Americans turned to social media on Tuesday to express their feelings about the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.
“Dear Alabama” began trending as the nation watched and reacted to whether Alabama residents would elect Republican Roy Moore or Democrat Doug Jones.
>> Related: Moore, Jones both face steep hills in Alabama Senate election
The Jones campaign got a major boost in the largely Republican state after Moore was accused of dating girls as young as 14-years-old when he was a prosecutor.
But the polls have been all over the place, and so have the comments on Twitter, as some Americans fiercely supported Moore and others suggested that voting for him would represent a lapse in good moral judgement.
Dear Alabama,— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 12, 2017
Your voice matters. Let the world hear it.
Dear Alabama, Remember the best of yourselves. You've done it before. Selma marches. Montgomery bus boycott. Birmingham bombing activists. Tuskegee airmen fighting for this country. Rise again. Polls open until 7pm. For complaints or questions: @lawyerscomm 866-OUR-VOTE. pic.twitter.com/CjMxnSnDCR— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 12, 2017
Dear Alabama,— I ❤️Winning 👠🇺🇸 #BuildTheWall (@PatriotMarie) December 12, 2017
Today is YOUR day to shine ⛪️
Show the world #WeThePeople are taking our country back! Fight for your values and way of life #VoteRoyMoore today & help us #MakeAmericaGreatAgain 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EziAZbtPNC
Dear Alabama,— Vince DeMatta (@VinceDeMatta) December 12, 2017
The left has spent 18 months calling you racist, inbred deplorables. Now they want your vote.
Reject liberalism & vote Moore.#alsen #alabamasenate
Dear Alabama,— Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 12, 2017
Plan to vote for Roy Moore? Here’s 3 reasons it could hurt you financially:
1. 183K Alabamians will lose healthcare
2. Make under $75K? Moore/GOP will shift tax burden from billionaires/corporations to you
3. Businesses could go elsewhere to avoid controversy
Dear Alabama,— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 12, 2017
Roy Moore said getting rid of all the Amendments after the 10th would "eliminate many problems."
The 15th gave the right to vote to African Americans.
The 19th gave the right to vote to women.
Today, vote against the man who would take away your right to do so.
Dear Alabama,— Nina J Tomasieski (@NinaMorton) December 12, 2017
If you are at work and waiting to clock out and go home, please stop and vote for Judge Moore after work. Every vote counts!
Thank you from a Tennessee patriot. #Vote#MAGA
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r0ThonQp51
Dear Alabama,— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 12, 2017
While Roy Moore was busy molesting underaged girls, Doug Jones was busy convicting the killers of 4 young girls.
If this is a tough decision for you, you need to do some soul searching.#AlabamaSenateElection #VoteDougJones #Alabama pic.twitter.com/Sp0kXTbwXw
Dear Alabama,— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) December 12, 2017
I am a disabled veteran who served this country.
I proudly support Doug Jones.
This #ElectionDay I am asking you to do the right thing for our nation and #VoteDougJones#ALsen #Alabama #RightSideOfHistory #DougJonesForSenate #Dougjones #VoteDoug @GDouglasJones pic.twitter.com/OcBIytHRPG
Dear Alabama,— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 12, 2017
It’s time your politicians reflect the inclusive diversity of your people.
With hope,
Alyssa#GOTV4Doug
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself