s birth, KPLC reported. >> Read more trending news Ashly Moreau went into labor at 34 weeks and the baby was breech. Jayden tried to get help from his grandmother who lives next door. She was able to call police, but couldn’t assist in the delivery. So Jayden did what he needed to, asking his mother what to do. He pulled the baby into the world, but he wasn’t breathing. He found a nasal aspirator to clean the baby’s nose and he started breathing, KPLC reported. First responders arrived shortly after and took the new baby and Moreau to the hospital. Doctors credit Jayden for saving not only his brother’s life but also that of his mother. Doctors told KPLC that if Jayden wasn’t there, his mother would have died from loss of blood during the delivery.
  • Tennessee congressman to file articles of impeachment
    Tennessee congressman to file articles of impeachment
    A Tennessee congressman announced Thursday that he plans to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, CBS News reported. >> Read more trending news 'In response to the horrific events in Charlottesville, I believe the President should be impeached and removed from office,' Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen said in a statement released by his office. 'Instead of unequivocally condemning hateful actions by neo-Nazis, white nationalists and Klansmen following a national tragedy, the President said 'there were very fine people on both sides.' There are no good Nazis. There are no good Klansmen.' Cohen cited potential obstruction of justice and violations of the Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause as the reasons for impeachment while also addressing his own strong moral opposition to the president's words and actions relating to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. The congressman's call to remove Trump from office comes after the president blamed the Charlottesville disruption on “both sides” -- both the white supremacists leading the 'Unite the Right' rally, and their counter-protesters, who Trump labeled the 'alt-left.' 'Well, I do think there's blame,' Trump said in a news conference from Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday. 'Yes, I think there is blame on both sides. You look at both sides. I think there is blame on both sides. And I have no doubt about it. And you don't have doubt about it either.” Cohen also serves as a Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice.  'As a Jew and as an American and as a representative of an African American district, I am revolted by the fact that the President of the United States couldn't stand up and unequivocally condemn Nazis who want to kill Jews and whose predecessors murdered 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, and could not unequivocally condemn Klansmen whose organization is dedicated to terrorizing African Americans,' according to Cohen's statement.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.