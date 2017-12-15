Listen Live
Baby sloth born at Texas zoo needs name
Close

Baby sloth born at Texas zoo needs name

Baby sloth born at Texas zoo needs name
A baby sloth was born at the Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo needs a name. (Photo: Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo)

Baby sloth born at Texas zoo needs name

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas -  A baby sloth born a couple of weeks ago at a Texas zoo needs a name.

>> Read more trending news

The Linnaeus two-toed sloth was born to Sid and Sylvia on Nov. 17 at the Animal World and Snake Farm. 

“The birth was an unexpected surprise for animal care staff members,” the zoo said in a release. “Due to the sedentary lifestyle of the sloth, along with their thick, wiry fur, it is exceedingly difficult to see outward signs of pregnancy.”

The unnamed baby will wean on its mother until it eventually becomes part of exhibits for the zoo.

The name contest ends Dec. 22.

News

  • UGA fans driving up National Championship ticket prices
    UGA fans driving up National Championship ticket prices
    The Georgia Bulldogs are one win away from playing for the National Championship. If the Dawgs defeat the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, they’ll head to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Just the possibility that Georgia could reach the big game played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium has driven prices dramatically higher on secondary ticket marketplaces since the four-team playoff field was set Dec. 3. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. The current asking prices on secondary markets range from a low of $1,639 for an upper-level seat to a high of $15,807 for a club seat. If Georgia manages to beat Oklahoma, ticket demand would be off the charts whether they face Alabama or Clemson. Imagine UGA playing for a National Championship in the heart of Bulldog Nation. CLICK HERE to read myAJC’s full report.
  • Trump slams FBI, DOJ on Clinton, Russia probes, declares “there is absolutely no collusion”
    Trump slams FBI, DOJ on Clinton, Russia probes, declares “there is absolutely no collusion”
    Before making remarks at a graduation ceremony at the FBI National Academy, President Donald Trump denounced the probe of ties between Russia and his 2016 campaign, declaring confidently that there was “absolutely no collusion,” as he again charged that the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails was ‘rigged’ in her favor. “It’s a shame what’s happened with the FBI,” the President told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. “But we’re going to rebuild the FBI. It’ll be bigger and better than ever,” Mr. Trump added. In his five minute exchange with reporters, the President brought up complaints about text messages from top officials involved in the Russia investigation, which GOP lawmakers in Congress say is evidence of bias against Mr. Trump, saying he did nothing wrong. President Trump on the Russia investigation: “There is absolutely no collusion … I didn’t make a phone call to Russia. I have nothing to do with Russia” https://t.co/AqB4ubBltX — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 15, 2017 The President also returned to another sore spot, charging once more that federal investigators went easy on the email probe of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, amplifying GOP charges of bias against top officials of the FBI and Justice Department. “When you look at the Hillary Clinton investigation, I’ve been saying it for a long time, that was a rigged system, folks,” the President said. “It’s very, very sad,” Mr. Trump added. . @POTUS: 'It's a shame what's happened with the FBI. But we're going to rebuild the FBI. It'll be bigger and better than ever.' pic.twitter.com/XgguS2qho9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 15, 2017 The President’s remarks came as some Democrats are worried that Mr. Trump may move to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and try to force an end to the investigation of contacts between the Trump Campaign and Russia, both before and after the 2016 election. “There is absolutely no collusion; I didn’t make a phone call to Russia, I have nothing to do with Russia,” the President told reporters, as his Marine One helicopter warmed up behind him. Mr. Trump was specifically asked about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who plead guilty earlier this month to a charge of lying to FBI agents about his post-election contacts with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S. “I don’t want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn, yet,” the President answered.
  • Overall teen drug use is down, marijuana and vaping up, study finds
    Overall teen drug use is down, marijuana and vaping up, study finds
    Vaping and marijuana are becoming increasingly more popular among American teens than traditional cigarettes, binge drinking and the misuse of pain relievers, all of which have hit historic lows in 2017. » RELATED: Doctors and the opioid crisis: An AJC National Investigation That’s according to a new National Institute on Drug Abuse survey of about 45,000 eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders, in which nearly 40 percent of U.S. 12th-graders surveyed reported some type of illicit drug use in the past year, with about 1 in 3 reporting using some kind of vaping device. >> Read more trending news  The results released Thursday also showed that the use of illicit drugs such as cocaine and heroin continues to decline overall, to the lowest levels seen in the survey’s 43 years. Read the full survey at drugabuse.gov. Here are the major findings from the Monitoring the Future survey: Cigarette smoking declines among teens According to these findings from the 2017 Monitoring the Future survey, cigarette smoking has dramatically declined in the past decade.  In 1997, 24.6 percent of 12th-graders reported cigarette smoking as a daily drug activity. In 2017, only 4.2 percent of high school seniors said they smoked cigarettes on the daily. » RELATED: 7 million people die of tobacco use each year — how much is tobacco costing Georgians? Vaping, marijuana use up among teens About 1 in 3 12th-graders in the U.S. reported using some kind of vaping device in 2017, but many teens don’t know what is in the device they’re using, according to the survey. » RELATED: Are e-cigarettes a way to quit smoking? When asked what they thought was in the mist they inhaled the last time they used the device, 51.8 percent of 12th graders said ‘just flavoring,’ 32.8 percent replied ‘nicotine’ and 11.1 percent said ‘marijuana’ or ‘hash oil.’  “We are especially concerned because the survey shows that some of the teens using these devices are first-time nicotine users,” Nora D. Volkow, director of NIDA, said. “Recent research suggests that some of them could move on to regular cigarette smoking, so it is critical that we intervene with evidence-based efforts to prevent youth from using these products.” » RELATED: Atlanta parents weigh pros and cons of letting their teens vape And among American eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders, the percentage of those who said they used pot in the previous year increased to 24 percent, a 1.3 percent increase from 2016. While marijuana rates are slightly up from 2016 (22.6 percent), they’re similar to 2015 rates (23.7 percent). And according to the survey, 12th-graders in states with medical marijuana laws are more likely to have vaped marijuana or consumed marijuana edibles than their counterparts. » RELATED: Vaping device that looks like USB drive popular with teens Binge drinking levels off among teens Binge drinking (having five or more drinks in a row) among eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders appears to have leveled off in 2017 after years of steady decline, according to the report. » RELATED: How much alcohol is too much? Here’s the 2017 breakdown compared to peak years: - 12th-graders: 16.6 percent reported binge drinking (31.5 percent in 1998) - 10th-graders: 9.8 percent (24.1 percent in 2000) - Eighth-graders: 3.7 percent (13.3 percent in 1996) “While binge drinking among eighth, 10th, and 12th grade students remains well below the levels seen a decade ago, the downward trend in binge drinking appears to have slowed somewhat in recent years,” George F. Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, said. “This may signal a need for more emphasis on alcohol prevention strategies in this age group.” » RELATED: Georgia law says teens can have alcohol (sometimes) Pain medication misuse hits historic lows among teens In 2017, the misuse of opioid pain reliever Vicodin among high school seniors dropped to its lowest point since the survey began measuring it in 2002. » RELATED: 5 ways to to talk to your young child about the opioid epidemic Only 2 percent of 12th-graders reported Vicodin misuse. Last year, the figure was at 2.9 percent. In 2003, 10.5 percent of 12th-graders reported Vicodin misuse. When it comes to overall pain medication misuse (narcotics other than heroin) among high school seniors, the survey showed a significant decline since its 2004 peak — from 9.5 percent in 2004 to 4.2 percent in 2017. » RELATED: US gun death rate up for second straight year, drug deaths rising faster than ever “The decline in both the misuse and perceived availability of opioid medications may reflect recent public health initiatives to discourage opioid misuse to address this crisis,” Volkow said. “However, with each new class of teens entering the challenging years of middle and high school, we must remain vigilant in our prevention efforts targeting young people, the adults who nurture and influence them, and the health care providers who treat them.” Overall, according to the survey, illicit drug use other than marijuana and inhalants, remains the lowest in the history of the survey in all three grades. Read more from the survey at drugabuse.gov.
  • From rapper to mogul, Jeezy continues to make power moves
    From rapper to mogul, Jeezy continues to make power moves
    Rapper Jeezy was so poor growing up as a child that he and his mother sometimes knocked cockroaches off their meals so they could eat.It's a moment Jeezy will never forget. The four-time Grammy-nominated rapper is now far removed from those poverty-stricken conditions, but those tough childhood memories still makes him hungry for a better life.Now, he wants to use his testimony of overcoming life's daunting obstacles to inspire listeners to 'trust the process' through his new album, 'Pressure,' out on Friday. His eighth studio album features Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, J. Cole and 2 Chainz.Jeezy, 40, said 'Pressure' is focusing more on his evolution from the street life.'If you take my situation, I was a coal, a coal in a dark hole, going through everything in the world,' he said. 'Every type of problem you can think of. Every type of obstacle. Every type of blackball ever done. I still stood with my head up and chest out. And over time, all that pressure, it created a diamond. I came out shining. ...No matter what you're going through in life, just stand your ground and believe in yourself.'From rapper to mogul, Jeezy continues to make power moves. He has an online merchandise shop called 99 Agency, opened a steakhouse restaurant in Atlanta, partnered with the Atlanta Hawks for his own apparel, became an adviser for Avion Tequila and built a six-story compound studio in the city. He also has his record label called Corporate Thugz Entertainment.Not bad for Jeezy, who used to struggle to pay his own water bill. The rapper said at this point in his life he's the most happiest and healthiest.'You have to know this is possible,' he said. 'When you see me, I'm living proof that you can do these things. If you look at where I came from, what I've been through or the obstacles that I've dodged to where I am now, it should give you hope. I came a long way.'Known for his trademark ad-libs from 'Yeeaaah' and 'That's riiiigght,' Jeezy emerged in the mid-2000s with his raw firsthand experiences of his crack-entrepreneur tales and violent street life. But he's also dealt with critics who felt he glorified street life, including gun violence and drugs.But Jeezy said he's always tried to speak the language of those living in impoverished neighborhoods that relate to him. He said there's a motivational message within his music, which he calls 'ghetto gospel.'I'm going to explain this to them the best way they know it,' he said. 'Sometimes it takes the gunplay. It takes the talk about the penitentiary. That's the only thing that's going to catch their attention. That's what they relate to. The message is bigger than the music.'______Online:https://www.jeezyshop.comhttps://www.theagency99.com______Follow Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MrLandrum31 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/jonathan%20landrum
  • Teen busted for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart
    Teen busted for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart
    A 19-year-old was arrested when police said they caught him selling pot brownies at a local Walmart. Douglasville police said Addae Simmons was arrested last week for selling the brownies and other edibles.  Simmons had a major “wake and bake” operation. We’re talking to police about how this operation may have been targeted toward students, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4. Teen busted for selling dangerously potent pot brownies and other marijuana treats. Details of a thriving online biz . Live on Channel 2 Action News at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/c1YK39yokJ — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) December 15, 2017 TRENDING STORIES: Mother of 7 killed with child in backseat of car Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
  • Pete Rose defamation lawsuit dismissed after agreement
    Pete Rose defamation lawsuit dismissed after agreement
    A defamation lawsuit filed by Pete Rose last year against the lawyer who got him kicked out of baseball has been dismissed.Federal court documents show Rose's suit against John Dowd was dismissed Friday.Statements issued by Rose's lawyer and Dowd's lawyer say both parties agreed 'based on mutual consideration, to the dismissal with prejudice of Mr. Rose's lawsuit against Mr. Dowd.'They say they can't comment further.Rose contended in the suit that Dowd defamed him in 2015 by saying on the radio that the former baseball great had raped young teen girls during spring training.Dowd investigated Rose for Major League Baseball in 1989, leading the game's all-time hits leader to be declared ineligible for the Hall of Fame.
Jamie Dupree

