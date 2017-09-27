Listen Live
Animal shelter asking for unwanted Steelers tickets after national anthem controversy
Close

Animal shelter asking for unwanted Steelers tickets after national anthem controversy

Animal shelter asking for unwanted Steelers tickets after national anthem controversy
Photo Credit: Nam Y. Huh/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers players run onto the field immediately after the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Animal shelter asking for unwanted Steelers tickets after national anthem controversy

By: WPXI.com

Are you a Pittsburgh Steelers fan who has vowed to never go to another home game again over the national anthem controversy? There is one organization that wants your unwanted tickets.

>> Read more trending news

The Beaver County Humane Society is asking fans who no longer want their tickets to consider donating them to their organization, according to a post on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Officials with the group said people could donate the tickets at their next event to help raise money for the shelter.

Some Steelers fans are upset with the team’s decision to stay off the field during the national anthem prior to Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. 

If you’re interested in donating your unwanted Steelers tickets, contact the Beaver County Humane Society.

Close

Animal shelter asking for unwanted Steelers tickets after national anthem controversy

Hines Ward says one NFL team handled national anthem ‘the right way'

Firefighter relieved of duty after saying NFL anthem protesters should be 'shot in the head'

Pennsylvania fire chief out of a job after racial slur directed at Steelers' Tomlin

Lone Steelers player to stand for anthem now has NFL's best-selling jersey
