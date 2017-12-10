Anonymous donor buys every toy at Goodwill, gives them to children

For nearly a decade, an anonymous donor has bought every toy in a Goodwill so that any child who walks through the door leaves with something.

Children who walked into the store on Saturday were invited to choose a toy, stuffed animal or a book, according to The Coloradoan.

Tarryn Henkelman, 6, was able to replace her recently broken scooter with a blue one she found.

The donor and his wife watched as children crowded around the toy section, and then they left the store unnoticed. The event has become an important family tradition for them.

Todd Wakefield worked at the store the first year the man came in and bought all the toys.

Wakefield, who now works at Goodwill’s corporate office, made a point to attend the event this year.

"We've got some amazing people throughout our community," Wakefield said. "This is what our business is run on, people willing to give and to help their community."