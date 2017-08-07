Listen Live
Barack Obama’s birthday is now a holiday in Illinois
Close

Barack Obama’s birthday is now a holiday in Illinois

Barack Obama's First Post-White House Speech

Barack Obama’s birthday is now a holiday in Illinois

By: Samantha Malone, Rare.us

To celebrate former President Barack Obama’s 56th birthday, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner officially named the day a holiday in Illinois as a gift to Obama.

>> Read more trending news

All it took was Rauner’s signature to officially name Aug. 4 Obama Day, a day to celebrate, reflect and honor the Chicago-based former president. Ending his political career as 44th president of the United States, Obama’s rise in politics began when he was elected Illinois state senator, which led to his election in the U.S. Senate.

RELATED: Former President Obama unveiled plans for his future presidential center in Chicago

With the new holiday in place some Chicagoans may wonder about work and school closings, but life will continue on as normal on Obama Day, according to NBC Chicago. The day of honor will not get Chicagoans a day off of work or school, but it will still be there to remind them of the accomplishments made by the former president.

While Rauner’s original plan was to make the day a legal holiday, this was halted by his concerns for the economic impact it could have on the state at a time when lawmakers are struggling to pay a $15 billion backlog of bills, according to DNAinfo.

"It's incredibly proud for Illinois that the president came from Illinois. I think it's awesome, and I think we should celebrate it," Rauner said back in February. "I don't think it should be a formal holiday with paid, forced time off, but I think it should be a day of acknowledgment and celebration."

Supporters of Obama embraced the day, taking to social media with the hashtag #ObamaDay to post some of their favorite memories of the Obama term and to wish the former president a happy birthday.

Isa Foltin/WireImage
Former US president Barack Obama during the German Media Award 2016 at Kongresshaus on May 25, 2017 in Baden-Baden, Germany. The German Media Award (Deutscher Medienpreis) has been presented annually since 1992 to honor personalities from public life. (Photo by Isa Foltin/WireImage )
Close

Barack Obama

Photo Credit: Isa Foltin/WireImage
Former US president Barack Obama during the German Media Award 2016 at Kongresshaus on May 25, 2017 in Baden-Baden, Germany. The German Media Award (Deutscher Medienpreis) has been presented annually since 1992 to honor personalities from public life. (Photo by Isa Foltin/WireImage )

