Atheists erect billboard saying church is ‘fake news’

A billboard in Albuquerque is turning heads this Christmas season.

Atheists.org, the website for American Atheists, has purchased billboard space touting “Just skip church it’s all fake news!”

Nick Fish, a member of American Atheists, told KRQE, “It’s a great way for us to in a kind of lighthearted way start those conversations and get people talking.”

People were talking about the sign, but maybe not the way the group intended.

Connie Lindsay told KRQE, “I think it’s terrible, because Christmas is almost here for one thing and that’s not the way I wish to celebrate the holidays.”

But others agreed with the sign.

“I myself am an atheist so gonna have to concur with that,” Devon Gutierrez told KRQE.

The sign is meant, according to Fish, to not only get people to think critically about the message conveyed by religion, but also to remind people. “Christianity or any other religion doesn’t have a monopoly on December. So, our message here is, however you want to celebrate it, go ahead and do that,” Fish said.

Similar billboards were scheduled to be installed in Texas, NBC News reported.

Billboards were scheduled to be put up in Oklahoma, but they were not permitted by the billboard company, NBC News reported.