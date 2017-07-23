Listen Live
National
Baptist pastor charged in prostitution sting, resigns from Texas church
Close

Baptist pastor charged in prostitution sting, resigns from Texas church

Baptist pastor charged in prostitution sting, resigns from Texas church
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A police cruise, with sirens flashing, responds to an emergency call.  An undercover officer said a Texas pastor offered him $80 in exchange for sex. 

Baptist pastor charged in prostitution sting, resigns from Texas church

By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

A Texas pastor was arrested after deputies said he paid $80 to an undercover sheriff’s deputy for sexual activities. 

Eddie Hilburn, of the Woodland First Baptist Church in Montgomery County, Texas, was arrested Wednesday and charged with prostitution, according to KTRK

“I can tell you now that Eddie has resigned and his resignation has been accepted. Please pray for Eddie, Lisa and his family. We are committed to helping them all move forward in the best way possible,” the church said on its Facebook page

The church’s website said Hillburn, 52, joined their organization in 2012, but the information has since been removed. 

Read more here.

News

  • Jordan's wild journey: Spieth wins British Open
    Jordan's wild journey: Spieth wins British Open
    Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion, just like expected. Not like anyone could have imagined. On the verge of another meltdown in a major, so wild off the tee that he played one shot from the driving range at Royal Birkdale and lost the lead for the first time all weekend, Spieth bounced back with a collection of clutch shots, delivering a rally that ranks among the best. A near ace. A 50-foot eagle putt . A 30-foot birdie putt. Spieth played the final five holes in 5 under and closed with a 1-under 69 for a three-shot victory over Matt Kuchar, giving him the third leg of the career Grand Slam and a chance to be the youngest to win them all next month at the PGA Championship. 'This is a dream come true for me,' Spieth said, gazing at his name on the silver claret jug. 'Absolutely a dream come true.' For so much of Sunday, it felt like a recurring nightmare. Just 15 months ago, Spieth lost a five-shot lead on the back nine at the Masters, coming undone with a quadruple-bogey 7 on the 12th hole. It was more of a slow bleed at Royal Birkdale, with three bogeys on the opening four holes and four putts inside 8 feet that he missed on the front nine to fall into a tie with Kuchar. And then it all fell apart — or so it seemed. His tee shot in the rain on the par-4 13th was so far right it sailed over the gallery, over the dunes behind them and was closer to the practice range than the fairway. When he finally found the ball, it was nestled in thick grass on a hill so steep Spieth could barely stand up. Kuchar was 15 feet away for birdie, waiting — and waiting — on the green. Spieth appeared to be headed for a double bogey at best. But the break of the tournament — and a moment that will rate alongside Seve Ballesteros making birdie from the car park when he won at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 1979 — was when Spieth discovered the range was part of the course. He took a one-shot penalty for an unplayable lie and took relief as far back as he wanted, onto the range, behind the equipment trucks. Then he received free relief from the trucks. That still left him a blind shot over the tall dunes to a fairway littered with pot bunkers. His 3-iron stopped just short of one of them in front of the green, and he pitched over it to about 7 feet and holed the putt to escape with bogey. Kuchar missed his birdie, but had the lead for the first time. Spieth had momentum from his bogey, and his 6-iron landed in front of the flag and missed going in by inches. He made a 4-footer for birdie to tie for the lead, and then seized control with a 50-foot eagle putt on the 15th hole, looking at caddie Michael Greller filled with playful bravado and barking, 'Go get that!' Spieth said his caddie played a massive role in keeping his head in the game. 'I was getting down on myself, as I think anyone would,' Spieth said. 'This is as much mine as it is his.' Kuchar made birdie from the bunker on the 15th to stay one behind, but he had no answer when Spieth poured in a 30-foot birdie at the 16th. And after Kuchar rolled in a 20-foot birdie on the 17th to stay in the game, Spieth buried a 7-foot birdie on top of him to keep that two-shot lead going to the 18th. The sequence left the crowd — the largest ever this week for a British Open in England — simply delirious. And they weren't alone. 'Is Jordan Spieth something else?' Jack Nicklaus tweeted. Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler were among those who waited by the 18th to watch Spieth capture yet another major. Johnson won at St. Andrews two years ago, when Spieth missed the playoff by one shot in his bid for the calendar Grand Slam. Spieth drank wine from the jug that year, which he was told was bad luck for anyone wanting to possess the trophy one day. 'I started to believe them a bit through nine holes today,' he said. 'It feels good to have this in my hands.' From the driving range to the claret jug, Spieth put himself in hallowed territory just four days before his 24th birthday. He joined Nicklaus as the only player to win three different majors at age 23. Gene Sarazen in 1923 was the only other player with three majors that young. The Squire was 21. Spieth goes to Quail Hollow in North Carolina next month with a chance to get that final leg of the Grand Slam. Kuchar closed with a 69 and did nothing wrong. He just had no answers for Spieth's final blitz. Kuchar had a one-shot lead leaving the 13th green. He played the next four holes with two pars and two birdies and was two shots behind. Spieth finished at 12-under 268. He became the first player to post all four rounds in the 60s at Royal Birkdale, which was hosting its 10th Open. Li Haotong of China shot a 63 and finished third at 6-under 274. He was on the practice range in case the leaders came back to him, and Spieth joined him there as he tried to figure out how to get out of his pickle on the 13th. Moments later, with one massive roar after another for Spieth's theatrics, Li got in a cart and left.
  • Baby Charlie protesters rally as hospital reports threats
    Baby Charlie protesters rally as hospital reports threats
    Protesters who want critically ill British baby Charlie Gard to receive an experimental medical treatment rallied Sunday, while hospital officials say emotions are running so high in the heart-breaking case they have received death threats. A small group of about 20 activists supporting Gard's parents, including some from the United States, gathered Sunday afternoon outside the High Court in London where legal proceedings will resume Monday with new medical evidence expected. Charlie has a rare genetic condition and suffers from brain damage. His case, which pits his parents' wishes in conflict with the views of doctors treating him, has generated international attention. His parents are fighting to get him more medical care but Great Ormond Street Hospital officials say the experimental treatment won't work and will just cause the 11-month-old more suffering. They argue that his life support should be turned off and he should receive palliative care. Hospital chairwoman Mary MacLeod said the London police have been contacted because of numerous threats received by the hospital's employees. 'Staff have received abuse both in the street and online,' she said. 'Thousands of abusive messages have been sent to doctors and nurses whose life's work is to care for sick children. Many of these messages are menacing, including death threats.' MacLeod said families visiting other ill children have also been 'harassed and discomforted' on the grounds of the renowned hospital in London. Charlie's parents have lost all previous court cases, including one before the European Court of Human Rights, which were designed to force the hospital to let them bring their son to the United States for an experimental treatment. The loss in the European court, following an earlier defeat in Britain's Supreme Court, seemed final. But both Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump expressed an interest in Charlie's fate, and the hospital asked for a new court hearing because of what the family claimed was new medical evidence. Charlie has been examined by Dr. Michio Hirano, an American neurology expert from Columbia Medical Center in New York who has designed the proposed experimental treatment. The doctor's findings are expected to figure heavily in Monday's court proceedings, as are the results of Charlie's recent brain scans. A lawyer representing the hospital said in a brief hearing Friday that the latest brain scan results make for 'sad reading.' That prompted an angry outburst from Charlie's father, Chris Gard, and prompted his mother, Connie Yates, to burst into tears.
  • Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak ends his term
    Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak ends his term
    The Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, a prominent figure in the controversy over Russia's possible involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, has ended his assignment in Washington. The Russian Embassy in Washington announced on Twitter that Kislyak's tenure ended on Saturday. Kislyak's successor has not been announced, although it is widely expected to be Anatoly Antonov, a deputy foreign minister and former deputy defense minister seen as a hardliner regarding the United States. President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned after lying about contacts with Kislyak. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election after reports that he had not disclosed meetings with Kislyak.
  • Crews stop spread of huge California wildfire near Yosemite
    Crews stop spread of huge California wildfire near Yosemite
    Crews contending with triple-digit temperatures slowed the spread of an aggressive wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes in a rural area of California near Yosemite National Park, officials said Sunday. The blaze burning for a week has scorched just over 118 square miles (305 square kilometers) of dense brush and dead trees in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Many evacuated residents were allowed to return, but flames continue to threaten about 1,500 homes in Mariposa County. The fire was 40 percent contained, but officials said it could take crews another two weeks to fully surround it. 'They are still out in front of an uncontrolled fire, but the fire isn't moving at 30 mph (48 kph). The fire is crawling along,' fire spokesman Brandon Vaccaro said Saturday. Flames spared Mariposa, a historic Gold Rush-era town, but more than 60 nearby homes and about 64 other buildings were destroyed. Nearly 4,500 firefighters fought the blaze using air tankers and fleets of helicopters and bulldozers. The fire grew by up to 47 square miles (122 square kilometers) a day at its peak. But by the weekend, the growth rate was slowed despite dry, blistering weather, Vaccaro said. The smoke blurred the scenic vistas of Yosemite National Park, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of the fire. Tourists expecting the grandeur of falls and granite peaks instead saw hazy gray silhouettes. Some roads remained closed. But Mariposa, with a population of about 2,000, was coming back to life. Steve Valdez was back at work Saturday at a hardware store despite losing his home of 17 years to the fire. 'There are people out there who depend upon us to get power, to get water, to get their equipment fixed,' he said. Valdez, 60, and his wife had 20 minutes to grab a few photographs, bills and some family Bibles before they fled the encroaching flames. When they returned, only the home's chimney was still standing. They plan to rebuild. The fire was one of more than a dozen that have ravaged California in recent weeks. To the south, officials have finally lifted all remaining evacuations in a stubborn fire burning for more than two weeks in the mountains of Santa Barbara County. The blaze, which destroyed 16 homes, is 87 percent and hasn't grown in size for several days.
  • Trump's new message man deletes inconvenient tweets
    Trump's new message man deletes inconvenient tweets
    A day after accepting a top White House job, President Donald Trump's new communications adviser announced Saturday that he's deleting old tweets, saying his own views have evolved and that what he said in the past shouldn't be a distraction. Trump announced Friday that he'd hired Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci to help the White House sharpen its public message. Social media users quickly did a deep dive and recirculated past tweets by Scaramucci that were at odds with Trump's views, including one that praised Hillary Clinton's competence. Trump defeated Clinton for president last year and continues to criticize her, including in several tweets Saturday. Other repurposed Scaramucci tweets expressed support for stronger gun laws, which he tweeted about in August 2012. In May 2016, he expressed displeasure with individuals who believe climate change is a hoax. Trump has at times referred to global warming as a hoax. 'Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters,' Scaramucci said Saturday in the first of a pair of messages on the subject. 'The politics of 'gotcha' are over. I have a thick skin and we're moving on to @POTUS agenda serving the American people,' he added. Twitter users also scrolled back deep into Scaramucci's timeline to raise questions about a 2012 tweet in which he seemed to misattribute a quote to author Mark Twain. 'Dance like no one is watching. Sing like no one is listening. Love like you've never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth. Mark Twain,' Scaramucci tweeted. Scaramucci served Trump as a campaign fundraiser and adviser during the transition. He made his first appearance before reporters in the White House briefing room on Friday and quickly apologized to Trump for referring to him as a 'hack politician' during an August 2015 appearance on Fox Business Network. Asked whether Trump was aware of the comment, Scaramucci joked that the president mentions it every 15 seconds. He called it one of his 'biggest mistakes' before looking into the cameras and saying: 'Mr. President, if you're listening, I personally apologize for the 50th time for saying that.' In a tweet Saturday, Trump defended Scaramucci, who supported other GOP presidential candidates before he backed Trump. 'In all fairness to Anthony Scaramucci, he wanted to endorse me 1st, before the Republican Primaries started, but didn't think I was running!' ___ Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap
  • Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Actor John Heard, best known for playing the dad in the “Home Alone” movies, has died, TMZ reported. US Weekly confirmed the report. Heard was found dead in a California hotel Friday, according to TMZ. He was 72. >> Read more trending news The cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reports that Heard had minor surgery on Wednesday, and was staying at the hotel while recovering. Heard’s acting career included film, television and stage credits. While best known for playing father Peter McCallister in “Home Alone,” other film credits include “Big” and 'Beaches,' while television credits include “The Sopranos” and “Prison Break.” This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
