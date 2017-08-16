Listen Live
Baby dolphin dies after beachgoers pose with it for selfies
Baby dolphin dies after beachgoers pose with it for selfies

Baby dolphin dies after beachgoers pose with it for selfies
By: Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

A baby dolphin that became separated from its mother died after beachgoers began taking selfies with it, news reports state.

Animal rescue group Equinac posted on its Facebook page that the young dolphin was stranded on the beach of Mojácar, in southern Spain, on Aug. 11.

A group of people then surrounded the distressed animal and began taking photos with it. The dolphin died before rescuers arrived about 15 minutes later, Newsweek stated. 

On its Facebook page, the nonprofit organization chastised those who took part in the dolphin’s demise.

“There are many [people who are] incapable of empathy for a living being alone, scared, starved, without his mother and terrified. Many of you, in your selfishness, all you want is to photograph and poke, even if the animal suffers from stress,” the group said according to Newsweek. “... Humans are the most irrational animal there is.”

The organization reminded people that these intelligent mammals are highly protected and to disturb, harm or manipulate them is against the law. 

Dolphins generally have just one offspring at a time, which will nurse from 11 months to two years, according to Defenders.org. Afterward, the young calf usually will remain with its mother for at least one more year. 

