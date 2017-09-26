OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A baby abandoned on the shoulder of an Oklahoma City freeway is now in state custody and the infant’s mother has been admitted to a local hospital for evaluation.
A church group on their way back from an amusement park spotted the baby in a car seat on the shoulder of I-40 in the scorching heat Saturday, according to KOCO News.
Police said $5,500 in cash, a birth certificate and a Social Security card were found stuffed into the car seat with the baby.
Members of the Abba’s House of Worship Center in Ada, Oklahoma, rescued the baby, and Pastor Ken Angel said it was an act of divine intervention.
The church van driver said when he first saw the car seat, he thought it contained a doll, but when he stopped to make sure he saw "two little feet" kicking, KOCO News reported.
The 1-month old baby, who looked well-cared for, was sleeping when he was found, and dressed in a onesie with a pacifier, but there was no note or any indication why he was there.
“I couldn't believe people were that evil. It was 90 degrees outside," a member of the church group, who wanted to remain anonymous, told KOCO News.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes before he was rescued.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
