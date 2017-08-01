Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H -
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Partly Cloudy
H -° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Attorneys ask for Venus Williams’ cellphone in fatal crash
Close

Attorneys ask for Venus Williams’ cellphone in fatal crash

Venus Williams – Fast Facts

Attorneys ask for Venus Williams’ cellphone in fatal crash

By: Hannah Winston, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

On Friday, Jerome Barson’s attorneys at Steinger, Iscoe and Green filed a motion requesting a forensic expert examine Williams’s phone to see what she may have been doing on it at the time of the crash.

>> Read more trending news

“Evidence gathered thus far indicates (Williams) may have been distracted and or unnecessarily delayed in her reaction to applicable traffic signals and/or surrounding traffic,” the motion reads.

Earlier in July, Williams and her attorneys objected to a motion that asked to see her cellphone records.

On June 9, Palm Beach Gardens police say Williams was in the middle of the intersection at Northlake Boulevard and BallenIsles Drive when the light turned red. In a Hyundai Accent traveling westbound, Linda Barson drove through the green light, smashing into the side of Williams’ vehicle as she continued through the intersection.

Jerome Barson, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with injuries and eventually died on June 22.

The crash remains under investigation.

Williams told investigators she did not see the Barsons coming.

Lawyers, as well as law enforcement, have gone back and forth about who was at fault. Originally, Gardens police said Williams was at fault, but later said she lawfully entered the intersection under a green light. Investigators said Williams was forced to stop in the intersection because of another car that cut in front of her, according to security camera footage in the area. Body camera footage released by the department shows officers telling Williams she was at fault as well.

Most recently, Williams’s attorneys said Barson would have not been injured in the crash if he was wearing a seat belt. Barson’s lawyers said information from the car’s “black box” showed that both of the Barsons were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Close

Attorneys ask for Venus Williams’ cell phone in fatal crash

Photo Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    I guessing you’ve noticed the weather has been weird for many months now. A warm and dry winter spring brought extreme drought. Then it turned on a dime and it became unusually wet, the drought vanished replaced by sporadic flooding, and sun tanning weather has been hard to come bye. There are indications of these back and forth swings to continue this month, at least the first half being much like the past couple months. A decided lack of long hot dry sunny spells. While the August 21 eclipse weather obviously is unknown at this point, the distant look leading up to it are concerning. PATH AND PERCENTAGE OF ECLIPSE: This is a shame, because under normal or average August weather patterns viewing would be favorable in much of metro Atlanta. We typically have partly cloudy/partly sunny afternoons in summer so not a clear blue sky, but opportunity for enough space between passing clouds to see the sun. For example, long-term cloud climate says (NOT a forecast): ROME/CARTERSVILLE: 27% cloudy, 73% chance of seeing it. GAINESVILLE: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. ATHENS: 29% cloudy, 71% chance of seeing it. ATLANTA DEKALB COUNTY PDK: 32% cloudy, 68% chance of seeing it. SOUTH ATLANTA: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. Mother Nature of course does not go by averages, so we will have to check the weather that day. Here are some TRENDS from this distance, obviously a lot can change. Main numerical variants continue to show a lack of heat extending into first part of August: Amazing to see equations showing almost 0% chance of 90s in Metro Atlanta next 10 days: And a wet pattern is shown returning as well: ECMWF model output showing below-normal sunshine through 14th: Hopefully the pattern does not play out this way, or if it does, it breaks by the 21st. Fingers crossed. FOLLOW me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB Eclipse overview and clouds Eclipse day weather NASA Eclipse site Interactive cloud cover map
  • Woman poses as 'mystery shopper,' steals $100K from Walmart stores, indictment says
    Woman poses as 'mystery shopper,' steals $100K from Walmart stores, indictment says
    A woman accused of scamming Walmart stores across the Carolinas out of thousands of dollars went before a judge for the first time Tuesday. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Valerie Davis posed as a “mystery shopper” at stores in Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. WSOC-TV was inside the courtroom during Davis’ initial appearance. The federal indictment breaks down the elaborate scheme authorities said she pulled off for months before being caught in the Carolinas. Authorities said Davis was pretending to be a mystery shopper -- someone hired by a company to pretend to be a customer and give feedback on the shopping experience --when she hit a string of Walmart stores. They said she entered stores, shopped like a regular customer and asked cashiers about store policies. Then, the indictment states, she allegedly told them she was a mystery shopper and used fake gift certificates and also told them how to give her cash back. Authorities said Davis repeated the routine over an eight-month period, hitting stores in Gastonia, Indian Trail and Huntersville. Each time, she got away with goods and hundreds of dollars in cash. The indictment totals Walmart's losses at more than $100,000. Real shoppers were shocked at the scope of the alleged scheme. 'Wow, is that for real?' said shopper Fue Thao. 'Whoa, that's crazy,' said shopper Tim Golden. Davis is facing a charge of wire fraud. In court Tuesday, she was quiet but asked for an attorney. She is due back in court for a detention hearing Friday. WSOC-TV learned Davis has been arrested before for obtaining property by false pretenses. Walmart sent the following statement about the case: “We're aware that scammers are often trying to take advantage of us, and we continue looking for ways to better protect ourselves. We're just learning the details of this case and will assist the courts as needed.”
  • Attorneys ask for Venus Williams’ cellphone in fatal crash
    Attorneys ask for Venus Williams’ cellphone in fatal crash
    On Friday, Jerome Barson’s attorneys at Steinger, Iscoe and Green filed a motion requesting a forensic expert examine Williams’s phone to see what she may have been doing on it at the time of the crash. >> Read more trending news “Evidence gathered thus far indicates (Williams) may have been distracted and or unnecessarily delayed in her reaction to applicable traffic signals and/or surrounding traffic,” the motion reads. Earlier in July, Williams and her attorneys objected to a motion that asked to see her cellphone records. On June 9, Palm Beach Gardens police say Williams was in the middle of the intersection at Northlake Boulevard and BallenIsles Drive when the light turned red. In a Hyundai Accent traveling westbound, Linda Barson drove through the green light, smashing into the side of Williams’ vehicle as she continued through the intersection. Jerome Barson, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with injuries and eventually died on June 22. The crash remains under investigation. Williams told investigators she did not see the Barsons coming. Lawyers, as well as law enforcement, have gone back and forth about who was at fault. Originally, Gardens police said Williams was at fault, but later said she lawfully entered the intersection under a green light. Investigators said Williams was forced to stop in the intersection because of another car that cut in front of her, according to security camera footage in the area. Body camera footage released by the department shows officers telling Williams she was at fault as well. Most recently, Williams’s attorneys said Barson would have not been injured in the crash if he was wearing a seat belt. Barson’s lawyers said information from the car’s “black box” showed that both of the Barsons were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
  • Alabama inmate who used peanut butter to escape captured in Florida
    Alabama inmate who used peanut butter to escape captured in Florida
    The last of 12 inmates to escape an Alabama prison by using peanut butter to distract a guard was caught in Martin County, Florida, according to the Sheriff’s Office. >> Read more trending news Brady Kilpatrick, 24, was tracked down by the Sheriff’s Office, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Tactical Unit. Kilpatrick was the only one to make it out of Walker County in Alabama, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Kilpatrick was one of a dozen other inmates who escaped the prison Sunday by smearing peanut butter to cover a door number. The guard who opened the door remotely, thought the door was a cell door and not an exit door which led outside, according to reports. The 12 inmates scaled a 12-foot fence and ran. It’s unclear if Kilpatrick has any ties to South Florida or how law enforcement tracked him to Martin County.
  • iPhone cases recalled after dozens suffer chemical burns
    iPhone cases recalled after dozens suffer chemical burns
    More than 260,000 liquid glitter iPhone cases sold in the U.S. are being recalled due to the risk of skin irritation and chemical burns, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. >> Read more trending newsThere have been 24 reports of injuries worldwide, including 19 in the U.S., from liquid and glitter that leaked out of the phone cases and came into contact with skin.One person reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn, the CPSC said.MixBin Electronics says the made-in-China phone cases were sold at various retailers online and in stores between October 2015 and June 2017.The sellers include: Amazon.com GetMixBin.com Henri Bendel HenriBendel.com Nordstrom Rack Tory Burch Victoria’s Secret VictoriasSecret.com The recall involves many styles and colors of cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7. For more information about specific cases, including model numbers and UPC codes, visit the CPSC’s website. For a full refund, MixBin says customers can register for reimbursement online and submit a picture of their phone case.
  • Native hunters kill whale that made its way to Alaska river
    Native hunters kill whale that made its way to Alaska river
    Federal officials on Tuesday were investigating the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska after the massive animal strayed into a river in an area where indigenous residents rely on subsistence fishing and hunting as part of their ancient culture and traditions. The hunters peppered the 37-foot whale with gunfire and harpoons last week until it died and sank to the bottom of the Kuskokwim River near the Yup'ik Eskimo village of Napaskiak. The carcass was later retrieved and cut up, with 20,000 pounds of meat and blubber distributed among several villages. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it appears to have been an unauthorized harvest of a gray whale — a species that is off-limits to hunting in Alaska, even by Natives. 'We understand that these Alaska Natives are living a subsistence lifestyle and they also depend on the ocean for their resources,' said Sue Fisher of the Animal Welfare Institute. She added, however, that 'they are not allowed to take gray whales.' In a similar case, villagers in Toksook Bay killed a humpback whale last year, prompting an investigation by NOAA that did not result in prosecution. In the current case, many residents believe the river brought subsistence food and it would violate Yup'ik culture not to accept it. 'It's right there in front of us,' honorary Napaskiak chief Chris Larson told Anchorage TV station KTVA. 'It's like a gift from someone to the community.' The whale meat is especially appreciated in the region this year. Much of the subsistence salmon was ruined by heavy rains that prevented the fish from drying properly for preservation of the meat, Napaskiak tribal administrator Sharon Williams said. Subsistence hunting of smaller beluga whales is allowed in the region. And 11 Native villages farther north are authorized by the International Whaling Commission to hunt bowhead whales. But Eastern Pacific gray whales, also called California gray whales, are protected by federal rules. The animals are a familiar sight in Alaska waters, but villagers say they've never seen them go up the Kuskokwim River. The whales feed in the Bering, Chukchi and Beaufort seas in summer and migrate down the West Coast each winter to breed, mostly in the bays of Baja California. They were taken off the endangered species list in 1994 and only a small number are allowed by the International Whaling Commission to be harvested by Russian hunters. Bill Howell, fire chief in the nearby community of Bethel, declined to comment to The Associated Press. But Howell, who helped cut up the whale, told the Anchorage television station that it's important for Alaska Natives to harvest marine mammals because it's a big part of their culture. 'Whales of this nature are very rare but I think it's something they are entitled to because of their tradition,' said Howell, who owns a meat-cutting business. Whale meat is not traditional in the area, and some locals told Bethel radio station KYUK that they would search the internet or ask relatives who live farther north how to prepare it. Williams said she watched the meat being butchered over the weekend, and she tried whale meat herself, saying it was good raw and boiled. Before the butchering began, Larson thanked the whale for giving itself to the people, Williams said. As the meat was being cut, people from area villages stopped by to pick some up to take home. ___ Follow Rachel D'Oro at https://twitter.com/rdoro
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.