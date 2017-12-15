Listen Live
Animal control: Woman throws boyfriend’s dog to its death from 17th-floor window
Animal control: Woman throws boyfriend's dog to its death from 17th-floor window

Animal control: Woman throws boyfriend’s dog to its death from 17th-floor window
By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CAMDEN, N.J. -  A woman was charged after throwing her boyfriend’s 2-year-old pug mix to its death from a 17th-floor window, according to animal control officials.

Juanita Jones, 28, was charged with felony animal cruelty Thursday in the Nov. 30 incident, according to NJ.com

Hazel belonged to Jones’s boyfriend, Howie Ellis, 59, and landed about 5 feet from his vehicle in the parking lot, according to NJ.com

A witness, who called police, heard a commotion before Hazel was thrown and saw Jones, who looked like she was going to jump, according to NJ.com. The witness ran down two floors and held Jones until police arrived.

Jones was taken for a psychiatric evaluation after the incident, according to NJ.com. A court hearing is scheduled for Jones next week.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set May wedding date
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set May wedding date
    Royal watchers now have the date of the royal nuptials. May 19, 2018, will be the day that Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, will be married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. >> Read more trending news Kensington Palace, the official Twitter account of the royal family, posted the announcement Friday morning. The couple announced their engagement Nov. 27, The Associated Press reported.  Markle will be spending the Christmas holidays with her betrothed and his family, including his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham, the royal estate in Norfolk, north of London, The AP reported.
  • Uber driver charged in rape of 16-year-old girl
    Uber driver charged in rape of 16-year-old girl
    An Uber driver in Georgia was arrested Thursday after a 16-year-old girl said she was raped in suburban Atlanta, police said. >> Read more trending news Abdoulie Jagne, 58, of College Park, was identified as the man police said allegedly raped a girl in the Gwinnett County city of Norcross, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said.  Uber officials said Jagne had been with the company for a couple of months and released a statement: “What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time. This driver has been permanently removed from the app.'  After the girl was dropped off at an apartment complex in that area Monday, she seemed intoxicated and banged on several doors, Pihera said. Someone called 911 and when police spoke with the girl she said her Uber driver raped her, Pihera said. The girl, whose pants were still around her ankles, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation, Pihera said.  “The officers made contact with the friend who scheduled the Uber ride and obtained identifying information on the driver along with the vehicle information,” Pihera said.  Uber officials have been working with police in the ongoing investigation. Jagne was booked into the Gwinnett County jail Thursday.
  • From rapper to mogul, Jeezy continues to make power moves
    From rapper to mogul, Jeezy continues to make power moves
    Rapper Jeezy was so poor growing up as a child that he and his mother sometimes knocked cockroaches off their meals so they could eat.It's a moment Jeezy will never forget. The four-time Grammy-nominated rapper is now far removed from those poverty-stricken conditions, but those tough childhood memories still makes him hungry for a better life.Now, he wants to use his testimony of overcoming life's daunting obstacles to inspire listeners to 'trust the process' through his new album, 'Pressure,' released Friday. His eighth album features Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, J. Cole and 2 Chainz.Now, at 40, Jeezy says 'Pressure' is focusing more on his evolution from the street life.Jeezy adds, 'No matter what you're going through in life, just stand your ground and believe in yourself.
  • Teen busted for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart
    Teen busted for allegedly selling pot brownies at Walmart
    A 19-year-old was arrested when police said they caught him selling pot brownies at a local Walmart. Douglasville police said Addae Simmons was arrested last week for selling the brownies and other edibles.  Simmons had a major “wake and bake” operation. We’re talking to police about how this operation may have been targeted toward students, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4. Teen busted for selling dangerously potent pot brownies and other marijuana treats. Details of a thriving online biz . Live on Channel 2 Action News at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/c1YK39yokJ — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) December 15, 2017 TRENDING STORIES: Mother of 7 killed with child in backseat of car Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
  • Pete Rose defamation lawsuit dismissed after agreement
    Pete Rose defamation lawsuit dismissed after agreement
    A defamation lawsuit filed by Pete Rose last year against the lawyer who got him kicked out of baseball has been dismissed.Federal court documents show Rose's suit against John Dowd was dismissed Friday.Statements issued by Rose's lawyer and Dowd's lawyer say both parties agreed 'based on mutual consideration, to the dismissal with prejudice of Mr. Rose's lawsuit against Mr. Dowd.'They say they can't comment further.Rose contended in the suit that Dowd defamed him in 2015 by saying on the radio that the former baseball great had raped young teen girls during spring training.Dowd investigated Rose for Major League Baseball in 1989, leading the game's all-time hits leader to be declared ineligible for the Hall of Fame.
  • US to sanction at least 1 person for Myanmar violence
    US to sanction at least 1 person for Myanmar violence
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. plans to impose sanctions on one person responsible for the crackdown on Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims. Others may be punished too.It would mark the first new sanctions on Myanmar since Washington began easing restrictions five years ago to reward the Southeast Asian nation's shift toward democracy after decades of direct military rule.Tillerson did not say Friday who would be targeted by the sanctions and when.The Trump administration is expected to announce as early as next week designations under a U.S. law that allows targeted sanctions on foreign individuals for human rights violations and corruption.The crackdown by Myanmar's security forces has prompted 630,000 refugees to escape to neighboring Bangladesh. The U.S. last month called it 'ethnic cleansing' and threatened punishments.
