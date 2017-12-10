Listen Live
clear-night
37°
H 43
L 30

!
Traffic
CLOSINGS:

Atlanta Metro Real-Time Closings

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
37°
Clear
H 43° L 30°
  • clear-night
    37°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 43° L 30°
  • clear-day
    43°
    Today
    Clear. H 43° L 30°
  • clear-day
    53°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 53° L 37°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Anonymous donor buys every toy at Goodwill, gives them to children
Close

Anonymous donor buys every toy at Goodwill, gives them to children

Anonymous donor buys every toy at Goodwill, gives them to children
Photo Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Anonymous donor buys every toy at Goodwill, gives them to children

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -  For nearly a decade, an anonymous donor has bought every toy in a Goodwill so that any child who walks through the door leaves with something. 

>> Read more trending news

Children who walked into the store on Saturday were invited to choose a toy, stuffed animal or a book, according to The Coloradoan.

Tarryn Henkelman, 6, was able to replace her recently broken scooter with a blue one she found. 

The donor and his wife watched as children crowded around the toy section, and then they left the store unnoticed. The event has become an important family tradition for them.

Todd Wakefield worked at the store the first year the man came in and bought all the toys. 

Wakefield, who now works at Goodwill’s corporate office, made a point to attend the event this year.

"We've got some amazing people throughout our community," Wakefield said. "This is what our business is run on, people willing to give and to help their community."

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Cobb, Marietta, Paulding schools closed Monday; DeKalb, Clayton counties to open, Gwinnett likely
    Cobb, Marietta, Paulding schools closed Monday; DeKalb, Clayton counties to open, Gwinnett likely
    Several metro Atlanta area schools will remain closed on Monday. Fulton, Cherokee, Cobb, Marietta, Carroll, Douglas, and Paulding County schools will be closed due to lingering affects of Friday’s snowstorm. Fulton County Schools announced some employees will be expected to work as road conditions permit. Staff members in Carroll County school are expected to report at 10 a.m., but Douglas County staff members have another day off. “This includes all employees, including 240 day employees,” Douglas County spokeswoman Portia lake said. “Superintendent North greatly appreciates your patience and support while reaching this decision.” Leftover snow and icy road conditions are only part of the problem, school officials said. Power outages remain at eight schools, Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt said.  MORE: APS expects to reopen Monday after snow storm, one school without power Atlanta, DeKalb and Clayton County schools will be open, the districts said. A spokeswoman for Gwinnett County Schools said about 4:30 p.m. that Gwinnett has not made an announcement about closing tomorrow and she expects schools will be open. Check back on ajc.com for updates. In other news:
  • High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    Four games postponed on Friday | Complete HS coverage Saturday’s high school football state championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been postponed and will be played next weekend. Two of the four games scheduled for Friday were postponed after heavy snow hit metro Atlanta during the day on Friday.  Two of Saturday’s games were postponed at the time, and the final two games scheduled for today were officially postponed Saturday morning. Friday’s results | Photos | Controversy in Calhoun-Peach County final Those six unplayed championship games will be hosted at school sites, despite consideration to bring the games back to the Atlanta area at a large facility, either Georgia State or McEachern High School. Under the emergency guidelines published by the Georgia High School Association  last week, the higher-seeded team earned the right to host the game. In case of two equally seeded teams, a coin flip determined the site. Warner Robins and Rabun County won a coin flip and will host their championship games. The championship schedule is: Class AAAAAAA, Colquitt County at North Gwinnett, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAAA, Coffee at Lee County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAA, Rome at Warner Robins, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAA, Blessed Trinity at Marist, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AA, Hapeville Charter at Rabun County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class A Public, Clinch County at Irwin County, date and time to be determined. Click here to read more
  • Anonymous donor buys every toy at Goodwill, gives them to children
    Anonymous donor buys every toy at Goodwill, gives them to children
    For nearly a decade, an anonymous donor has bought every toy in a Goodwill so that any child who walks through the door leaves with something.  >> Read more trending news Children who walked into the store on Saturday were invited to choose a toy, stuffed animal or a book, according to The Coloradoan. Tarryn Henkelman, 6, was able to replace her recently broken scooter with a blue one she found.  The donor and his wife watched as children crowded around the toy section, and then they left the store unnoticed. The event has become an important family tradition for them. Todd Wakefield worked at the store the first year the man came in and bought all the toys.  Wakefield, who now works at Goodwill’s corporate office, made a point to attend the event this year. 'We've got some amazing people throughout our community,' Wakefield said. 'This is what our business is run on, people willing to give and to help their community.
  • Bullied boy's confessional video resonating across the globe
    Bullied boy's confessional video resonating across the globe
    Holding back tears, a Tennessee boy asked a simple question.  'Just out of curiosity -- why do they bully? What's the point of it,' said Keaton Jones.  >> Read more trending news Keaton's confessional video about bullying has been watched more than 17 million times. His mother posted it on Facebook after Keaton asked to make a video about bullying. She was picking him up early because he was afraid to go to lunch.  'They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly, they say I have no friends,' he said.  He said that the bullies poured milk on him during lunch.  At the end of the video, which is not even 90 seconds, Keaton shared a message that has been resonating with people around the world.  'People that are different don't need to be criticized about it, It's not their fault,' he said. 'If you are made fun, don't let it bother you. They suck.' Tears were streaming down the 11-year-old's face.  The video has been shared nearly 350,000 times on Facebook. It's all over Twitter. People are demanding change and celebrities are tweeting in support of the middle school student, including members of the Tennessee football team.  Along with messages of support, the video has also resulted in memes, shared to Keaton's mom's Facebook page. The family said they have been overwhelmed with the response, and his sister said on Twitter that the messages have brought joy to Keaton. Members of the Tennessee football team are working to organize a meeting at his school to stop the bullying and raise Keaton's spirits.  Even with all the attention, Keaton's mom said there's still a lot of work to be done.  'I'm humbled by the voice my boy has been given, but he's still just a little boy, and he's a little boy who desperately wants acceptance, that I have to try to find a way to navigate him through the difference in true acceptance and attention,' Kimberly wrote on Facebook. 
  • A look at what didn't happen in the Alabama Senate race
    A look at what didn't happen in the Alabama Senate race
    As Alabama's high-profile Senate race heads toward a Tuesday vote, supporters and opponents of GOP candidate Roy Moore are bending the truth — or shattering it to pieces — in the campaign's final stretch.One website falsely proclaimed that one of the women who accused Moore of sexual misconduct had recanted. Another erroneously reported that a Moore accuser 'forged' his yearbook inscription to her. On the other side, Moore's detractors took to social media to assert, erroneously, that Moore had written in a 2011 textbook that women shouldn't hold elected office.The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts:NOT REAL: BREAKING: Roy Moore's Lying Accuser Admits He Didn't Ever Touch HerTHE FACTS: None of the women who accused the Alabama Republican Senate candidate of sexual misconduct, including two women who said Moore molested them, have backed off their initial claims. This fake headline is from a website, Reagan Was Right, which promotes hoaxes and satire. The woman featured in a photograph accompanying the story shows a British reality TV star, not any of the eight women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct.NOT REAL: Claims that Roy Moore authored a textbook in 2011 that says women shouldn't run for officeTHE FACTS: Moore is in fact a co-author of a 'textbook' which serves as a study guide for a series of Bible-based video and audio lectures on U.S. law and public policy. The course packaging also identifies him as a 'featured speaker.' Despite claims spread on the web this week, however, Moore did not author the specific section or deliver the lecture that argues that women should not hold elected office. That talk was given by William Einwechter, an elder at Immanuel Free Reformed Church in Pennsylvania. Moore's office says he does not believe that women are unqualified for public office.NOT REAL: BREAKING: ROY MOORE ACCUSER ADMITS SHE FORGED PART OF YEARBOOK INSCRIPTION!!!THE FACTS: Moore supporters celebrated misleading news that Beverly Nelson, one of his accusers, 'forged' a 1977 yearbook inscription that was considered key evidence against the Alabama Republican. The inscription reads, 'To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say, 'Merry Christmas.'' It is followed by the signature 'Roy Moore D.A.' and the notation '12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.' Nelson's attorney, Gloria Allred, said Friday that Nelson had added the date and restaurant name to the inscription. However, Allred also said that a handwriting expert found Moore's signature in the yearbook to be authentic.___Associated Press writer Michael Rubinkam contributed to this report.___This is part of The Associated Press' ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online, including work with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of false stories on the platform.___Find all AP Fact Checks here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/APFactCheck
  • 3 doctors aboard flight save unresponsive woman
    3 doctors aboard flight save unresponsive woman
    A Tampa woman said she is grateful to three doctors who saved her life during a flight home from Vietnam. >> Read more trending news Debbie Taylor said she started feeling sick on the plane and then became unresponsive. That's when three doctors administered CPR until the pilot could make an emergency landing in Alaska. 'It feels really good to be alive,' Taylor said. “I have some angels up there that said it wasn't my time yet.' Taylor said she temporarily entered a coma after the flight. Taylor said she never got a chance to thank the unnamed doctors.  'They saved my life. Thank you very much,' she said. Taylor is home and doing well, she said. 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.