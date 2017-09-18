CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ season got off to a disastrous start with the team’s loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday 13-9. With the defeat, a rumor involving former quarterback and free agent Colin Kaepernick surfaced on at least one football website.
Apparently some Bengals players want the team to consider signing Kaepernick. Kaepernick has remained unsigned and critics and supporters alike believe it’s because of his silent protests as a San Francisco 49er over the police shootings of unarmed black men. Kaepernick spent most of the season kneeling during the national anthem, but there’s no hard evidence that he remained unsigned because of the protest.
With plenty of Bengals thinking Andy Dalton is on a short leash, Colin Kaepernick's name emerges in the locker room https://t.co/2dyQnO6vH7— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 17, 2017
Some players in the #Bengals' locker room want Kaepernick and Dalton is on a short leash according to a report: https://t.co/WLVOwmjxRF pic.twitter.com/lD29xXrYsT— James Rapien (@JamesRapien) September 18, 2017
The Bengals locker room was reportedly engulfed in a so-called “mutiny” after the embarrassing loss to Houston, which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Zampese.
ProFootballTalk, a news and rumor website that focuses on the NFL, also suggested A.J. McCarron could supplant Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback if the offense continues to struggle.
It’s a just a rumor at this point. There’s no real substance to the report, just something fans are keeping an eye on if things go south for the Bengals in Green Bay next week.
Monday 🔥 Clicks: Some Bengals would reportedly like to see Colin Kaepernick wind up in Cincinnati https://t.co/cuWb54UvTq pic.twitter.com/GMU5fjUvB0— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 18, 2017
After Bengals’ poor start, some players eye Colin Kaepernick to replace quarterback.https://t.co/vxWX3LfUZP— The Washington Times (@WashTimes) September 18, 2017
