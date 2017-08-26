Listen Live
Astronaut tweets space view of Hurricane Harvey, offers prayers
Rockport, TX Devastated By Hurricane Harvey

Astronaut tweets space view of Hurricane Harvey, offers prayers

“Houston, we have a hurricane.”

>> Read more trending news

That’s the message astronaut Jack D. Fischer sent to his Twitter followers early Saturday from aboard the International Space Station. Fischer, a native of Colorado and graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, posted the words with an image of Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in Texas on Friday night.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with folks feeling Harvey’s wrath, as dawn breaks after a long night of rain,” Fischer also wrote.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Statesman is on the ground on the Texas coast, in Houston, in Victoria and across Central Texas

Fischer also tweeted a picture of the storm as seen from orbit Friday morning.

Harvey hit Texas as a Category 4 hurricane late Friday. By Saturday morning, the storm had been downgraded to Category 1 and has since atrophied to tropical storm status. The storm has already cut a swath of devastation on the Texas coast, causing massive damage in Rockport. Meanwhile, Houston waits to see what the storm will bring its way. In Central Texas, steady rainfall is expected to continue through the weekend.

See more views of Hurricane Harvey from space below.

NASA/Getty Images
UNITED STATES, GULF COAST - AUGUST 25: In this NASA handout image, Hurricane Harvey from the cupola module aboard the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast on August 25, 2017. The Expedition 52 crew on the station has been tracking this storm for the past two days and capturing Earth observation photographs and videos from their vantage point in low Earth orbit.Now at category 4 strength, Harvey's maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 miles per hour. (Photo by Jack Fischer/NASA via Getty Images)
Photo Credit: NASA/Getty Images
UNITED STATES, GULF COAST - AUGUST 25: In this NASA handout image, Hurricane Harvey from the cupola module aboard the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast on August 25, 2017. The Expedition 52 crew on the station has been tracking this storm for the past two days and capturing Earth observation photographs and videos from their vantage point in low Earth orbit.Now at category 4 strength, Harvey's maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 miles per hour. (Photo by Jack Fischer/NASA via Getty Images)
Handout/Getty Images
UNITED STATES, GULF COAST - AUGUST 25: In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES East satellite capture of Hurricane Harvey shows the storm making landfall shortly after 10:00pm CDT on August 25, 2017 on the mid-Texas coast. Now at category 4 strength, Harvey's maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 miles per hour. (Photo by NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)
Photo Credit: Handout/Getty Images
UNITED STATES, GULF COAST - AUGUST 25: In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES East satellite capture of Hurricane Harvey shows the storm making landfall shortly after 10:00pm CDT on August 25, 2017 on the mid-Texas coast. Now at category 4 strength, Harvey's maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 miles per hour. (Photo by NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

