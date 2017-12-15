A woman was charged after throwing her boyfriend’s 2-year-old pug mix to its death from a 17th-floor window, according to animal control officials.

>> Read more trending news

Juanita Jones, 28, was charged with felony animal cruelty Thursday in the Nov. 30 incident, according to NJ.com.

Hazel belonged to Jones’s boyfriend, Howie Ellis, 59, and landed about 5 feet from his vehicle in the parking lot, according to NJ.com.

A witness, who called police, heard a commotion before Hazel was thrown and saw Jones, who looked like she was going to jump, according to NJ.com. The witness ran down two floors and held Jones until police arrived.

Jones was taken for a psychiatric evaluation after the incident, according to NJ.com. A court hearing is scheduled for Jones next week.