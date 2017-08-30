Listen Live
Best Buy apologizes after photo of $43 water cases during Hurricane Harvey goes viral
Close

Best Buy apologizes after photo of $43 water cases during Hurricane Harvey goes viral

VIDEO: Rescues From Hurricane Harvey

Best Buy apologizes after photo of $43 water cases during Hurricane Harvey goes viral

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us and Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON -  Best Buy has apologized after a viral photo appeared to show a Houston-area store selling cases of bottled water for as much as $43 during Hurricane Harvey.

>> Houston flooding: Texas records most rainfall ever in continental US (live updates)

A photo submitted to GritPost appeared to show a Best Buy offering $29.98 and $42.96 cases of water, prompting outrage and allegations of price gouging on social media.

>> See the post here

A Best Buy spokesman issued the following statement about the photo to CNBC on Tuesday:

>> Hurricane Harvey evacuees haven't forgotten about their pets

"This was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday. As a company, we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people. We're sorry and it won't happen again. Not as an excuse but as an explanation, we don't typically sell cases of water. The mistake was made when employees priced a case of water using the single-bottle price for each bottle in the case."

>> Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

The Texas Attorney General’s Office confirmed to GritPost that reports of price gouging have been flowing in, including more than 550 complaints and 225 emails. And officials expect even more once the waters go down.

>> 8 tips when donating to Hurricane Harvey

“We expect more complaints in the wake of the storm regarding home repair and construction fraud/price gouging,” said Kayleigh Lovvorn, who works in media relations in the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

>> Bass Pro Shops donating dozens of boats to aid Harvey rescue efforts

“Unfortunately, price gouging like this can be common following natural disasters,” she continued. Lovvorn added that they office has seen complaints from “hotels, grocers, fuel providers and (most frequently) fresh water.”

>> Read more trending news

Businesses found guilty of price gouging can face fines of $20,000, according to GritPost. The site also noted that “anyone who overcharges a senior citizen on necessary goods will be fined $250,000.”

News

  • Marijuana store creates chasm in Alaska tourist town
    Marijuana store creates chasm in Alaska tourist town
    The presence of a marijuana retail store has caused a deep divide in this quirky tourist town, where hundreds of visitors roam the streets daily browsing in art galleries and souvenir shops housed in historic cabins. Most of Talkeetna's stores line the two long blocks that make up its Main Street, where tourists ? many who arrive in Alaska on cruise ships and are bused about two hours north from Anchorage ? wander into storefronts like Nagley's General Store for ice cream or slip through its back door for a cold one at the West Rib Bar and Grill. At Main Street's opposite end, near a river park where visitors snap photos of the continent's largest mountain, is Talkeetna's newest venture into the tourism trade. The High Expedition Co. is a nod to the rich mountain climbing history of the eclectic community purported to be the inspiration for the 1990s television series 'Northern Exposure.' Talkeetna's first marijuana retail store is causing a rift not seen in other tourist-dependent towns in this Libertarian-leaning state, where marijuana had a casual acceptance long before it became legal. But even here, like in many pot-legal states, some towns have opted out of sales, fearful it might invite crime and other evils. In Talkeetna, some shop owners — the ones who built a multimillion-dollar business from the steady stream of mountain climbers who use Talkeetna as a staging point for treks up Denali — say this one shop could ruin the tiny town's historic atmosphere and harm business like the eight or so stores that serve alcohol along Main Street could never do. 'I don't think he belongs in downtown Talkeetna,' Meandering Moose B&B owner Mike Stoltz said. Joe McAneney co-owns the High Expedition Co., which opened in mid-May. 'The sky hasn't fallen on Talkeetna, the sun is shining, and this is now the most photographed shop in town,' he said. Grabbing the attention of amateur shutterbugs is a small 'Cannabis Purveyors' wooden sign on the store's deck. McAneney has been working to open the shop nearly since the day in 2014 that Alaska residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana. He and a partner bought the cabin that was originally built for Ray Genet, an early Talkeetna climber and guide who died in 1979 on Mount Everest. McAneney worked with Genet's family and has incorporated a small museum dedicated to Genet and Talkeetna's climbing history. But even that association led to some disdain. 'Small towns in Alaska are harder than anywhere to break into and sort of become accepted,' McAneney said. His store got its approval from the borough on a technicality when the assembly was writing regulations for marijuana businesses in unincorporated areas, like Talkeetna, and inadvertently omitted special land use districts ? like the town's Main Street. Talkeetna has no local governing body, only a nonvoting community council whose sole power is sending recommendations to borough officials roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) away. State regulators approved the store's permit on a 3-2 vote last spring. 'There's people that are upset about it, but it's legal,' said Sue Deyoe, the Talkeetna Historical Society and Museum's executive director. Opposition mounted as the issue went before state regulators, where a stream of residents unsuccessfully called in to the Anchorage meeting to oppose the store's license. Among the biggest issue for critics is the lack of places for tourists to puff the marijuana they buy ? smoking pot in public is illegal, and that led to fears the nearby river park would become the place to partake. Alaska State Troopers say there were no citations issued for anyone consuming marijuana in public in Talkeetna from April 1 to July 1, the same as last year. But opponents argue Talkeetna is lawless, with the closest trooper an hour away. 'What are we supposed to do?' asked Stoltz, the bed and breakfast owner. 'Are we going to take the law into our own hands? Duct-tape him?' Stoltz said the very presence of a pot store will harm business in the historic town, where residents make a year's living between Memorial Day and Labor Day. 'If we lose our tourism, we lose what Talkeetna is,' he said. 'We're not catering to stoner tourists. To me, that's the conflict with Joe.' Seeing a pot shop on Talkeetna's main drag didn't bother 65-year-old Jeff White, visiting from the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Talkeetna has the artsy feel of a tourist town in Colorado, which also has legal marijuana, he said. 'This goes with that vibe, and I think that's fine.' One resident dismisses the idea that the pot store is giving Talkeetna a black eye. But it is dividing the town, Christie Stoltz said, noting the chasm has reached her home. She's the daughter of Mike Stoltz, the B&B owner. 'I feel like it's generations — the older generation versus the younger generation,' she said. For some, marijuana was never an issue, Deyoe said, and it pales in comparison to a controversy last spring when the borough proposed leveling trees over an area about the size of eight football fields for an expanded parking lot for summer use. 'I think the community council got way more letters on that than they did in reaction to the marijuana shop,' she said. ___ Follow Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen at https://twitter.com/MThiessen
  • Trump reassures those in Harvey's path that he will help
    Trump reassures those in Harvey's path that he will help
    President Donald Trump answered Harvey's wrath by offering in-person assurances to those in the storm zone that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and storm-inflicted destruction. 'We are going to get you back and operating immediately,' Trump told an impromptu crowd that gathered outside a Corpus Christi fire station about 30 miles from where the storm made landfall Friday. The president kept his distance from the epicenter of the damage in Houston to avoid disrupting recovery operations. But he plans to return to the region Saturday to survey the damage and meet with some of the storm's victims, said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Trump will change his focus Wednesday with a trip to Springfield, Missouri to kick off his lobbying effort for a tax overhaul. He will offer some broad goals, but few specifics, During his Texas trip, Trump was eager to get the federal disaster response right, but he missed clear opportunities to strike a sympathetic note for multitudes who are suffering. The president did not mention those who died in the storm or those forced from their homes by its floodwaters. And he basked in the attention of cheering supporters outside the fire station where officials briefed him on the recovery. 'What a crowd, what a turnout,' Trump declared before waving a Texas flag from atop a step ladder positioned between two fire trucks. 'This is historic. It's epic what happened, but you know what, it happened in Texas, and Texas can handle anything.' Trump is clearly determined to seize the moment and show a forceful response to Harvey, mindful of the political opportunities and risks that natural disasters pose for any president. Trump has been suffering from low approval ratings and self-created crises, and the White House is eager to show him as a forceful leader in a time of trouble. What little damage Trump saw — boarded-up windows, downed tree limbs and fences askew — was through the tinted windows of his SUV as his motorcade ferried him from the Corpus Christi airport to the firehouse in a city that's already nearly back to normal. Trump spoke optimistically about the pace of the recovery, and predicted his response would be a textbook case for future presidents. Then it was on to his next stop, Austin, to meet with officials at the state emergency operations center. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Trump showed 'genuine compassion' on the short flight to Austin as they watched video footage of the flooding in Houston. 'The president was heartbroken by what he saw,' the governor said. But Ari Fleischer, who served as press secretary to former President George W. Bush, said there was something missing from Trump's remarks in Corpus Christi: 'empathy for the people who suffer.' 'The first thing he should have said was that his heart goes out to those people in Houston who are going through this, and that the government is here to help them recover,' Fleischer told Fox News Channel. It's long been presidential practice to avoid visiting the most devastated areas of a natural disaster while recovery is still in the early stages, to avoid getting in the way or diverting critical resources. In Texas, residents seemed to understand. Before Trump landed in Texas, Louis Sirianni arrived at his beach house in Rockport, about 20 miles outside Corpus Christi, to assess damage. Sirianni said he appreciated Trump's gesture and understood why there were no plans to take him into the hardest-hit area. 'He'd see enough if he came along here in a helicopter,' Sirianni said on a balcony accessible only by a 12-foot aluminum extension ladder. Trump, wearing a black rain slicker emblazoned with a presidential seal, traveled with first lady Melania Trump and Cabinet secretaries who will play key roles in the recovery. Mrs. Trump wore a black cap that read 'FLOTUS,' an acronym for 'first lady of the United States.' The president, during his stop in Austin, said it was a 'sad thing' that the recovery would be a 'long-term' operation. His largely upbeat reassurances about a speedy recovery, though, stood in contrast to the more measured assessments coming from emergency management officials. There's a long, difficult road ahead in recovering from a storm whose flooding has displaced tens of thousands, those officials have cautioned. And the president's vow of swift action on billions of dollars in disaster aid is at odds with his proposed budget, which would eliminate the program that helps Americans without flood insurance rebuild their homes and cuts grants to help states reduce the risk of flooding before disaster strikes. While Trump's pending budget request didn't touch the core disaster aid account, it proposed cutting several grant programs that help states reduce flood risks before a disaster strikes and improve outdated flood maps. All told, Trump proposed cutting such grant programs by about $900 million. Former Democratic President Barack Obama also cast a skeptical eye, proposing cuts roughly two-thirds as large as Trump in his final FEMA budget. __ Superville reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Andrew B. Taylor in Washington and Kelly P. Kissel in Rockport, Texas, contributed to this report. __ On Twitter follow Ken Thomas at https://twitter.com/KThomasDC and Darlene Superville at https://twitter.com/dsupervilleAP ___ For complete Harvey coverage, visit https://apnews.com/tag/HurricaneHarvey
  • Some mad about storm Sandy as Congress ponders Harvey relief
    Some mad about storm Sandy as Congress ponders Harvey relief
    Republicans from New York and New Jersey are pledging unconditional support for those devastated by Hurricane Harvey. But their resentment lingers. But as historic floods wreaked havoc across the Gulf Coast, Northeastern Republicans recalled with painful detail the days after Superstorm Sandy ravaged their region in 2012. At the time, Texas' Republican lawmakers, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, overwhelmingly opposed a disaster relief package they argued was packed with wasteful spending. The debate delayed the passage of the Sandy relief package by several weeks. And five years later, another powerful natural disaster has exposed lingering resentment that underscores regional divisions in a deeply divided Republican Party grappling with crisis. 'It was cruel, it was vicious, and something that I'll never forget,' Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., told The Associated Press on Tuesday. He said Texas Republicans held up the 2012 bill as part of 'a political ploy against the Northeast.' 'Having said that,' King added, 'I don't want the people of Texas to suffer.' King's comments were representative of several New York and New Jersey Republicans interviewed by the AP who said they were still angry, but would not employ the tactics of their Texas colleagues as Congress awaits an expected Trump administration request for billions of dollars of assistance. It may take weeks or months to survey the damage, but early estimates suggest Harvey could be one of the most expensive natural disasters in U.S. history. 'We're not going to hold it against those poor Texans who need our help what their representatives tried to do to us back five years ago,' said Rep. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y. 'This is an American crisis and we come to the aid of our fellow Americans.' It's still unclear how the conservative Texas delegation will approach disaster funding when it affects their region. Natural disasters back home typically transform Congress' fiscal conservatives railing about the deficit into fans of federal spending. Several Texas Republicans did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Cruz's office said it was too soon to say whether he could pledge unconditional support to a massive disaster assistance package. In recent days, he has defended his opposition to a $51 billion Sandy relief bill he said was filled with 'pork.' The current disaster highlights stark differences between two wings of the Republican Party: more moderate Northeastern Republicans, a group from which President Donald Trump hails, and those across the South and Southwest, who often adhere to a rigid conservative ideology even, apparently, in times of crisis. 'When regions face serious disasters causing extensive damage, the federal government has an obligation to assist with assets to address the emergency,' Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier said. 'Sen. Cruz strongly supports this role of government, but emergency bills should not be used for non-emergency spending and that unfortunately is what made up nearly 70 percent' of the Sandy relief bill. The Congressional Budget Office found that the $51 billion Sandy relief package was distributed relatively slowly, but virtually all of the funding was related to the storm or to prevent future disasters. 'I don't want to revisit who did or didn't vote for the legislation then,' said Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J. 'I think it's needed now, and I'll be voting for it when we return to Washington.' Lance, like other Northeastern Republicans interviewed, disagreed with the Texas delegation's insistence five years ago that federal spending for disasters should include corresponding budget cuts elsewhere. 'The overarching lesson is that we have the responsibility nationally to be involved in these situations. And that one never knows where the next natural disaster will occur,' he said. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., was a state senator back in 2012 when Sandy hit. 'People's lives were hanging in the balance,' he recalled, turning his attention to Texas. 'I am fully, completely committed to do whatever I can ... to assist.' Zeldin added, 'Regardless of whether you're a fellow New Yorker or a Texan, we want to be as helpful as possible.' Congress stepped forward with enormous aid packages in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Sandy, though some GOP conservatives — including then-Indiana Rep. Mike Pence — chafed at the price tag. White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who will be responsible for preparing any disaster request for Trump, opposed the Sandy aid package as a South Carolina congressman, offering a plan to cut elsewhere in the budget to pay for it. Lawmakers provided $110 billion to rebuild the Gulf Coast after Katrina. The George W. Bush administration, politically scalded by criticism over its botched response, signed off on the aid. But New York and New Jersey lawmakers seeking help over Sandy encountered stiffer resistance. King said he was speaking out now to 'put down a marker' for Cruz and others who stood in the way of Sandy relief five years ago. 'If there was another natural disaster,' King said, 'we're not going to tolerate what he did the last time.
  • Western Louisiana in crosshairs as Harvey moves back to land
    Western Louisiana in crosshairs as Harvey moves back to land
    Western Louisiana residents braced for more wind and water Wednesday as Tropical Storm Harvey headed their way after dumping record rainfall on Texas. National Weather Service meteorologists expect the deadly storm to make another landfall early Wednesday in southwestern Louisiana, after it lingered over Texas for days before meandering back into the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say another 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain could fall in western Louisiana. 'We are starting to get down to the end of the tunnel of all this rain,' Meteorologist Roger Erickson said. Erickson warns that some coastal rivers won't be able to drain effectively because Harvey's winds are pushing in storm surge, aggravating flooding in areas already drenched by more than 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain. Gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph) are predicted for coastal areas and up to 40 mph (65 kph) in Lake Charles and along the Interstate 10 corridor. Cameron Parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness said a curfew was in effect until the threat had passed and checkpoints have been set up at entry points into evacuated areas. State offices in 28 parishes and most Baton Rouge area schools won't open Wednesday in anticipation of possible severe weather. Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to remain alert but said the state is responding well to less severe conditions in its own borders. 'You never know what Mother Nature is going to throw at us, but with the people in this room, I'm confident we can handle it,' he told local and state officials during a visit Tuesday to Lake Charles, which is near the Texas border. Edwards said Louisiana also has offered to shelter storm victims from Texas. He said he expects Texas officials to decide within 48 hours whether to accept the offer. Harvey's devastating flooding brought back tough memories in New Orleans as Tuesday marked the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Mayor Mitch Landrieu opened his Tuesday news conference with a moment of silence for Katrina victims and words of support for Harvey's victims in Texas and southwest Louisiana. 'We've got to save our house,' New Orleans resident Israel Freeman said as he loaded sandbags for his mother's home into his Cadillac. 'She already went through Katrina. She built her house back up. We just had a flood about two, three weeks ago. She just recovered from that.' Bradley Morris lives in a ground-level house in New Orleans and was 'preparing for the worst.' 'There's plenty of puddling and stuff already,' he said, 'so I just assume that we're probably going to get a taste of what we had a couple weeks ago.' Landrieu urged residents to stay home Tuesday because of the threat of potential high water. Some New Orleans neighborhoods flooded earlier this month during a deluge that exposed problems with the city's pump and drainage system. On Tuesday, rains flooded a few of the city's streets, but not to the same extent. New Orleans officials planned to reopen government buildings and public schools Wednesday, a day after they were shut down amid fears of flooding rain from Harvey. 'The weather outlook got a little bit better for us,' Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. He cautioned however, that a change in the forecast could mean a change in plans. About 500 people were evacuated in southwest Louisiana's most populous parish early Tuesday, as a heavy band of rain pushed waterways out of their banks, Calcasieu Parish spokesman Tom Hoefer said. He said as many as 5,000 parish residents were affected by the flooding, but not all of those people have flooded homes. Some are just cut off by flooded roads. Evacuations continued Tuesday in some rural areas outside Lake Charles, with authorities working to empty a flood-prone subdivision near the town of Iowa. Officials in Acadia Parish advised residents near the Mermentau River and Bayou Nezpique to leave. Family members and authorities in Texas have reported at least 18 deaths from the storm. No Harvey-related deaths were immediately reported in Louisiana, according to a spokesman for Edwards. ___ Kunzelman reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Associated Press writers Stacey Plaisance, Kevin McGill and Janet McConnaughey in New Orleans and Jeff Martin in Atlanta contributed to this report. ___ For complete Harvey coverage, visit https://apnews.com/tag/HurricaneHarvey
  • Public schools grappling with Confederate names, images
    Public schools grappling with Confederate names, images
    especially since some are now filled with students of color. The violence at a white nationalist rally over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, is giving school officials a new reason to reconsider whether it's appropriate for more than 100 schools to be named after Confederate generals and politicians from the Old South. 'It does not make sense to have schools named after individuals who were directly connected to that dark past, and force kids in Dallas, a majority minority population, to walk into these schools every day and have to face this past every single day,' said Miguel Solis, former board president and current board member of the Dallas Independent School District. Dallas, along with other cities, began moving to change Confederate names and imagery after white nationalist and Confederate enthusiast Dylann Roof murdered nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17, 2015. But the review gained momentum after the Aug. 12 protest by white supremacists in Charlottesville, which left one counter-protester dead. 'We don't tolerate hate or discrimination of any form, and we are committed to providing an educational environment where all students can feel safe and welcomed at school,' said Superintendent Aurora Lora in Oklahoma City as she announced plans earlier this month to discuss name changes. Her city has four schools named after Confederate generals, including an elementary school named after Native American Confederate Gen. Stand Watie, who led the Cherokee Regiment of Mounted Rifles. He was the only Native American to achieve the rank of general in the Civil War and was the last Confederate general to surrender, giving up on June 23, 1865. 'We want to think about the people our buildings are named after and whether they represent the values we as a district have at this time,' Lora said. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are at least 109 public schools named after Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis or other Confederate icons in the United States. Of those, '27 have student populations that are majority African-American, and 10 have African-American populations of over 90 percent,' according to the SPLC's 2016 report. Several school names were changed, or new schools were built and named after Confederates 'during the era of white resistance to equality,' the SPLC report said. Solis said that the Confederate names in Dallas came about because of the local Ku Klux Klan. He said his effort to change school names has had 'overwhelming support. That's not to say that there haven't been people who have been very upset because they believe either the history needs to be preserved, or they align the philosophy of the Confederacy or neo-Nazis, but for the most part I've gotten support.' This all comes as a wave of anti-Confederate imagery rolls across the country. Confederate statues are being taken down on college campuses and in cities around the nation, and others are being vandalized or covered. For example, the University of Texas at Austin removed four Confederate statues and Duke University removed a damaged Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue earlier this month. In Charlottesville, workers draped giant black covers over the towering monument of Gen. Robert E. Lee on horseback and later a statue of Gen. Thomas 'Stonewall' Jackson. The South has the majority of Confederate-named public schools in the country. In Falls Church, Virginia, the school board has voted to rename J.E.B. Stuart High School. Stuart was a slaveholding Confederate general who was mortally wounded in an 1864 battle. In Montgomery, Alabama, the school board is looking at moving Lee's statue from the front of majority-black Robert E. Lee High School. In Arlington, Virginia, Robert E. Lee's hometown, there is a move now to rename Washington-Lee High School. 'It is time to talk about the values these names reflect and the messages we are sending to our children,' Barbara Kanninen, Arlington school board chair, said in a statement. At some schools, the push for change starts with the students. In Greenville, South Carolina, student Asha Marie started a Change.org petition to rename Wade Hampton High School. Hampton was a Confederate cavalry commander during the Civil War and was later elected governor of South Carolina and criticized the Reconstruction era which put black leaders in political office. 'Racism, bigotry, and a blatant lack of patriotism,' she wrote in her petition. 'These are not values of South Carolinians and should not continue to be enshrined in a place of learning.' But another student, Austin Ritter, started a counterpetition to keep the name. 'There is no need to change the school's name,' Ritter wrote. 'Changing the name of this school will also change its history. It will change everything the school has stood for. Everything the school has done.' At others, alumni and outsiders are the ones sounding the call. The debate over the Stuart name change in Falls Church kicked off in earnest in 2015 when actress Julianne Moore, who attended Stuart in the '70s, and Hollywood producer Bruce Cohen, a Stuart alumnus, launched a petition demanding the name change. In Alabama, it was a community activist who suggested moving the Lee statue out from in front of Robert E. Lee High School. Changing a school's name is not cheap. In Oklahoma City, Lora said it could be $50,000 or more to change signage, letterhead, business cards and more for each school; Other school officials have quoted higher and lower figures. 'You can make any excuse you want to try and stop something like this and dollars are what a lot of people lead with,' said Solis, who called it a 'hollow argument.' Instead, people should get creative, he said, for example, in Texas possibly renaming schools currently named after Robert E. Lee after golfer Lee Trevino, allowing them to keep the 'Lee' identity. In Arlington, there has been some talk among some at Washington-Lee High School about possibly changing Robert E. Lee out of the school name to be replaced by his father, Revolutionary War Major-General Henry 'Light-Horse Harry' Lee, who also was a Virginia governor and congressman, unofficial school historian John Peck said. Or perhaps rededicating the school to an ideal and de-emphasizing the namesakes, he said. 'Keep the names, but take the namesakes out,' said Peck, who said the school's basketball team was the first integrated team to win Virginia's state basketball title in 1966. 'Take Washington out, take Lee out. They don't seem to mean all that much to the alumni who really, really cherish the school's legacy itself as built up by the students and the faculty over the years.' ___ Jesse J. Holland covers race and ethnicity for The Associated Press in Washington. Contact him at jholland@ap.org, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/jessejholland or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/jessejholland.
