Baby wears head-shaping helmet, family does too

Jonas Gutierrez’s mom says her little boy has been a good baby. She’d feed him then put him down for a nap as she cared for her other child. But his good sleeping habits, along with a head that was in the 99th percentile for size turned into a medical issue. Little Jonas developed a flat spot on his head.

But a there is a fix. Jonas will wear a helmet for the next few months to help shape his head and reverse plagiocephaly, or flat head syndrome, KENS reported.

Jonas’ mom said he accepted the helmet quickly. So did his older sister, Camila. So much so, she insisted that she wear her bicycle helmet to match her brother. Then she pushed to have mom and dad wear theirs.

They snapped a few photos of the helmet-wearing family and they quickly went viral.

“We are glad that people find it so sweet, and I love that Camila can be exposed to something valuable like inclusion for those who are ‘different,’ but the truth is we were our normal selves on a normal Saturday morning at home and just giving in to the requests of our 3-year-old who asked us to wear helmets,” Shayna Gutierrez told the “Today” show.

Camila said she wanted her family to wear their helmets so her brother wouldn’t feel different, KENS reported.

