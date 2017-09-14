Angry grandpa throws burglary suspect off roof, ending police standoff

LA PUENTE, Calif. - California authorities got a helping hand -- or shove, rather -- from a fed-up 83-year-old grandfather who ended an hours long standoff with a suspected burglar by climbing a ladder and pushing him off his roof.
Police had trapped the alleged thief on Wilford Burgess’ rooftop in a neighborhood in La Puente and were trying to convince the suspect to come down, according to KABC-TV.
After hours of crisis negotiations with the suspected burglar went nowhere, Burgess became angry and decided to take matters into his own hands.
He went to his neighbor’s home, determined to get the suspected crook off his house, and borrowed a ladder.
Burgess told deputies at the scene he would handle the matter.
“I said … ‘I’m going up on the roof. That sucker’s coming off,’” he told KABC.
And that’s what he did. He went up on the roof and knocked the suspected burglar off, effectively ending the standoff.
