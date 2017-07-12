The former CEO of the beer company Anheuser-Busch was arrested Monday night after police say he was too intoxicated to fly a helicopter.

>> Read more trending news

August Adolphus Busch IV, 53, was trying to take off in the helicopter from an Illinois parking lot when Swansea police officers said he appeared intoxicated, according to KDSK TV.

A woman who claimed to be his wife was with him along with eight dogs, prescription drugs and loaded firearms, according to court documents obtained by KSDK.

Swansea police officers said he appeared too intoxicated to take off, so he was taken to a hospital where a breathalyzer test came back negative. Blood and urine samples were then taken.

Busch was unable to complete directions or properly finish a field sobriety test, police said. The court records also said that a second sobriety test showed he had “mumbled or slurred” speech and had difficulty balancing on one leg.

>> Related: Florida teen dies after collapsing during football practice



He was released from custody. A state attorney said they are awaiting toxicology results before making a decision on whether to press charges, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Busch IV is a great-great-grandson of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch and was the last of the family to control the company before it was taken over.

Read more here.