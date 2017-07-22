Bear spotted climbing fence at Florida apartment complex

A bear climbed over a fence Thursday at an apartment complex near the St. Augustine Outlets, according to reports.

A woman who sent in a video showing the bear's climbing skills said she saw it at around 9:45 p.m. near the Old Town Villages Apartments.

The complex is a few miles from the St. Augustine Outlets.

>> Read more trending news

In the video, the bear was seen walking along the side of an apartment building and a fence. The bear then ran along the fence and climbed over it.

There have been other bear sightings this year in Northeast Florida, including one in the backyard of a Middleburg neighborhood home.

In that sighting, surveillance video shows a bear poking around a bird feeder in the backyard.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said there have been 13 bear sightings in Clay County so far this year, compared with 22 all of last year.

Bear activist say the animals are being pushed out of their habitat for a number of reasons, including development.