Attorneys ask for Venus Williams’ cellphone in fatal crash

On Friday, Jerome Barson’s attorneys at Steinger, Iscoe and Green filed a motion requesting a forensic expert examine Williams’s phone to see what she may have been doing on it at the time of the crash.

“Evidence gathered thus far indicates (Williams) may have been distracted and or unnecessarily delayed in her reaction to applicable traffic signals and/or surrounding traffic,” the motion reads.

Earlier in July, Williams and her attorneys objected to a motion that asked to see her cellphone records.

On June 9, Palm Beach Gardens police say Williams was in the middle of the intersection at Northlake Boulevard and BallenIsles Drive when the light turned red. In a Hyundai Accent traveling westbound, Linda Barson drove through the green light, smashing into the side of Williams’ vehicle as she continued through the intersection.

Jerome Barson, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with injuries and eventually died on June 22.

The crash remains under investigation.

Williams told investigators she did not see the Barsons coming.

Lawyers, as well as law enforcement, have gone back and forth about who was at fault. Originally, Gardens police said Williams was at fault, but later said she lawfully entered the intersection under a green light. Investigators said Williams was forced to stop in the intersection because of another car that cut in front of her, according to security camera footage in the area. Body camera footage released by the department shows officers telling Williams she was at fault as well.

Most recently, Williams’s attorneys said Barson would have not been injured in the crash if he was wearing a seat belt. Barson’s lawyers said information from the car’s “black box” showed that both of the Barsons were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

