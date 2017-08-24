Animal Shelter's longest resident exits to teary-eyed sendoff

Listen Live
BREAKING:

Hostage situation in Charleston, police say

National
Close

Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: Lake County Animal Shelter

By: icFlorida.com

After 310 days, Neil, the Lake County Animal Shelter’s longest resident, got a festive sendoff surrounded by teary-eyed shelter staff and volunteers.

>> Read more trending news 

His biggest fan and advocate, volunteer Sue Keehn Richter, had the bittersweet honor of walking Neil out of the shelter for the last time as he went to rescue with Partnership for Paws, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit based in Grand Island, Florida.

After receiving some treats from his favorite spot, Dunkin Donuts, Neil went on his “freedom ride” to his new foster home to learn proper manners with Dare2Train.

To help a shelter pet like Neil, contact Lake County Animal Shelter at 28123 County Road 561, Tavares, Florida call 352-343-9688 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/LCAS.

For the most up-to-date information, photos and videos of adoptable animals, follow the shelter on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyAnimalShelter and Twitter at www.twitter.com/lakeshelterpets.

News

  • Charleston hostage situation: At least 1 shot
    Charleston hostage situation: At least 1 shot
    Police swarmed downtown Charleston, South Carolina, Thursday after a reported gunman stormed a local restaurant and pointed the weapon at patrons, authorities said. >> Read more trending news This is a developing story. 
  • Man pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old son to save relationship with teen girlfriend
    Man pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old son to save relationship with teen girlfriend
    A New Jersey man admitted on Wednesday that he killed his 3-year-old son in 2015 to save his romantic relationship with his teenage girlfriend. David Creato Jr., 24, of Haddon Township, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the October 2015 death of Brendan Creato. A statement by the Office of the Camden County Prosecutor said that, under the plea agreement, Creato will be sentenced to 10 years in prison.   “Creato stated under oath that he recklessly caused his son’s death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by depriving Brendan of oxygen on Oct. 13, 2015,” prosecutors said in the statement.  Creato will be required to serve at least eight and a half years of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29.  Creato called 911 the morning Brendan died to report the boy missing, the Camden Courier-Post reported. He claimed that he woke up to find his son gone from his apartment. Investigators searching for the missing boy found his body about three hours later, partially submerged in a river eight blocks from his father’s home, the Courier-Post reported. Prosecutors said at the time that there were no signs of forced entry in the home, and Brendan’s autopsy was inconclusive as to his cause of death. The cause of death was revised that December to “homicidal violence of undetermined etiology,” the Courier-Post reported. Evidence at the scene, including Brendan’s clean socks, indicated that he could not have walked to the muddy area in which he was found.  The pathologist who made that determination, while conducting a third autopsy of the boy’s body, testified in court that he found pinprick hemorrhages in Brendan’s eyes and what appeared to be a bite mark inside the boy’s cheek, the newspaper reported. The findings led prosecutors to conclude that Brendan was smothered.  Creato was charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child in January 2016, three months after Brendan was killed. It was at the time of his arrest that prosecutors unveiled the supposed motive for the boy’s death: that Creato, then 22, killed his son in a desperate bid to hold onto his relationship with his 17-year-old girlfriend. >> Read more trending news Creato and Julia Stensky argued many times in the months before Brendan was killed, over jealousy, finances and especially over Brendan, the Courier-Post reported. More than 9,000 texts over a four-month period depicted a contentious relationship that included an argument the weekend before Brendan died because Stensky, who was visiting Creato from her out-of-town college, was not happy Creato had custody that weekend.  Creato shared joint custody of his son with the boy’s mother, who he still frequently spoke to, a fact that angered Stensky, according to texts detailed by the Courier-Post. When Stensky was critical of Brendan’s mother, who gave birth at 19, Creato addressed his feelings for his son. “Let’s get one thing straight. I don’t consider my son a mistake,” Creato wrote.  In an exchange on Oct. 6, a week before Brendan died, Stensky made her own feelings about the boy clear. “I don’t want to spend my precious time near your kid or any kid,” Stensky wrote, according to the Courier-Post.  “Why do you hate him so much?” Creato asked. “Why can’t we be a family?” The lack of a definitive cause of death, along with an absence of physical evidence, made the case against Creato a circumstantial one. When Creato went to trial in May, the judge declared a mistrial after jurors could not agree on a verdict.  The Courier-Post reported that 10 jurors favored a guilty verdict, while two did not.  Creato’s retrial was scheduled to begin Sept. 11. 
  • US agency didn't investigate 'invasive' Nebraska exams
    US agency didn't investigate 'invasive' Nebraska exams
    According to a June letter sent to attorneys representing trooper Brienne Splittgerber, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ruled that she waited past a 300-day deadline to file a complaint alleging she was forced to expose her vagina to a doctor during mandatory pre-employment physicals. The commission said it had no authority to look into the exams, which prompted criticism of the patrol when they were detailed in a lawsuit filed by Splittgerber this month. Splittgerber didn't complain sooner because she was told the patrol was investigating concerns she first raised in 2014 after going through the exam. She filed the federal complaint in May after learning patrol leaders closed the inquiry without clear findings and she feared nothing would change. She argued that the patrol's response created a hostile work environment for female troopers, who make up six percent of the patrol's 455 sworn officers. Then-patrol superintendent Col. Brad Rice didn't explain the medical purpose of the exams conducted by Lincoln physician Stephen Haudrich, but told Splittgerber in April the patrol would contract with a different doctor going forward, her complaint said. The patrol now says the exams were hernia checks required for all troopers, but other doctors say the procedure as described isn't standard. Splittgerber alleges that male candidates weren't required to take off their pants with one possible exception. In a May 26 response to her lawyers, commission intake supervisor Khalifah Graff in Kansas City said the agency could not investigate the complaint because the alleged discrimination occurred too long ago. Graff also claimed the patrol 'has already remedied the conditions which you allege were discriminatory.' 'As such, it does not appear we will take any further action in your complaint,' Graff wrote in recommending the case be dismissed, which was adopted by a regional director in June. The letters in May and June were provided to The Associated Press by Splittgerber's lawyers. Splittgerber's attorney, Tom White, said he wasn't surprised the commission dismissed the complaint but took issue with the claim that the problems had been fixed. 'If they see a chance to sweep a file off quickly, they'll do that. The problem is this one then blew up,' he said. White said he has since filed federal complaints on behalf of two other female troopers who went through the exams in 2016. He said that while those exams also occurred more than 300 days ago, he expects the commission to investigate this time based on his argument that the hostile work environment was more recent. A spokeswoman for the commission declined comment. Legal experts with no involvement in the case said the commission often strictly interprets a rule requiring complaints to be filed within 300 days of the last discriminatory act, partly to reduce its caseload. 'They look at the rules and say, 'We don't have the authority to investigate it, as outrageous as that conduct may be,'' said St. Louis civil rights lawyer Jon Berns. The use of the 300-day deadline is an 'easy out' for the commission on complaints that might take more effort to understand, said Des Moines attorney Tom Newkirk, an expert in employment discrimination. Splittgerber alleges that in September 2014, Haudrich instructed her to remove her pants and expose her vagina for the examination. She complained to superiors after her personal doctor told her the exams were unnecessary and she learned that male troopers said they weren't forced to remove their pants. She said she was promised the patrol would investigate but never notified of any findings. She said she complained again months later when she learned that another class of female troopers would be subject to examination by Haudrich. In her complaint, Splittgerber wrote that she still didn't know whether the 'invasive, humiliating, and unnecessary procedures' were the actions of an unethical doctor or the result of the agency's directives. Haudrich, who has no disciplinary history on his medical licenses in Missouri and Nebraska since he started practicing in 1990, and his attorney haven't returned messages seeking comment. A review by Gov. Pete Ricketts' office faulted patrol leaders for failing to document Splittgerber's complaints and investigate the allegations. The review also faulted Rice, who was fired by Ricketts in July, for failing to correct the agency's inaction after he learned about it in February. The patrol has launched a criminal investigation into the exams, and a state senator last week filed a complaint asking regulators to investigate Haudrich's conduct.
  • The Latest: Harvey now a hurricane, likely to become major
    The Latest: Harvey now a hurricane, likely to become major
    The Latest on Hurricane Harvey (all times local): 1215 p.m. The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Harvey is now Hurricane Harvey and is forecasting it will become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline. Sustained winds have reached 80 mph (129 kph). A major hurricane means winds greater than 110 mph (177 kph). Forecasters said a 'life-threatening' storm surge along with rains and wind were likely as Harvey was intensifying faster than previously forecast. Landfall was expected late Friday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi. The hurricane center says it's possible the storm then could just stall inland for as many as three days, exasperating the threat of severe flooding. The last major hurricane to hit Texas was Ike, in September 2008. It brought winds of 110 mph (177 kph) in the Galveston and Houston areas and left damages of $22 billion. ___ 11:50 a.m. A hurricane warning issued along Texas' coast spans a region home to roughly 1.4 million people. The warning was issued Thursday after Tropical Storm Harvey regained strength while drifting into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday. The storm has placed nearly the entire 367-mile (591-kilometer) Texas Gulf Coast under a hurricane or tropical storm warning or watch. Of the people in 16 counties under a hurricane warning, about 325,000 of them are in Corpus Christi. Another 12 million people are under a tropical storm warning, including San Antonio and Houston. Numerous cities have been bringing in sandbags, extra water and other items ahead of the storm. ___ 9:10 a.m. Long lines are forming at grocery stores as Texas Gulf Coast residents prepare for a slow-moving tropical storm expected to drop as many as 20 inches of rain. A hurricane warning was issued Thursday morning for most of the central and southern Texas coast, after Tropical Storm Harvey regained strength while drifting into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday. The National Weather Service says it's been 14 years since a hurricane made landfall along the southern portion of the Texas coast. Forecasters say 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall between Friday and Tuesday in most area, with higher amounts in some places. ___ 6:10 a.m. A hurricane warning has been issued for a section of Texas' Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Harvey approaches. The warning, issued Thursday morning, covers an area from Port Mansfield to Matagorda. The storm's maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 kph) but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Harvey is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Friday, when it's expected to approach the southern Texas coast. As of 5 a.m. EDT, the storm was centered about 370 miles (595 kilometers) southeast of Port Mansfield and was moving north near 10 mph (17 kph). ___ 2:45 a.m. Harvey has regained tropical storm strength as it drifts in the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and forecasters say it could become a hurricane. By early Thursday, the storm's maximum sustained winds had increased to near 45 mph (70 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday. The tropical storm is centered about 410 miles (660 kilometers) southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, and is moving northwest near 7 mph (11 kph). In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level, making state resources available for possible rescue and recovery actions. Abbott also pre-emptively declared a state of disaster for 30 counties on or near the coast to speed deployment of state resources.
  • Hurricane Harvey: What is a storm surge and why is it dangerous?
    Hurricane Harvey: What is a storm surge and why is it dangerous?
    Hurricane Harvey has been strengthening rapidly as it rolls across the southern Gulf of Mexico, headed for a likely landfall somewhere along the Texas coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm could be a Category 3, or major hurricane, before or as it makes landfall.  In its latest forecast, the NHC warns that Harvey is “quickly strengthening and forecast to be a major hurricane when it approaches the middle Texas Coast … life-threatening storm surge and freshwater flooding expected.”  What is storm surge, how does it happen and why should you be wary of it? Here is a quick look at storm surge. What is storm surge? A storm surge is water pushed inland as a hurricane advances and makes landfall. How does it form? Imagine a bowl of water. Put your hand in the middle of the bowl and cup it. Now slowly push your hand toward the edge of the bowl. Those are the same dynamics as storm surge. The ocean water is pushed by winds and waves, and is also sucked into the air near the eye of the hurricane by low pressure. Is it a “wall of water” that rushes in? Rarely. It is usually a rise of water that can happen quickly, moving at the same rate as the forward speed of a hurricane.  How powerful is it? Very powerful. Only 1 cubic yard of sea water weighs 1,728 pounds. A 6-inch surge can knock a person down. How dangerous is it? Storm surge kills more people in a hurricane than all other components of the storm. The overwhelming majority of deaths in the 10 deadliest U.S. landfalling hurricanes were the result of storm surge. How can I stay safe? Get away from it. A surge 1 foot deep can take a car off a road. Get out early, because the surge can begin up to 24 hours before landfall. During Hurricane Katrina, people stayed in their homes and died there when the surge filled their homes with water and they could not escape. Also, don’t leave pets at home. Many animals died when people left them in their homes during Hurricane Katrina.
  • $759 million Powerball winner comes forward
    $759 million Powerball winner comes forward
    Someone has come forward as the winner of the $759 million Powerball winner! According to the Powerball website, one ticket sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing for the second-largest Jackpot in Powerball history. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4. Annnd the winner is... Mavis L. Wanczyk! She is 53 years old and said she was 'very happy' learning she won the jackpot.  'I am a winner... I'm scared but I'll be OK,' Wanczyk said. Wanczyk said she has a 31-year-old daughter and a 26-year-old son. She said she hopes to take care of her family with her winnings. What's the first thing she's going to do with the money? She wants to sit back and relax. Lottery officials said the store that sold the winning ticket has committed the money it receives to charity. WATCH the announcement below.
