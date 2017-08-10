Listen Live
Baby allegedly abandoned by mom survived 3 days in plastic bag, police say
Baby allegedly abandoned by mom survived 3 days in plastic bag, police say
Photo Credit: Elmira Police via AP/AP
This undated photo provided Elmira Police shows Harriette Hoyt. An 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside a home had been abandoned there several days, authorities said. Elmira police said neighbors checking out a noise early Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, and found a baby whose feet were sticking out of the bag. Hoyt was being held Wednesday in the Chemung County Jail and has been charged with attempted murder. (Elmira Police via AP)

Baby allegedly abandoned by mom survived 3 days in plastic bag, police say

By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

ELMIRA, N.Y. -  A 17-year-old Pennsylvania mother is under arrest and facing an attempted murder charge after her 8- to 16-month-old baby girl reportedly was found in a plastic bag Tuesday in Elmira, New York.

>> Watch the news report here

WENY News

At first, reports said the baby may have been abandoned for hours, but that soon changed to 24 hours and, finally, to three days.

According to WENYThe Associated Press and the Daily Mail, police said Harriette Hoyt of Sayre, Pennsylvania, abandoned the baby in a bag near some bushes over the weekend. While two neighbors said they thought that the noises they were hearing was coming from an animal in distress. They looked into it and are now being hailed as heroes.

>> Police: Mom abandons 10-year-old son with special needs in woods

“My sister [Kayla] came out off the porch and went to the side to the backyard of my neighbor’s house with a stick, thinking it was a dog,” Karen Seals told WENY. “Her legs were just dangling in the bag, her head was in the bag, her whole head was covered all the way down.”

“I was going to go poke it to see what it was. I dropped that stick, looked down. I dropped it so fast, I walked up and I seen my baby – I’m calling it my baby – the baby, a little girl,” Kayla Seals added.

>> 10-month-old baby hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummy bear

“You ain’t got no right to do that to that baby,” Karen Seals said. “Ain’t no right. And it really hurt my feelings. And I ain’t got no kids, and you do that to a child, Lord.”

Elmira Police Sgt. William Solt said the Seals sisters are “heroes.”

“They are truly heroes in this incident,” he said. “The good Samaritans who found the child brought it inside, tried washing it up and immediately called 911. They rendered as much first aid as possible until emergency responders could arrive on scene. The child was immediately transferred to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.”

>> Read more trending news

While the baby is expected to make a full recovery, the mother faces a second-degree felony attempted murder charge.

Hoyt was arraigned Tuesday.

