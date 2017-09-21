Listen Live
National
Armed jogger stopped sex assault on fellow runner, police say
Armed jogger stopped sex assault on fellow runner, police say

Armed jogger stopped sex assault on fellow runner, police say
Photo Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images

Armed jogger stopped sex assault on fellow runner, police say

By: Mark D. Wilson, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas -  Court paperwork filed Tuesday said an armed good Samaritan stopped an attack on a runner on a popular trail in Austin, Texas, last week.

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

Police have accused Richard Jordon McEachern, 22, of forcing a runner to the ground Friday and sexually assaulting her on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail on Friday around 5:46 a.m.

Police who responded to the incident found a woman on the trail with no shorts or shoes but being tended to by other runners. News of the attack had sparked fear and anger this week among Austin runners.

McEachern was found Monday and booked the next day into the Travis County Jail and charged with felony sexual assault, which is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

According to an arrest affidavit filed against McEachern, the woman told police she was headed east on the trail early Friday when she heard loud steps approaching behind her.

“The victim was grabbed behind by the suspect with both the suspect’s arms, (bear hug),” the affidavit said. “The victim said they fell to the ground and she was on her back and the suspect was on top of her.”

READ MORE: Runners on edge after second attack on popular Austin trails

The document said the woman reported that the attacker put his hand over her mouth and kept saying, “Shh, it’s me baby, it’s me” as she struggled to scream and use a whistle she carried to call for help.

As the assault continued, the man told the victim that he was a virgin, and this was his first time, according to the report.

Another jogger who was carrying a flashlight and a handgun heard the victim scream and ran over to help.

The affidavit said the jogger told police he shined his light in the direction of the screams and saw the victim on her back and the attacker on his left side on top of the victim.

The jogger pointed his gun at the suspect and demanded he get off the victim. The attacker stood up and was naked from the waist down, the affidavit said.

The woman got up and started walking to the jogger to get away from the attacker.

EARLIER COVERAGE: Suspect arrested after hike and bike trail sexual assault reported

The affidavit said she did not know the jogger had a gun because she’d been blinded by his flashlight.

The attacker took off with the woman’s shoes and shorts when she walked in front of the jogger’s line of fire, the affidavit said.

Investigators found video of a possible suspect later in the day. Then on Monday, they found McEachern sleeping just off the trail in the area of the attack. The affidavit said he was naked from the waist down.

Two people picked McEachern out of a photo lineup after he was taken into custody, police said.

Police have not said whether McEachern has been tied to any other attacks in the area, including another on a jogger at the Austin High School track on Aug. 22.

During that attack, a man with a similar description grabbed a jogger from behind and tried to cover her mouth, according to police.

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Armed jogger stopped sex assault on fellow runner, police say
    Armed jogger stopped sex assault on fellow runner, police say
    Court paperwork filed Tuesday said an armed good Samaritan stopped an attack on a runner on a popular trail in Austin, Texas, last week. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ Police have accused Richard Jordon McEachern, 22, of forcing a runner to the ground Friday and sexually assaulting her on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail on Friday around 5:46 a.m. Police who responded to the incident found a woman on the trail with no shorts or shoes but being tended to by other runners. News of the attack had sparked fear and anger this week among Austin runners. McEachern was found Monday and booked the next day into the Travis County Jail and charged with felony sexual assault, which is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. According to an arrest affidavit filed against McEachern, the woman told police she was headed east on the trail early Friday when she heard loud steps approaching behind her. “The victim was grabbed behind by the suspect with both the suspect’s arms, (bear hug),” the affidavit said. “The victim said they fell to the ground and she was on her back and the suspect was on top of her.” READ MORE: Runners on edge after second attack on popular Austin trails The document said the woman reported that the attacker put his hand over her mouth and kept saying, “Shh, it’s me baby, it’s me” as she struggled to scream and use a whistle she carried to call for help. As the assault continued, the man told the victim that he was a virgin, and this was his first time, according to the report. Another jogger who was carrying a flashlight and a handgun heard the victim scream and ran over to help. The affidavit said the jogger told police he shined his light in the direction of the screams and saw the victim on her back and the attacker on his left side on top of the victim. The jogger pointed his gun at the suspect and demanded he get off the victim. The attacker stood up and was naked from the waist down, the affidavit said. The woman got up and started walking to the jogger to get away from the attacker. EARLIER COVERAGE: Suspect arrested after hike and bike trail sexual assault reported The affidavit said she did not know the jogger had a gun because she’d been blinded by his flashlight. The attacker took off with the woman’s shoes and shorts when she walked in front of the jogger’s line of fire, the affidavit said. Investigators found video of a possible suspect later in the day. Then on Monday, they found McEachern sleeping just off the trail in the area of the attack. The affidavit said he was naked from the waist down. Two people picked McEachern out of a photo lineup after he was taken into custody, police said. Police have not said whether McEachern has been tied to any other attacks in the area, including another on a jogger at the Austin High School track on Aug. 22. During that attack, a man with a similar description grabbed a jogger from behind and tried to cover her mouth, according to police.
  • Budweiser, Lyft team up to give free rides starting this weekend
    Budweiser, Lyft team up to give free rides starting this weekend
    In an effort to fight drunken driving, Budweiser is teaming up with ride-sharing company Lyft to offer 150,000 free rides in nine states beginning today. Budweiser will release special promo codes each weekend on its Facebook and Instagram pages, Fortune reported. >> Read more trending news It’s part of the “Give A Damn” campaign - 10,000 rides will be offered each weekend through Dec. 31. Promo codes will be released at 2 p.m. every Thursday, The Washington Post reported. The first 10,000 new or established Lyft users will get two $20 ride credits. They’re valid for three days and can be used from 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. But the time is ticking on the credits. If not used by Sunday morning, they go away. A pilot program was tested last year in New York, Colorado, Illinois and Florida, the Post reported. Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Police: 20-year-old woman found shot to death in road
    Police: 20-year-old woman found shot to death in road
    Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Hortense Place.  According to police, a 20-year-old woman was found dead in the middle of the road Thursday morning.  We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene to gather details about the case. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story. 
  • Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Maria is bearing down on the Caribbean and is set to pass over much the same area devastated by Hurricane Irma nearly two weeks ago. >> Read more trending news 
  • How to lose weight: Take a break from your diet for 2 weeks, study suggests
    How to lose weight: Take a break from your diet for 2 weeks, study suggests
    Diets are a great way to cut down on calories. But if you’re hoping to shed the pounds, taking a two-week break from your regimen could help you lose even more weight, according to a new study. >> On AJC.com: Why this diet praised by Jennifer Aniston could work for you Researchers from the University of Tasmania in Australia recently conducted an experiment, which was published in the International Journal of Obesity, to determine ways to improve weight loss success based on eating patterns. To do so, they assessed 51 obese men over a four-month period, breaking them off into two groups. Those in the first one were asked to follow a diet, which cut one-third of their calories, for all four months. Those in the second group were required to go on the same diet only for two weeks, taking a break from it for the next two weeks. They repeated the cycle eight times. >> Read more trending news After analyzing the data, they found that those who took breaks lost 50 percent more weight than those who didn’t. Those who deviated from the plan also shed more fat. Six months after the study, both groups regained weight. However, those who took breaks were about 18 pounds lighter than those who followed the diet continuously.  >> On AJC.com: Lose the belly pooch: 7 do’s and don’ts to accomplish a flat stomach Why is that? Researchers believe dieting can alter the body’s biological process, which can lead to slower weight loss or even weight gain.  “When we reduce our energy (food) intake during dieting, resting metabolism decreases to a greater extent than expected; a phenomenon termed ‘adaptive thermogenesis’ – making weight loss harder to achieve,” co-author Nuala Byrne said in a statement. “This ‘famine reaction’, a survival mechanism which helped humans to survive as a species when food supply was inconsistent in millennia past, is now contributing to our growing waistlines when the food supply is readily available.” Although the researchers’ method proved to be more successful than nonstop dieting, they noted that it wasn’t more effective than other popular diets. But it could provide another weight loss alternative.  >> On AJC.com: 6 of the best apps to track your eating “It seems that the ‘breaks’ from dieting we have used in this study may be critical to the success of this approach,” Byrne said. “While further investigations are needed around this intermittent dieting approach, findings from this study provide preliminary support for the model as a superior alternative to continuous dieting for weight loss.”
More

