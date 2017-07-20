Listen Live
BREAKING:

O.J. Simpson granted parole

National
Beauty queen’s assault charge dropped under ’Stand Your Ground’ law
Close

Beauty queen's assault charge dropped under 'Stand Your Ground' law

Beauty queen’s assault charge dropped under ’Stand Your Ground’ law
Photo Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
A crown awarded to Miss USA is pictured here. It’s similar to crowns awarded at beauty pageants around the country. A former beauty queen in Florida is making news, not because of her crown or pageant victory, but because of a criminal case.

Beauty queen’s assault charge dropped under ’Stand Your Ground’ law

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

A Florida judge dismissed charges Wednesday against a former beauty queen, who was arrested for clubbing a guest with an aluminum bat at her holiday party last December 

>> Read more trending news

Former Miss Miami Lakes Vanessa Barcelo’s lawyer argued that Barcelo acted in self-defense under the state’s “Stand Your Grand” law, the Miami Herald reported.

The incident happened during a Dec. 21 party Barcelo held at her Hialeah home to promote her cake business.

She testified that during the party, local disc jockey David Duperon tried to take advantage of her inebriated cousin, according to the Miami Herald

This eventually led to Barcelo and her friends trying to get Duperon to leave the party. Barcelo said she swung a bat near the crowd and slapped Duperon’s face. During the scuffle, Duperon got possession of the bat. 

>> Related: Pageant winner arrested after attacking man with baseball bat

“I was scared for myself and everyone who was there,” Barcelo said.

“I was afraid that I would get hit with the bat. I didn't know what else could have happened.”

Barcelo was facing charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Read more here

News

  • Suspect on the run after double shooting in Gwinnett County
    Suspect on the run after double shooting in Gwinnett County
    Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a double shooting in Snellville.Authorities say the shooting happened on Highpoint Court Thursday afternoon. The scene is still very active with many police cars and a crime scene investigation unit present.Police tell Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back and a man in his 30s was shot in the face.A suspect described as a man in his early 20s wearing a white shirt and camo shorts is on the loose. Police believe he could be armed.The victim is in the hospital.Channel 2 Action News is gathering information about this story. We'll have an update on Channel 2 Action News beginning at 4 p.m. Double shooting in a residential neighborhood. Police & SWAT are looking for atleast one suspect right now pic.twitter.com/FI5EMng4Qe-- Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 20, 2017 This woman just told police her son is one of the shooting victims, he's at the hospital getting treated now pic.twitter.com/d9c1r9b6Ca-- Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 20, 2017
  • Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police said a burglar broke into a local nail salon and got away with cash.Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in Gainesville where police said the man scoped out the shop for one specific reason.The distinctive item police said the burglar was wearing that may help people recognize him, starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News. Police said the burglar targeted the salon because he knows the nail techs get tipped with cash. They said it's the same reason they want him off the streets before he hits another nail shop.Surveillance video obtained by Washington showed the man walk into the back door of the nail studio and spa inside the Lakeshore Mall. TRENDING STORIES: Woman had $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop, police say 10-year-old girl struck, killed while walking to a store Man shoots AT&T work truck outside parked in front of his home While inside, the shop owner said that the man cut the wires to what he thought was the security system. It turned out the wires he cut were to the audio system, so the camera was rolling as the man made his way inside. 'Not fair for us or anybody or business owners,' the salon owner told Washington.Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, with the Gainesville Police Department, told Washington, 'He did not hit any other businesses in the mall. He went to this nail salon, probably knowing that they do a lot of cash business.
  • Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington dead of suicide
    Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington dead of suicide
    Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock group Linkin Park, has died, according to TMZ.  >> Read more trending news Citing law enforcement sources, the website reported that the 41-year-old singer died of a suicide by hanging. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed to The Associated Press that he was found dead in his Los Angeles home. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias told The AP the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide but other details were not provided. Billboard reported that the singer had struggled with addictions to drugs and alcohol at various points in his life. He spoke about those addictions in a 2009 interview with Noisecreep. Linkin Park is well known for hits like 2000’s “In the End” and 2003’s “Numb,” the latter of which led to a collaborative EP with Jay-Z called “Collision Course.” Bennington had been on a world tour with Linkin Park in support of their latest album, “One More Light.” A close friend of late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, Bennington performed Lenord Cohen’s “Halleliujah” at his funeral in May. Cornell died of a suicide by hanging May 17. Bennington is survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and six children. 
  • O.J. Simpson granted parole in Las Vegas robbery case
    O.J. Simpson granted parole in Las Vegas robbery case
    Four members of the Nevada Parole Board voted unanimously on Thursday to grant former football star O.J. Simpson parole in his 2008 conviction on charges including kidnapping and armed robbery.  >> Read more trending news Simpson is expected to leave the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada this fall after nine years behind bars, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The decision came down Thursday after Simpson, 70, spoke before the Nevada Parole Board, telling a four-person panel that he was remorseful for his actions in 2007. “I haven’t made any excuses in the nine years I’ve been here, and I’m not trying to make an excuse now,” he said. Simpson was sentenced to 33 years behind bars for his part in a 2007 armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room. He was found guilty on a dozen charges, including kidnapping. Simpson claimed he confronted a pair of memorabilia collectors, Bruce Fromong and  Alfred Beardsley, in 2007 in an attempt to recover items that had been stolen from him, according to The Associated Press. Among the mementos and memorabilia he hoped to recover were family photos and his first wife’s wedding ring. Fromong spoke Thursday in favor of Simpson’s release and said he and Simpson had long ago made peace. “We all make mistakes,” Fromong said. “O.J. made his. He’s been here and from what I’ve been told he’s been a model inmate. He’s been an example to others.” Simpson had no disciplinary issues while behind bars and took numerous classes, according to testimony before the parole board. Simpson said he took a conflict resolution course that made a particular impact on him and said he had been called in to mediate issues between other inmates at the Lovelock Correction Center. Nevada Board of Parole commissioner Susan Jackson held up thick stacks of letters at Thursday’s hearing, some of the hundreds of letters she said the board had received from Simpson’s supporters and detractors. Many of the letters mentioned Simpson’s 1995 acquittal in the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Jackson said the case would not be considered in Thursday’s deliberations. Parole board commissioner Connie Bisbee said Simpson has plans to resettle in Florida, where he was living before his 2008 conviction. Simpson in 2013 was granted parole on the armed robbery conviction. Thursday’s hearing addressed the other 11 charges from his 2008 conviction, according to USA Today. Simpson, a former football running back who has appeared in nearly two dozen movies and television shows, was found not guilty of murder in 1995 after Brown and Goldman, were found stabbed to death outside Brown’s Los Angeles townhouse. The case, which captivated TV audiences around the globe, was dubbed the “Trial of the Century.”
  • Usher allegedly paid woman $1 million after giving her herpes: reports
    Usher allegedly paid woman $1 million after giving her herpes: reports
    Singer Usher Raymond allegedly paid a woman more than $1 million to settle a lawsuit after she claimed he knowingly gave her herpes years ago, according to multiple reports.  >> Read more trending news Court documents published online Wednesday by Radar Online showed that the “Yeah!” singer was diagnosed with the sexually transmitted disease in 2009 or 2010. Usher, who divorced ex-wife Tameka Foster in 2009, allegedly passed the diseased onto the woman who filed the lawsuit, People magazine reported.  According to Radar Online, which broke the story, court documents showed that Raymond engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse with the woman, a stylist, after telling her that he tested negative for herpes. The unidentified woman later showed symptoms of the disease and tested positive for it. Raymond, 38, is accused of “consciously and purposefully” withholding knowledge that he had the disease and continuing to have unprotected sexual relations with the woman. Court documents, dated 2012, showed that the singer paid $2,754.40 to the woman to cover her medical bills. According to documents published by Radar Online, the woman “feels that her health and body have been ruined.” “Getting infected with genital herpes from Raymond has devastated (the victim),” documents said. “She ... has suffered severe emotional distress and has been extremely depressed ... Not a day has gone by where she does not feel desolation and despair about her herpes infection knowing that there is no cure. Her infection has destroyed her sense of self, wholeness, health and beauty and she fears that she will never be able to have the type of relationship she had hoped for.”   The complaint was filed in at the Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, where it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit a sexually transmitted disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 has genital herpes. Raymond, who remarried in 2015, has not commented.
  • APNewsBreak: Claims of human rights abuses in Hawaii fleet
    APNewsBreak: Claims of human rights abuses in Hawaii fleet
    A human rights complaint has been filed with an international commission to investigate claims of human rights violations in Hawaii's commercial fishing industry. Turtle Island Restoration Network told The Associated Press on Wednesday that they filed the complaint last week with the Inter-American Human Rights Commission. The filing asks the panel to determine the responsibility of the U.S. for human rights abuses against foreign workers in Hawaii's longline fishing fleet. An Associated Press investigation into the seafood industry revealed that hundreds of men are confined to Hawaii boats that operate due to a federal loophole that exempts the foreign fishermen from most basic labor protections. Many come from impoverished Southeast Asian and Pacific nations to take the jobs, which can pay as little as 70 cents an hour. The fleet catches $110 million worth of luxury seafood annually. The petition, which the Pacific Alliance to Stop Slavery and Ocean Defenders Alliance joined, was filed on July 13 with the agency that can make non-binding recommendations to government officials and policymakers. The Inter-American Human Rights Commission is an autonomous body of the Organization of American States, which works to protect human rights in the hemisphere. The U.S. is a member of that organization. 'Hawaii's longline fishery operates in a void of regulation. Government at the state and federal level is failing to ensure even the most basic human rights for these workers,' said Cassie Burdyshaw, advocacy and policy director for the Turtle Island group. Since initial reports, little has changed in the industry that provides ahi tuna and other fish to American and overseas consumers at a premium price. 'The lack of action taken to address ongoing human rights abuses acts as a tacit approval of slave-like working conditions to provide luxury seafood to wealthy United States citizens,' the petition says. Two Hawaii lawmakers introduced measures to create more oversight, but they failed. Both proposals aimed to find ways to get more information about what's happening on the boats and to catch potential problems. 'The lobby was out full force to kill this bill, just as I expected,' said state Rep. Kaniela Ing, who introduced one of the measures. 'It's difficult because there's very few advocacy organizations for these sorts of migrant workers, so their voice is not as loud as the moneyed lobby behind the longline guys.' In written testimony submitted during legislative hearings, Jim Cook and Sean Martin of the Hawaii Longline Association argued that foreign fishermen 'possess legal standing and have legal recourse.' However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents now stamp 'Refused' on every fisherman's landing permit. That means they are technically not allowed to set foot on U.S. soil, customs officials said. The state requires fishermen to be legally admitted to the U.S. to get fishing licenses. The men are not permitted to fly into the country because they do not have visas and must instead arrive by boat. Attempts to contact Cook and Martin were unsuccessful Wednesday.
