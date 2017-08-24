Former President Barack Obama and former first lady and Michelle Obama’s 19-year-old daughter, Malia, is officially a college student after her parents dropped her off at Harvard University earlier this week.

Malia Obama, who took a gap year after graduating from high school at Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C., officially joined the ranks of incoming college freshman when she moved into a Harvard dorm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The official move-in day for Harvard was Tuesday, but some students, including Malia Obama, opted to move in a day early.

The Obamas were spotted as they left their oldest child and headed out of the dorm after dropping her off.

Celebrity blogger Love B. Scott tweeted images of the former first family on the campus.

College Move In Day! Good luck to #MaliaObama and the rest of the incoming freshmen starting their first year at university. pic.twitter.com/7lv9zcRJvn — B. Scott (@lovebscott) August 22, 2017

The Obamas were also seen eating at Harvest restaurant in Harvard Square Monday afternoon, according to a video uploaded to Facebook.

Malia Obama officially starts her classes on Aug. 30.