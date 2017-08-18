Listen Live
National
Atlas V rocket carrying NASA communications satellite launches
Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-M is the latest spacecraft destined for the agency's constellation of communications satellites. (Photo: NASA/Kim Shiflett)

By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -  A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket blasted off Friday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

>> Read more trending news

The rocket delivered into space the TDRS-M communications and data relay satellite for NASA.

The satellite, which was built by Boeing, will allow scientists, engineers and control room staff to access data for missions such as the Hubble Space Telescope and the International Space Station.

Visitor Bruce Tollefson said he traveled to Brevard County one day early to witness the launch.

"We are here in town to catch a cruise ship tomorrow, and the launch is this morning," he said. "I thought I would come down a little earlier and see it."

A 40-minute launch window opened at 8:03 a.m., but the rocket didn't launch until 8:29 a.m.

SpaceX set to launch space station resupply mission Monday
News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    Atlas V rocket carrying NASA communications satellite launches
  • 'Spectacular' autumn foliage is forecast for New England
    'Spectacular' autumn foliage is forecast for New England
    New England's fall foliage forecast is looking so fine it's enough to make a maple leaf blush. For the first time in several years, little has conspired against a truly glorious autumn. There's no more drought, the summer has been mild and the leaves — largely spared by marauding gypsy moth caterpillars — look healthy. Translation: A pretty great season for leaf peeping seems to be shaping up. 'It's the most optimistic forecast I've had in a couple of years,' said Jim Salge, who tracks the region's annual autumn pageant for Yankee Magazine. 'The biggest thing that can go wrong with foliage is a really wet couple of weeks leading up,' Salge cautioned. 'We'll really need that typical fall weather in New England — warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights — to make it pop. But we've had a great setup.' A few recent autumns disappointed because they were preceded by too much or too little summer rainfall, muting the colors. Last fall was a bust in parts of eastern Massachusetts and Connecticut after hungry caterpillars defoliated hundreds of thousands of acres of already drought-stricken woodlands. But this year, Yankee says in a forecast being released Friday, the stage is set for a particularly 'strong and vibrant' display. Salge didn't study New York, New Jersey or other corners of the Northeast, but botanists say those states theoretically should be in for a nice show, too, since they tend to experience similar weather. Snowfall and snowmelt replenished drought-parched forests during winter and early spring. 'Since spring, the weather in New England has been fairly stable. There have been no long stretches of unbearable heat, nor have temperatures been below average. Rainfall has been adequate but not extreme,' it predicts. 'The setup looks good overall for New England's fall foliage display this year. The forest appears generally healthy and leaf development has been normal. The upshot: In New England, normal fall colors are expected to be spectacular.' Jeff Folger, a leading foliage expert from Salem, Massachusetts, mostly concurs, though he worries about the fallout from a fungus that thrived during the very moist spring. It affects maples and other species, mottling the leaves and in some instances even causing them to drop early. Gypsy moth caterpillars also did serious damage in parts of Rhode Island and around the Quabbin Reservoir in west-central Massachusetts. Chomped trees sprouted new leaves, but that generally means less-vibrant colors in badly hit areas come fall. And the National Weather Service says it's too early to predict in fickle New England whether September conditions will favor foliage. Its models foresee normal rainfall and above normal temperatures, which may or may not produce those desirable crisp nights. Even so, 'I think we're looking pretty good,' Folger said, predicting that color may peak in some areas in the last week of September rather than the more typical first week of October. 'Happy leaves stay on the trees longer,' he said. 'And with no more drought, these are happy leaves.' ___ Follow Bill Kole on Twitter at https://twitter.com/billkole. His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/William%20J.%20Kole.
  • Investigators discover true identity for NH serial killer, seek more tips
    Investigators discover true identity for NH serial killer, seek more tips
    A serial killer known by the FBI under several aliases, and who died in prison in 2010, has finally been identified, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. The man believed to be responsible for at least 6 deaths was referred to by the FBI as Robert ‘Bob’ Evans, but has been identified as Terry Peder Rasmussen. Police say Rasmussen was born in 1943 in Denver, Colorado and lived in Colorado and Arizona before he eventually enlisted in the Navy and later made his way to New Hampshire. >> Read more trending news  It was while he was living in New Hampshire that police say he was responsible for the murders of three unidentified children and one unidentified woman found in barrels in Bear Brook State Park. The Barrels were found in 1985 and 2000, though police say they were likely dumped there in the late 1970s. >>AG: Man who killed woman, 3 children in Allenstown also killed missing Manchester woman Police say Rasmussen worked as an electrician at Waumbec Mills during that time and likely left New Hampshire with Denise Beaudin – a woman who hasn’t been seen since – around 1981. The identity of Evans/Rasmussen and his connection to crimes in New Hampshire became apparent late last year when a woman named ‘Lisa’ discovered her true identity as the daughter of Denise Beaudin. She had been abandoned by Rasmussen in a California trailer park shortly after he disappeared from New Hampshire in the 1980s. According to court documents, Rasmussen – under an alias – agreed to give up custody or ‘Lisa’ and serve time in prison in exchange for police dropping molestation charges against him. In a press release issued Friday morning, police now say Rasmussen was discharged from the Navy in 1967 and was married in Hawaii before his wife gave birth to twin girls, a son and another daughter. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, Rasmussen’s wife left him in 1974 and took the children with her. Police say his former wife and four children are alive and accounted for. With this identification, police say they hope tips will help fill in the remaining gaps about Rasmussen’s whereabouts in the late 1970s and the identity of the woman and children found dead in barrels in New Hampshire. >>New England's Unsolved: The Allenstown Murders
  • The Latest: Trump says 'Radical Islamic Terrorism' must end
    The Latest: Trump says 'Radical Islamic Terrorism' must end
    The Latest on reaction to President Donald Trump, the terrorist attack in Barcelona and the Charlottesville violence (all times local): 9:20 a.m. President Donald Trump says 'Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary!' He adds that 'the courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough!' That appeared to be a reference to a temporary travel ban Trump sought to impose on visitors to the U.S. from six mostly Muslim countries. The ban has been challenged in court. The Supreme Court plans to hear arguments in the fall. Trump tweeted the day after 13 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured after a van mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, in what local authorities said was an act of terror. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Trump commented on Twitter hours before he and his national security team meet at Camp David in Maryland to discuss the way forward in Afghanistan. ___ 9:15 a.m. The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death. Speaking Friday on ABC's 'Good Morning America,' Susan Bro said she initially missed the first few calls to her from the White House. But she now says she won't talk to the president after a news conference in which Trump equated violence by white supremacists at the rally with violence by those protesting the rally. Bro's daughter, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed and 19 others were injured when a driver rammed a car into a crowd of demonstrators last Saturday. An Ohio man, James Alex Fields Jr., has been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses. ___ 9 a.m. President Donald Trump says the Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement are 'on alert' and watching the borders for any sign of trouble. Trump adds in a Twitter message that 'our borders are far tougher than ever before!' Trump commented the day after 13 people were killed and scores were injured after a van mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Trump and members of his national security team were meeting Friday at Camp David. ___ 8:30 a.m. Vermont's Republican governor says President Donald Trump 'fanned the flame' of hate with his comments equating Nazis and white supremacists with people who were protesting against them in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. In a statement issued Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott said there was no circumstance where any public official should equate the hate speech of Nazi's and white supremacists with the protests of Americans who confront them. He issued a statement on Saturday condemning the violence in Charlottesville, but issued a second statement because he's been asked about it repeatedly. Scott says leaders 'must speak out against racism and fascism in any form, at any scale, at any time.' Scott said that hatred, racism and bigotry can be extinguished with a public commitment to moral and democratic values.
