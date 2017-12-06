Avocado ‘as big as my head’ could be world record

Pamela Wang snagged what could be the largest avocado in the world.

Or, at 5.23 pounds, at least the heaviest.

"I see avocados every day, and I pick up avocados every day, but this one ... it was hard to miss," Wang told West Hawaii Today. "It was as big as my head."

Wang submitted an application to Guinness World Records, which requires a photo of the fruit and a weigh-in on a legitimate scale witnessed by an expert. She should hear back within two months.

Elizabeth Montoya, a spokeswoman for Guinness World Records, said the group doesn’t have a largest avocado category, but it does keep records of the heaviest. It was a 4-pound, 13.2-ounce avocado from Caracas, Venezuala, submitted in 2009.

Ken Love, executive director of Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers, weighed Wang’s avocado at a local grocery store.

"I've seen (avocados) longer and I've seen them fatter, but not both," said Love, who verified the fruit's weight at 5.23 pounds. "I think people have other ones that they don't weigh, but I think this one, it was way up there."

After verifying the weight, Wang and some friends went to a nearby cafe and enjoyed the fruit of their labor.

“It tasted excellent,” Wang said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.