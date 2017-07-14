Listen Live
Army veteran's dying wish: Call or text me

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW BRAVOS, Texas -  A dying Army veteran from Texas has a final wish: He wants to hear from you.

Lee Hernandez, who is in hospice care at his home in New Bravos, Texas, has undergone three brain surgeries and has suffered several strokes, the Arizona Republic reported. 

His wife, Ernestine Hernandez, said she found a therapeutic way to brighten her husband’s day: Phone calls and text messages from others. Lee Hernandez asked his wife to hold his phone one day “in case someone calls,” the Republic reported. Two hours later, he was despondent.

“I guess no one wants to talk to me,” said the  47-year-old veteran, who served 18½ years in the Army including a tour in Iraq.

“It broke my heart,” Ernestine Hernandez told the Republic. “(Lee’s) speech is not very well, so many people didn’t take much interest or want to talk with him.”

That is, until she contacted Caregivers of Wounded Warriors.

Since the Arizona Veterans Forum posted his wish on Facebook, Lee Hernandez has been receiving plenty of calls and texts.

“A lot of people call to pray with him,” said Ernestine Hernandez, who reads text messages and cards of support to her husband. “It really uplifts him.” 

Lee Hernandez’s telephone number is 210-632-6778. Ernestine Hernandez said the best time to make contact is during the late afternoon or early evening,  Central Daylight Time, the Republic reported.

  • The Latest: TV academy change boosts NBC's Emmy nods total
    The Latest: TV academy change boosts NBC's Emmy nods total
    The Latest on the 69th annual Primetime Emmy nominations announced Thursday in Los Angeles by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (all times local): 1 p.m. It was an even better Emmy nominations day for NBC at second glance. The network garnered the most nods for a broadcaster, 64 — four more than the TV academy's first tally Thursday. The revision didn't change the overall rankings, with NBC in third place overall behind HBO with 110 nods and Netflix with 91. 'Saturday Night Live,' which earned 22 nominations to tie with HBO's 'Westworld' for most-recognized show, helped push NBC to the top of the network ranks. The 11 bids for 'This is Us,' NBC's breakout freshman drama, also helped. ___ 10:10 a.m. It looked like the Emmy nominations presentation might have an Oscars moment on its hands Thursday morning. Instead, a gold envelope that arrived in Shemar Moore's hands during Thursday morning's announcement ceremony was to announce co-presenter Anna Chlumsky had been nominated for best supporting actress for her role on 'Veep.' It is Chlumsky's fifth Emmy nomination in a row in the category. The actors had fun with the moment, with Moore refusing to show Chlumsky the envelope's contents in an apparent riff on the Academy Awards' best picture snafu. Moore says he knew a surprise was coming, but didn't know it would arrive via an envelope. He says it mirrors another onstage moment for him. Morore says, 'I mean the last time I did something like that for anybody, I gave Susan Lucci her first Emmy after 19 tries and they gave her a five minute standing ovation.' Chlumsky says she's skeptical she'll be nominated every year, but is honored to receive a nod for the fifth year in row. She is competing against three 'Saturday Night Live' actresses: Vanessa Bayer, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. Chlumsky says about this year's comedy nominees, which includes co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus for best comedy actress: 'It's an embarrassment of riches, as it feels like every year, but I think they got a lot right this year.' ___ 9:30 a.m. Chance the Rapper, Common, Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J are among the musicians nominated for Emmy Awards this year. Chance the Rapper, who won three Grammys this year, is nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics for 'Last Christmas' from 'Saturday Night Live.' Common, a Grammy and Oscar winner, is nominated in the same category for 'Letter to the Free,' a song from Ava DuVernay's documentary '13th.' Snoop Dogg, who has never won a Grammy, shares a nomination with Martha Stewart for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for their VH1 show, 'Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.' LL Cool J earned a nomination for outstanding structured reality program as a producer of Spike TV's 'Lip Sync Battle.' ___ 9:15 a.m. The Emmy nominations for outstanding reality competition show have been announced. The nominees are: 'The Amazing Race'; 'American Ninja Warrior'; 'Project Runway'; 'RuPaul's Drag Race'; 'Top Chef'; 'The Voice'. 'The Voice' has won the category the previous two years. 'The Amazing Race' was dominant in the category before that, garnering 74 nominations and winning 15 Emmy statuettes. ___ 9:05 a.m. The Emmy nominations for the best limited television series have been announced. The nominees are: 'Big Little Lies'; 'Fargo'; 'Feud: Bette and Joan'; 'Genius'; 'The Night Of'. 'Feud,' a fictionalized account of the rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis that aired on FX, was one of Thursday's top-nominated shows. Jessica Lange, who portrayed Crawford, and Susan Sarandon, who played Davis, were each nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were also nominated in the acting category for HBO's 'Big Little Lies.' Ewan McGregor was nominated in the best actor category for 'Fargo,' while Riz Ahmed and John Turturro were nominated for HBO's 'The Night Of.' The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 during a live ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS. ___ 8:50 a.m. 'Saturday Night Live' and the sci-fi drama 'Westworld' are at the top of the Emmy nominations with 22 bids each. The long-running 'SNL' received a wealth of awards for its cast, hosts and guest stars, including one to Alec Baldwin for his recurring portrayal of President Donald Trump. Other leading nominees announced Thursday in Los Angeles include 'Feud: Bette and Joan' and 'Stranger Things' with 18 nominations; 'Veep' with 17 bids, and 'Big Little Lies' and 'Fargo' with 16 nominations each. Breakout network drama 'This is Us' received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since 'The Good Wife' in 2011. HBO leads all networks with 110 nominations, followed by Netflix with 91 and NBC with 60. The Emmys will air Sept. 17 on CBS. ___ 8:45 a.m. The Emmy nominations for the top television drama and comedy series have been announced. The nominees for best drama series are: 'Better Call Saul,' ''The Crown,' ''The Handmaid's Tale,' ''House of Cards,' ''Stranger Things,' ''This Is Us' and 'Westworld.' The nominees for best comedy series are: 'Atlanta,' ''black-ish,' ''Masters of None,' ''Silicon Valley,' ''Modern Family,' ''Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' and 'Veep.' The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 during a live ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS. ___ 8:30 a.m. The reading of the 2017 Emmy nominations has begun. The nominees for best actor in a drama series include: Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans'; Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'; Kevin Spacey, 'House of Cards'; Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'; Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us'; Milo Ventimiglia, 'This Is Us'; Anthony Hopkins, 'Westworld'. The nominees for best actress in a drama series include: Keri Russell, 'The Americans'; Claire Foy, 'The Crown'; Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'; Robin Wright, 'House of Cards'; Viola Davis, 'How to Get Away with Murder'; Evan Rachel Wood, 'Westworld'. ___ 8 a.m. A stage adorned by four giant Emmy statues is set and reporters are gathered for the announcement of this year's Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles. Reporters are gathering inside the TV academy's Wolf Theatre to find out which shows will compete for Emmy recognition this year. Some of the top acting and series nominations will be announced during a live webcast on www.Emmys.com that begins at 11:30 a.m. EDT. The top nominations will be read by 'Veep's' Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore, who previously starred on 'Criminal Minds.' The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 during a live ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS. ___ 1 a.m. The 69th Emmy Award nominations could answer some big TV industry questions. When the nominees are announced Thursday in Los Angeles, NBC's 'This is Us' has a chance to show network dramas can still be Emmy worthy. A broadcast network hasn't fielded a best drama series contender since CBS' 'The Good Wife' was nominated in 2011. Instead, cable and streaming have dominated the field, and could again. Streaming has an opening to dominate, with HBO's blockbuster 'Game of Thrones' falling outside the eligibility window. Likely streaming nominees include Netflix's 'The Crown' and 'Stranger Things' and Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale.' The comedy contenders include ABC's 'black-ish,' Netflix's 'Master of None' and FX's 'Atlanta.' The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17 on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.
  • Gwinnett Braves announce finalists for team renaming contest
    Gwinnett Braves announce finalists for team renaming contest
    After weeding through 4,024 submissions and 900 different names, the Gwinnett Braves released the final six names for the G-Braves renaming contest on Thursday. The final six options are the Gwinnett Buttons, the Gwinnett Big Mouths, the Gwinnett Gobblers, Gwinnett Hush Puppies, Gwinnett Lambchops and the Gwinnett Sweet Teas. The “Buttons” and “Big Mouths” were chosen by the G-Braves selection committee, Atlanta Braves staff members and branding partner Brandiose because of the connection to Gwinnett and Georgia history while the “Gobblers”, “Hush Puppies”, “Lambchops” and “Sweet Teas” were chosen to resemble the culture of the South. “(The contest) definitely got a bigger response than I anticipated,” G-Braves general manager North Johnson said, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. “One thing I always think about is how relevant are we in the marketplace. Sometimes we take a backseat to other things in the market. The more than 4,000 submissions and 900 names gave us a lot of renewed energy. It wasn’t just Gwinnett County. Folks all over the region were submitting names and were engaged in the process.” The Atlanta Braves announced the contest to rename their Triple-A minor league baseball affiliate in May. Fans can vote on their favorite of the six team names from Thursday through July 24 on the G-Braves’ website.   Gwinnett Braves general manager North Johnson said the selection committee most likely will not make a final decision until late-October or early-November, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.
  • West Nile virus reported in DeKalb County
    West Nile virus reported in DeKalb County
    Officials in DeKalb County received the first report of a human case of West Nile virus infection in 2017 on Wednesday. According to the DeKalb County Board of Health, the patient is a 72-year-old man who lives in Brookhaven. He's currently hospitalized. Channel 2's Kaite Walls reports on the new measures being taken to protect Georgians against the virus starting at noon on Channel 2 Action News. 'It's unfortunate that one of our residents has contracted West Nile virus,' said DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford. 'However, this serves as a constant reminder that everyone should be vigilant in taking the necessary precautions to avoid mosquito bites, as they are carriers of the virus.' JUST IN: Human case of West Nile virus reported in Brookhaven pic.twitter.com/TWh0FXwbTQ-- WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 12, 2017 Experts say the easiest and best way to avoid West Nile virus is to prevent mosquito bites. While the potential for transmission exists throughout metro Atlanta, a positive case indicates a higher risk in the Brookhaven area.
  • Man accused of setting 3 fires in neighborhoods in 1 week
    Man accused of setting 3 fires in neighborhoods in 1 week
    A Forsyth County man is accused of setting a car on fire and investigators said he's also responsible for fires at two buildings in his own neighborhood. Piyushkumar Mistry, 38, has been charged with three counts of arson. Channel 2's Matt Johnson obtained cellphone video that shows a car on fire on Saddlebrook Glen Drive Wednesday around 1 a.m. Authorities believe Mistry also set a fire at the clubhouse of the Springmonte subdivision last Wednesday and three days later, set the pavilion behind it on fire. TRENDING STORIES: Special ed teacher accused of having sex 'a handful of times' with student Former President Jimmy Carter collapses from dehydration at Habitat build Police searching for trio they say distracted and robbed an elderly woman 'Everyone went from being on edge to just flat out scared,' neighbor Staci McCravy said. Neighbors estimate the damage will reach $200,000. 'We think something was left on the doorstep. The entire outside of the door is charred,' neighbor Christine Jacobson said. Property records show Mistry lives just a quarter-of-a-mile from the clubhouse. 'That is just crazy. I had no idea that something like that could happen in my neighborhood,' Jacobson said. Investigators are trying to figure out why Mistry might have set the fires. 'There's still a lot of questions that we have to answer: a motive, whether there were other people involved and what the ultimate goal was,' said Barry Head, Forsyth County Division Fire Chief. Authorities suspect Mistry committed arson while his 5-month-old daughter was home alone. Neighbor Beth Metheeny said authorities knocked on her door around 2 a.m. Wednesday with the baby. 'Their 5-month-old was in the arms of police officers who asked if he could come in and take care of the child in our home, change her, feed her while Division of Family and Children Services was on the way,' she said. Sheriff's deputies said they pulled Mistry over in the neighborhood for a traffic violation shortly after they believe the car fire happened. They said there was evidence in the car that made them suspicious. Johnson learned Mistry's wife, Disha Ratilalbhai Tank, 31, was arrested just a day before the last fire on unrelated battery on an officer and littering charges. Both Mistry and his wife have immigration holds on them.
  • Bastille Day: France flaunts military might as Trump watches
    Bastille Day: France flaunts military might as Trump watches
    France's Bastille Day parade on Friday coupled traditional displays of military might with a look at wars past and present — and a nod to the U.S. role in both. French President Emmanuel Macron invited Donald Trump as the guest of honor for the celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I. The two men sat side by side with their wives, speaking animatedly as American and French warplanes roared above the Champs-Elysees. Two hours before the parade Friday, the famed Champs-Elysees avenue was emptied as was the Place de la Concorde with its golden-tipped obelisk. The wide boulevard has been targeted repeatedly by Islamic extremists, most recently last month when a man crashed his car into a convoy of gendarmes. Five of the 145 U.S. troops marching in Friday's parade wore period World War I uniforms; Trump saluted the detachment as it passed. Also in the parade were French soldiers taking part in the mission against the Islamic State group. France and the United States are among a coalition of nations fighting the extremist organization. Trump was expected to return to the U.S. after the parade and Macron heads to the southern city of Nice, where last year an extremist plowed a truck into the holiday crowd, killing dozens. IS claimed responsibility for that attack and others in France, including one just last month on the Champs-Elysees that left only the attacker dead.
  • Man shot, killed outside Atlanta restaurant
    Man shot, killed outside Atlanta restaurant
    Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Thursday night. Atlanta police and the homicide unit blocked off Fletcher Street in southwest Atlanta after officers got a call of a shooting outside Fatts Restaurant. We're talking to investigators for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Police believe the shooter came from behind the building and caught his victim off guard. Investigators canvassed the neighborhood looking for witnesses and leads. The shooter ran from the scene and the homicide unit is working to find out what he looks like.
