American flags hanging on overpasses destroyed
Close

American flags hanging on overpasses destroyed

American flags hanging on overpasses destroyed
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

American flags hanging on overpasses destroyed

By: Boston25News.com

NEWTON, Mass. -  Someone in Massachusetts is destroying American flags placed on overpasses. The man who put the flags up in honor of his uncle says he is heartbroken by the actions.

“We salvaged what we could, we did the best we could,” Paul Alegria said. 

He put flags up across overpasses in Lexington, Waltham and Newton.

Alegria tells Boston 25 News someone vandalized at least 12 American flags.

“We were driving up 128 and noticed some of the flags had been damaged. It hurts, we put them up … someone came along and just tore it down,” said Alegria.

Alegria said he started putting up the flags a few years ago in honor of his uncle Manuel Fernandes, who served overseas in France for two tours of duty, where he dealt with ammunition.

>> Read more trending news

“My uncle Manny came back from the war in a shoe box,” said Alegria.

As a child, Alegria saw his aunt suffer after she lost her husband. Growing up, he realized how much his aunt and families across the country had to sacrifice.

“The sacrifices that all Americans have made, especially during the war. We were so united, everyone sacrificed, everybody had losses,” said Alegria.

So, he wanted to do something in honor of his uncle, and for the people of Massachusetts.

“We had this idea that having flags on overpasses would inspire people about what the flag really means,” he said.

When he saw the very flags he put up destroyed, he was stunned. He said he hopes the person who did this gets this message: “We wanted the people, who did this, don't hurt us. The people of the United States,” he said.

Alegria filed a complaint with police in several departments. He is hoping the suspect “has a heart” and will come forward.

  • Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    The teenagers who police said did nothing to help a drowning man and instead recorded the incident and mocked him may now face charges, Cocoa police said.. At first, the suspects were not going to be charged in connection with 31-year-old Jamel Dunn’s death. >> Read more trending news Investigators were told by the State Attorney’s Office that while there was no moral justification for the July 9 incident at Bracco Pond Park, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution under Florida statutes. Related: Teens recorded video, laughed while man drowned Dunn’s body wasn’t found until July 14 when a passerby saw his body floating in the pond. Police announced Friday that they would be able to recommend charges against the teens under a Florida statute saying that a person who witnesses a death must report it to a medical examiner. Police said it’s a misdemeanor charge that hasn’t been applied in a case like this. “When we initially reviewed this case it was determined there were no laws broken as the teens were not directly involved with the death,” said Chief Mike Cantaloupe. “Further research of the statutes and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office yielded the decision to move forward with charges under this statute. It’s our belief that this law has never been enforced in a scenario like this, but we feel it could be applicable.” Link: Fundraiser for Jamel Dunn’s family The State Attorney’s Office will decide if a case is filed. In the video, police said a group of teenage boys can be heard yelling things like, “We’re not going to help you and you never should have gotten in there,” as Dunn screamed for help and struggled in the water. Police said video evidence showed that Dunn went into the water on his own. A neighbor’s security camera showed Dunn scaling a fence and intentionally going into the pond, police said. “Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his decision to enter the water that day, there is absolutely no justification for what the teens did,” Cantaloupe said. “Pursuing criminal charges is a way to hold them accountable for their own actions.” One of the teenagers mentioned marijuana in the nearly three-minute video.  The identities of the teens have not been released. 
  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com. In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took nine guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. Rick Holmes works at Main Street Guns in Lilburn and said two weeks ago, UPS was supposed to deliver a package containing 10 guns. When the box arrived, it had already been opened and nine guns were missing. 'We immediately called ATF and UPS to report these guns were missing,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing' Police said they questioned the driver, Seun Long Vang. Investigators said his story didn't add up. 'It was clear he violated some internal policies, so UPS terminated Vang's employment after the interview,' Lilburn police Capt. Thomas Bardugon said. Police went to Vang's Lilburn home and spoke to his girlfriend, Chhun Hath Kheav. 'During the interview she was very nervous. You could tell something wasn't right with her and investigator Belcher asked her straight up, 'Where are the stolen guns?' and she said, 'Right here in my car,'' Bardugon said. Police recovered the guns and got a search warrant for the home where they found dozens of other items. Police said Vang has been charged with felony theft by taking. Kheav has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
  • The Latest: Minneapolis police shooting witness emerges
    The Latest: Minneapolis police shooting witness emerges
    The Latest on the resignation of Minneapolis' police chief amid the investigation into the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by an officer (all times local): 8:55 a.m. State investigators say they've interviewed a witness who was near the alley where a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed an unarmed Australian woman last weekend. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release Friday that the person was bicycling nearby just before the shooting and stopped and watched officers perform CPR Justine Damond late on July 15. The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2tQ5y2S ) reports that an unnamed source with direct knowledge of the investigation said the witness filmed part of the encounter. It doesn't say whether that includes the actual shooting or only the aftermath. Damond, a 40-year-old spiritual healer from Australia who lived in Minneapolis, had called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault happening in the alley behind her home. Authorities say Officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot her as she approached his squad car. ___ 12:45 a.m. Minneapolis police Chief Janee (juh-NAY') Harteau (har-TOH') says she is 'willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of the department. She and the police force are facing criticism in the wake of last weekend's fatal police shooting of 40-year-old Justine Damond, an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911. Harteau's resignation Friday came at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges, who said she lost confidence in the chief. Harteau worked her way up from the bottom of the department to become the city's first female, first openly gay and first Native American police chief. She said Friday that she was honored to serve as chief, but that she must 'put the communities we serve first' despite the department's accomplishments under her leadership. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv.
  • Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    A 95-year-old great-great-grandmother got the thrill of a lifetime when two firefighters came for a visit to her Georgia home.Irene Grundy, who is bedbound and receiving hospice care, had been wanting to see the two firemen to thank them since they helped her to safety during a tornado scare in April. But, she didn't know their names or how to contact them.Her daughter, Victoria Glance, reached out to Wish of a Lifetime, a national nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling life-enriching wishes for seniors to combat isolation, for help in finding the two men and arranging a special visit for her mother.The organization found the firefighters, Julius Holinek and Andy Poteet, at Alpharetta Fire Station 81, and quickly planned their visit with Grundy.'Look at my handsome firemen!' Grundy exclaimed when they came through the door. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death The two brought bouquets donated by a local florist, posed for photos, and visited with Grundy and her family.Irene proudly showed off intricate feathered hats she used to make for her church friends in the 1950s, and kept the firemen laughing with jokes that produced belly laughs. '(This experience) boosted her morale,' said her daughter. 'It was a miracle. It changed her whole attitude (and) brightened up her life.'Grundy's daughter, Victoria, was moved by how the community came together to celebrate her mother during a difficult time for their family.'It seemed like a family gathering, and we all hugged at the end,' she said.'Even the guy who delivered food gave her a kiss on the cheek and wished her well.'Grundy spent her life caring for others. She raised four children, has 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.She is now receiving all the care she deserves with this outpouring of love from her family and the community of Alpharetta, her daughter said.
  • 'Let 1994 go': Simpson case's racial symbolism now a relic
    'Let 1994 go': Simpson case's racial symbolism now a relic
    Simpson's 1995 acquittal in the deaths of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman bitterly polarized Americans around race. But interest in Simpson has waned as attitudes have changed and black Americans are wrestling with more familiar injustices. Simpson is expected to be released from a Nevada prison in October after he was granted parole Thursday. His 2008 conviction on robbery and assault charges carried a maximum sentence of 33 years and was largely seen as payback for the acquittal verdict. While the issues around race and policing remain today, Simpson's racial symbolism is largely seen as a relic.
