Bass Pro Shops donating dozens of boats to aid Harvey rescue efforts
Close

Bass Pro Shops donating dozens of boats to aid Harvey rescue efforts

Be Careful When Donating To Hurricane Harvey

Bass Pro Shops donating dozens of boats to aid Harvey rescue efforts

By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

HOUSTON -  Bass Pro Shops announced in a press release Monday that it would donate more than 80 boats for immediate Hurricane Harvey relief.

>> Houston flooding: Texas records most rainfall ever in continental US (live updates)

The outdoor company said it was donating $40,000 in protein-rich food, such as jerky and peanuts, and more than 80 Tracker boats to assist in rescue efforts as Hurricane Harvey flooding challenges communities.

>> Read more trending news

Bass Pro Shops, which has seven stores in Texas, is also helping employees affected by the storm with the Bass Pro Care Fund, which “provides support for critical living expenses in times of devastating need.”

>> Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

The boat help comes at a critical momentFox Business reported that 3,000 people have already been rescued, and residents with boats have been recruited to help.

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Close

Bass Pro Shops donates dozens of boats to aid Harvey rescue efforts

Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
