Apple owners beware: Scammers are targeting you for identity theft 

CHARLOTTE, - The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a scam that’s targeting Apple customers.
Con artists are calling people across the United States and Canada and claiming that their iCloud accounts have been hacked, the BBB says. Some targets have said they’ve received 10 or more calls a day.
The scam starts when people get a robocall claiming to be from Apple Support. The caller ID may say “Apple Inc.” or the name of a person’s local Apple store.
The message informs the person that their iCloud account was hacked and prompts them to stay on the line and speak with an Apple support “technician.”
If the person stays on the line, the “technician” will offer to fix the account, but first, they will need remote access to the person’s computer.
“Allowing a scammer to access your computer puts you at immediate risk for identity theft,” Tom Bartholomy, president of the Better Business Bureau in Charlotte, said.
The BBB said scam artists can install malware that records passwords or hunts for personal information, such as bank account numbers, on your computer.
To protect yourself from tech support scams, follow these tips:
- Don't ever give a stranger remote access to your machine: Granting someone remote access to your computer permits them to install malware and access your files.
- Don't believe caller ID: Victims report falling for this scam because the calls appear to come from Apple Support. Scammers often spoof phone numbers, so don't believe what you see on your phone.
