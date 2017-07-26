Anderson Cooper on Kathy Griffin: ‘I think she’ll bounce back’

A local hospital is now refusing to accept a Christian-based medical plan that covered more than 200 patients in the past year. One of those patients told consumer investigator Jim Strickland she got the news in the middle of her cancer treatment. The hospital told her she needed to pay cash before she left the doctor's office. Laura Alley, a 39-year-old runner, discovered a lump on her neck months after giving birth to her fifth child. 'You know, first thing I start to think about is, 'What am I going do without my wife?'' Laura's husband Nick Alley said. Nick said paying for her treatment was not on his mind because they thought they were covered. Then came a phone call from the finance office, in the middle of chemo. 'I'm sitting there, with a needle in my arm, receiving chemotherapy in my arm, and they are telling us that we are not going to be able to leave, until we pay them $41,000,' Laura said. RECENT INVESTIGATIONS: Researchers using sunlight to filter greenhouse gases from the air City officials' business class trip to South Africa cost $90K, records show Private drug dogs allow parents to search children's rooms The Alleys have Medi-Share, a medical co-op which satisfies the Obamacare mandate for health coverage. Members pay in and share each other's medical expenses. It's not insurance, but does use an insurance network called Private Healthcare Systems to negotiate rates. The Alleys said they made sure Medi-Share was accepted before Laura began treatment at Georgia Cancer Specialists, run by Northside Hospital. 'I sat in front of them, in front of their computers, and handed them my card three or four times, and no problems whatsoever,' Laura said. A spokesperson for Northside Hospital told Channel 2 by email in part: 'We have a contract with PHCS. We have never had a contract with Medi-Share. Because we thought Mrs. Alley was part of the PHCS plan (PHCS did not tell us otherwise), we billed PHCS for her care. PHCS gave her bills to Medi-Share, who underpaid on our contracted rates with PHCS. 'When we contacted PHCS about the underpayment, they alerted us that the patient did not have insurance with PHCS, but rather was a Medi-Share member. 'We have never said that we accept Medi-Share. Our contract was with PHCS. Once we realized this confusion, we corrected Mrs. Alley's account. Because she does not have insurance, she is considered a self-pay patient. We have provided her with multiple options to reduce and satisfy the remaining balance on her account. 'We did not tell the patient that she was 'pre-certified.' When our staff called PHCS to ask if pre-authorization was needed, they told us that it was not.' Why Alley says this statement doesn't tell the whole story, and what experts say you need to know about this type of healthcare coverage, Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.