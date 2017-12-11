Listen Live
Baby formula recalled over salmonella contamination
Baby formula recalled over salmonella contamination

Baby formula recalled over salmonella contamination
Photo Credit: Bob Edme/AP
A drugstore employee removes baby milk boxes from the stock in Anglet, southwestern France, Monday, Dec.11, 2017. Baby milk maker Lactalis and French authorities have ordered a global recall of millions of products over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination. The French company, one of the largest dairy groups in the world, said it has been warned by health authorities in France that 26 infants have become sick since Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

Baby formula recalled over salmonella contamination

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One of the world’s largest dairy groups has ordered a global recall of millions of baby milk products over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination.

Lactalis is pulling millions of products made since mid-February and shipped to markets including China, Greece, Pakistan and Britain, according to a company list

Products in the United States are not affected. 

French health officials said 26 infants have gotten sick since Dec. 1. Those cases were linked to products branded Picot SL, Pepti Junior 1, Milumel Bio 1 and Picot Riz.

“(Lactalis is) sincerely sorry for the concern generated by the situation and expresses its compassion and support to the families whose children fell ill,” the company said in a statement.

Salmonella can cause abdominal cramps, diarrhea and fever. Most people are able to recover without treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • Final push for Moore and Jones in Alabama Senate race
    Final push for Moore and Jones in Alabama Senate race
    Alabama Democrats see Tuesday's special Senate election as a chance to renounce a history littered with politicians whose race-baiting, bombast and other baggage have long soiled the state's reputation beyond its borders.Many Republicans see the vote as chance to ratify their conservative values and protect President Donald Trump's agenda ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.At the center are Republican Roy Moore, a former jurist twice removed as state chief justice and now accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls decades ago, and Democrat Doug Jones, an erstwhile federal prosecutor best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for killing four black girls in the 1963 bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church.The winner will take the seat held previously by Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Republicans control the Senate with 52 seats.In truth, the matchup mixes both Alabama's tortured history and the nation's current divisive, bitterly partisan politics, and it has made a spectacle of a Deep South state well acquainted with national scrutiny but not accustomed to competitive general elections.'This is an election to tell the whole world what we stand for,' Jones told supporters at one stop Sunday, adding that his campaign 'is on the right side of history.' At an earlier appearance, he declared Alabama is 'at a crossroads' and that Moore, an unapologetic evangelical populist, tries only to 'create conflict and division.'Jones, 63, stops short of explicitly comparing Moore to the four-term Gov. George Wallace, whose populism was rooted in segregation. But Jones alluded Sunday to that era of Alabama politics.'Elect a responsible man to a responsible office,' Jones said, repeating the campaign slogan of another Alabama governor, Albert Brewer, who nearly defeated Wallace in 1970 in a contest Alabama liberals and many moderates still lament as a lost opportunity.Some of Jones' supporters put it even more bluntly. 'I thought Alabama's image was pretty much at the bottom,' said Pat Lawrence, a retired software engineer in Huntsville. A Moore win, Lawrence added, 'will be a whole new bottom.'Those concerns extend even to some GOP quarters. Alabama's senior senator, Richard Shelby, confirmed Sunday that he did not vote for Moore, saying he wrote in another 'distinguished' party figure he declined to name.Yet for many Republicans, Moore is a paragon of traditional values. They reject accusations that he molested two teenage girls and pursued relationships with others decades ago. Moore denies the charges.'Everyone has to vote their convictions,' said Kevin Mims of Montgomery, as he held his Bible outside his Baptist church Sunday in Montgomery. 'My conviction is he's the right man for the job.'Where Moore's critics see a state judge who defied federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court's decision legalizing same-sex marriage, Mims see a stalwart who stands 'on the word of God.' Other conservatives see an anti-establishment firebrand in the mold of Trump, who won Alabama by 28 percentage points.Moore encourages that view with fundraising emails that urge backers to help him 'defeat the elite,' a swipe at both Democrats and the establishment Republicans who tried to deny him the GOP nomination earlier this year.Ultimately, Republicans from Moore to Trump himself are betting on a simple bottom line: Most Alabama conservatives simply won't defect to a Democrat.'If Alabama elects liberal Democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped cold,' Trump says in a robocall the Moore campaign plans to push out Monday.The president also invokes a common fear among Republicans, calling Jones 'a puppet of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,' the Democratic House and Senate leaders in Washington, both of them reviled by conservative voters. 'Roy Moore is the guy we need to pass our Make American Great Again agenda,' the president insists.Moore's baggage could make it difficult to draw conclusions about what the results might mean beyond Alabama, but both parties are watching closely.Democrats need to flip 24 GOP-held seats to reclaim a House majority, and they're trying to dent the slim Republican advantage in the Senate and its dominance of statehouses around the country. In many of those races, they'll need the same thing Jones must get to win in Alabama: strong turnout among young and non-white voters, along with improved performance among suburban moderates.A Jones victory would be hailed as a potential precursor, and Democrats have indicated they have a post-Alabama strategy even if Jones loses: They'll take Alabama's brand national, hammering Republicans as 'the party of Donald Trump and Roy Moore.'-----Barrow reported from Mobile, Alabama. Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP and Chandler at https://twitter.com/StatehouseKim.
  • High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    Four games postponed on Friday | Complete HS coverage Saturday’s high school football state championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been postponed and will be played next weekend. Two of the four games scheduled for Friday were postponed after heavy snow hit metro Atlanta during the day on Friday.  Two of Saturday’s games were postponed at the time, and the final two games scheduled for today were officially postponed Saturday morning. Friday’s results | Photos | Controversy in Calhoun-Peach County final Those six unplayed championship games will be hosted at school sites, despite consideration to bring the games back to the Atlanta area at a large facility, either Georgia State or McEachern High School. Under the emergency guidelines published by the Georgia High School Association  last week, the higher-seeded team earned the right to host the game. In case of two equally seeded teams, a coin flip determined the site. Warner Robins and Rabun County won a coin flip and will host their championship games. The championship schedule is: Class AAAAAAA, Colquitt County at North Gwinnett, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAAA, Coffee at Lee County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAA, Rome at Warner Robins, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAA, Blessed Trinity at Marist, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AA, Hapeville Charter at Rabun County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class A Public, Clinch County at Irwin County, date and time to be determined. Click here to read more
  • Woman arrested, accused of threatening to ‘kill everybody’ on Southwest flight
    Woman arrested, accused of threatening to ‘kill everybody’ on Southwest flight
    A woman was arrested after she was accused of smoking on a plane and threatening to kill passengers on the flight. KOIN reported that the woman was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon to Sacramento, California,  Saturday. Passenger-recorded video appears to show a woman yelling at crew. >> Read more trending news “I swear if you don’t (expletive) land I will (expletive) kill everyone on this (expletive) plane,” the woman says in the video. KOVR reported that the witness who recorded the video said the woman, Valerie Curbelo, 24, was caught smoking in the bathroom of the plane and attempted to interfere with the smoke detector. She was told to go back to her seat when she began yelling and making threats. According to the witness, Curbelo had to be restrained by crew members for the last 30 minutes flight, which lasted about an hour and 20 minutes. Curbelo was arrested by law enforcement at the gate. She was booked into the Saramento County Jail and making criminal threats. Curbelo spoke to KOVR from her jail cell. She said she smoked because she was anxious, but she did not provides and explaination for the threat she is accusmed of making, or what she was anxious about.  “I don’t know,” Curbelo, who is from Sandy, Oregon, said. “It was not me. It was not me.” Curbelo wouldn’t say why she was flying to Sacramento. Southwest airlines provided a statement to KOIN on the incident: “Our Crew in command of Flight 2943 traveling from Portland on Saturday afternoon safely landed on-time in Sacramento following an inflight disturbance. Our reports from Flight Attendants indicate a Customer violated federal laws by both smoking onboard an aircraft and by tampering with a smoke detector in an aircraft restroom. Our Crew enforced the regulation and that was followed by the passenger outburst. The safety of our Crew and Passengers is our top priority and we take all threats seriously. The Pilots declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic controllers, and our Crew handled the situation onboard until the plane landed and local authorities stepped in. The flight carried 136 Customers and a Crew of five.” The Sacramento Bee reported that Curbelo has an arraingment Tuesday afternoon.
  • Woman’s floating retirement home sinks into California bay
    Woman’s floating retirement home sinks into California bay
    A California woman who was buoyed by the idea of a floating retirement home watched her life savings sink to the bottom of a bay, KGO reported. >> Read more trending news Debbie Herbstreit had paid $25,000 for the boat to use as a home and had owned it for a month. Sunday, she received an urgent call from the harbormaster at the San Leandro Marina, informing her that the boat was taking on water.. “I dropped everything and came here and I was praying a little prayer that it would be an inch of water or something,” Herbstreit told KGO. It was worse than that. The boat was half-submerged and leaking fuel. “My entire life savings,” Herbstreit told KGO. “This was going to be my retirement home, because I cannot afford a house in San Francisco and I love the city.” Herbstreit said she was unaware of any defects in the boat and has no idea why it sank. “It was beautiful. Hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer and dryer, a whirlpool bathtub,” she told KGO. “I had friends say to me, ‘wow!’ “They didn’t even think they were on a boat.”
  • In tax push, Trump's team uses a dubious growth estimate
    In tax push, Trump's team uses a dubious growth estimate
    The Treasury Department just gave Republicans ammunition that their tax cuts would pay for themselves.But the one-page memo relies on a mathematical gimmick: It includes an assumption that tax cuts and other Trump administration policies would cause the economy to expand at a 2.9 percent annual pace over 10 years. Economic growth at that level would, in theory, be enough to keep the national debt from rising.But most analyses have concluded that the Senate tax overhaul would add at least $1 trillion to budget deficits in the next decade because the analyses foresee significantly less growth resulting from the tax cuts.The Treasury Department report enables President Donald Trump to claim that the Senate tax overhaul would pay for itself, even though outside analyses show otherwise.When the same report tries to estimate how much growth the tax cuts would actually produce, it also finds that the national debt would likely increase by at least $1 trillion during the next decade.Many economists and tax experts were quick to dismiss the Treasury memo.'It's a joke,' David Kamin, a law professor at New York University and former economic policy aide in the Obama White House, said on Twitter.Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said, 'It's no more than a thinly veiled attempt by the Trump administration to cover up an economic agenda that showers corporations with goodies while taking money and health care away from those who need it most.'Most economic analyses — including one by Congress' Joint Committee on Taxation — assume that the tax cuts would cause the debt to rise significantly because the cuts would fail to deliver significantly faster growth.An analysis of the Senate plan released Monday by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center found that even after factoring in additional economic growth, deficits would rise by $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years when including the additional interest costs.A separate analysis by the Penn Wharton Budget Model found a similarly sized increase in budget deficits.None of the top academic economists surveyed by the University of Chicago said the tax cuts would likely generate enough growth to pay for themselves.The Treasury Department report, though, might provide a tool for Republican lawmakers to sell to a skeptical public tax cuts that largely help corporations and the wealthy. Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan have said that the tax cuts wouldn't add to budget deficits.
  • ‘Welcome to Florida’ sign covered in snow
    ‘Welcome to Florida’ sign covered in snow
    Visitors to the Sunshine State got a winter’s greeting when the “Welcome to Florida” sign was seen blanketed in snow.  >> Read more trending news The image of the snowy welcome sign was shared by news website northescambia.com. The state, as well as much of the Deep South, was hit by uncharacteristic cold over the weekend, which dropped flurries and left people without power in some states.  Temperatures throughout Florida dipped to the 40s,with some parts getting to freezing Sunday night.  Thousands were without power in Georgia and the Carolinas. Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled over the weekend. Power was restored and airports were back on schedule Sunday. Temperatures throughout the south were on a warming trend Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
