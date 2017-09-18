Listen Live
National
Bengals may want ‘Colin Kaepernick’ after big loss to Houston, rumor has it
Bengals may want 'Colin Kaepernick' after big loss to Houston, rumor has it

Five Fast Facts: Colin Kaepernick

Bengals may want ‘Colin Kaepernick’ after big loss to Houston, rumor has it

By: WHIO.com

CINCINNATI, Ohio -  The Cincinnati Bengals’ season got off to a disastrous start with the team’s loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday 13-9. With the defeat, a rumor involving former quarterback and free agent Colin Kaepernick surfaced on at least one football website.

>> Read more trending news

Apparently some Bengals players want the team to consider signing Kaepernick. Kaepernick has remained unsigned and critics and supporters alike believe it’s because of his silent protests as a San Francisco 49er over the police shootings of unarmed black men. Kaepernick spent most of the season kneeling during the national anthem, but there’s no hard evidence that he remained unsigned because of the protest.

The Bengals locker room was reportedly engulfed in a so-called “mutiny” after the embarrassing loss to Houston, which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Zampese. 

ProFootballTalk, a news and rumor website that focuses on the NFL, also suggested A.J. McCarron could supplant Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback if the offense continues to struggle.

>> Related: Fans react to report that Bengals players want Kaepernick

It’s a just a rumor at this point. There’s no real substance to the report, just something fans are keeping an eye on if things go south for the Bengals in Green Bay next week.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 16, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the 49ers 45-16. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Bengals want ‘Colin Kaepernick’ after big loss to Houston, rumor has it

Photo Credit: Michael Zagaris/Getty Images
ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 16, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the 49ers 45-16. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
