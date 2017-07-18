Listen Live
Emergency crews searching for teen who disappeared along Etowah River

National
Apple unveils new emojis, 'woman with headscarf,' 'breastfeeding,' 'bearded guys,' more
Apple unveils new emojis, 'woman with headscarf,' 'breastfeeding,' 'bearded guys,' more

Apple unveils new emojis, ‘woman with headscarf,’ ‘breastfeeding,’ ‘bearded guys,’ more
Photo Credit: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images
A few of Apple’s emoji characters are shown in this picture. The tech company is set to unveil its latest generation emojis this fall.

Apple unveils new emojis, ‘woman with headscarf,’ ‘breastfeeding,’ ‘bearded guys,’ more

By: Fiza Pirani, Atlanta Journal-Constituiton

On World Emoji Day Monday, Apple unveiled a new collection of emojis coming to iOS, macOS and watchOS, including a variety of new inclusive characters.

The new collection includes a woman wearing a headscarf, a T-Rex, zombie, starry-eyed smiley face, bearded person and several more.

The inclusive art for women are on trend with the company's inclusive approach over the past five years. Apple added art for female professionals and athletes and single-parent homes in 2016, added multiple skin tones in 2015, African-American icons in 2014 and emojis depicting LGBTQ couples in 2012.

The new emojis will debut later this year. According to CNN, the company's next-generation software typically debuts in September.

News

  Emergency crews searching for teen who disappeared along Etowah River
    Emergency crews searching for teen who disappeared along Etowah River
    Emergency crews are searching for a teen who apparently went under the water while rafting along the Etowah River, the Bartow County Sheriff's Office confirms. Crews are searching the part of the river around Old River Road and State Route 293. Bartow County Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources are also helping with the search. NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene. We also have a reporter and photographer headed to the river on the ground. Check back with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
  8th person at 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer identified
    8th person at 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer identified
    An eighth person who attended a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, in which Donald Trump Jr. was promised compromising information on his father’s then-rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton, has been identified, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze, 52, was asked to attend the meeting by Aras Agalarov, a billionaire Azerbaijani construction magnate. >> Related: Donald Trump Jr. releases email exchange with Russian intermediary An attorney for the Agalarovs, Scott Balber, told the Times that Kaveladze was asked to attend the Trump Tower meeting 'purely to … make sure it happened.
  The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  Baby died in hot car while mom got her hair done, police say
    Baby died in hot car while mom got her hair done, police say
    The mother of a child found dead inside of a car parked at a Emory Hospital parking deck is facing charges. Channel 2's Nicole Carr was the first to report that Dijanelle Etta Fowler has been charged with second degree murder, concealing death and second degree cruelty to children. We're talking to investigators about the child's death and why it took so long to arrest the mother, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. Police said Fowler and her 1-year-old daughter, Skylar, were found on June 15 around 6 p.m. The girl was already dead when authorities found her and her mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers told Carr that Skylar died after being left in the hot car for six hours while Fowler was getting her hair done. Fowler was arrested and booked into jail on Monday. TRENDING STORIES: Australian woman killed by police after calling 911, family says Student, friend killed in crash Thousands sign petition protesting school start date This is Baby Skylar w her mother.Dekalb PD says baby was in a hot car for hours,died while Mom got her hair done.More @wsbtv starting at 5 pic.twitter.com/HIQOswAfLq-- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 18, 2017
  Baby who contracted deadly meningitis HSV1 virus from kiss dies
    Baby who contracted deadly meningitis HSV1 virus from kiss dies
    An Iowa City, Iowa, infant who contracted a deadly virus from a kiss has died.  Mariana Reese Sifrit was just 18 days old.  >> Read more trending news “Our princess Mariana Reese Sifrit gained her angel wings at 8:41 a.m. this morning in her daddy’s arms and her mommy right beside her,” Nicole Sifrit posted on her Facebook page Tuesday morning. “She is now no longer suffering and is with the Lord. “In her 18 days of life she made a huge impact on the world and we hope with Mariana’s Story we save numerous newborns (sic) life (sic).” Mariana was born July 1 and was healthy. A week later her parents noticed she wasn't eating. They rushed her to a hospital an,d doctors said she had contracted meningitis HSV1.  Related: Parents warn others of virus that can kill newborns from a kiss Doctors said she most likely got the virus from someone who had a cold sore, likely from a kiss.  Both her parents tested negative for the virus. According to the Meningitis Research Foundation, symptoms can appear in any order and one person may not get them all.  “It's horrific,” Nicole Sifrit told WQAD. “Within two hours she had quit breathing and all of her organs just started to fail.”  The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. Nearly $5,000 has been raised toward its $30,000 goal.
  Mother charged in girl's hot car death
    Mother charged in girl's hot car death
    A mother is locked up in the DeKalb County jail, charged in the hot car death of her daughter.  Police say 25-year-old Dijanelle Fowler is charged with second degree murder and second degree cruelty to children in the June death of one-year-old Skylar Fowler.  The girl's body was found inside the car in a parking deck of Emory Hospital.  The investigation into the girl’s death took a month.  “The timeline of her interaction with her child throughout the day,” says DeKalb police Captain Jerry A. Lewis. “Through the process of the investigation we were able to determine that some of the things that were told to us were not true.”  Captain Lewis tells WSB that the biggest discrepancy was the timeline involving how long the girl was in the car.  “The injuries that the child had for the amount of time that she said the child was in the vehicle do not match,” Captain Lewis says.  When the incident happened police went on the theory that the mother was getting her hair done for six hours while the one year old died inside the hot car.  Captain Lewis says there is a father, but that neither the suspect nor the victim lived with him. He has been notified of the girl’s death and the charges.  The charges against the 25-year-old do not include intent, nor do they need to. Captain Lewis says the cruelty charge allows police to also charge her with second degree murder due to negligence.  Surveillance video shows the woman leaving her car and entering the Northlake Tower Festival Shopping Center just after 10:00 the morning of the girl’s death. Fowler then leaves the shopping center at about four that afternoon.
