Listen Live
cloudy-day
59°
H -
L 55

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
59°
Drizzle and Fog
H -° L 55°
  • cloudy-day
    59°
    Current Conditions
    Drizzle and Fog. H -° L 55°
  • heavy-rain-day
    Today
    Drizzle and Fog. H -° L 55°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    67°
    Tomorrow
    Thundershowers. H 67° L 48°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
American cruise ship passengers among those on deadly Mexican bus trip
Close

American cruise ship passengers among those on deadly Mexican bus trip

American cruise ship passengers among those on deadly Mexican bus trip
Photo Credit: Krafft Angerer/Getty Images
Tourists from Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Equinox and another cruise ship were passengers on a bus that crashed in Mexico, killing 12. They were heading to ruins in Costa Maya when the accident happened.

American cruise ship passengers among those on deadly Mexican bus trip

By: Jim Hayward, Palm Beach Post

A bus crash in Mexico left 12 people dead and at least a half dozen injured, according to authorities. The bus was carrying tourists from two Royal Caribbean cruises, which left South Florida last week, to see Mayan ruins.

>> Read more trending news 

The 2,850-passenger Celebrity Equinox sailed from Miami on Dec. 16 for seven nights in the western Caribbean, while the 2,490-passenger Serenade of the Seas left Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 15 for seven nights in Key West, Honduras and Cozumel, the Miami Herald reported. 

The tour of the ruins in Chacchoben is sold to passengers through the cruise lines. The bus carrying 27 Royal Caribbean passengers flipped on a two-lane highway, officials said. A guide and driver were also aboard the bus.

It was one of the deadliest incidents ever related to a cruise ship excursion, several experts told the Herald. Authorities have not released names or nationalities of those killed. Seven Americans and two citizens of Sweden are among those injured, the Herald reported.

>> Related: U.S. tourist says Mexico bus crashed on dry road

"Our hearts go out to all those involved in the bus accident in Costa Maya,” Miami-based Royal Caribbean said in an official statement. "We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation."

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The road was reportedly dry and no other vehicles were involved.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Second Georgia Dome demolition set for Wednesday morning
    Second Georgia Dome demolition set for Wednesday morning
    The Georgia Dome is set for a second implosion to bring down two walls left standing after the first blast. The implosion is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 a.m. Adam Straight, the senior director of campus operations for the Georgia World Congress Center said the same company will take down the rest of the Dome so that the major clean-up effort can begin. “We did have some redundancy charges that did not go off so that being part of the rotation of the charges within the facility, just kept these structures remaining,” he said. The second implosion will create another massive dust cloud and since MARTA lines run under the Dome’s footprint, MARTA will suspend service. TRENDING STORIES: MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition Out with a bang: Georgia Dome comes down in Atlanta Goodbye Georgia Dome - thanks for the memories! “The east wall is within the proximity of the Omni, Georgia World Congress Center and Phillips station, and that is an open station so we need to protect it from any dust intrusion,” said MARTA senior engineer Larry Prescott. The MARTA line will shut down at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. If you need to use the west line between Five Points and Vine City, you can catch a bus at those stations. After a reinspection underground, MARTA will reopen the lines. Straight said he doesn’t think the dust cloud will be a problem. “The dust, I don’t expect it to be as heavy,” he said. Officials said they know the implosion will be loud for those who live nearby, but they said if they waited, it would disrupt the morning commute. Nearby roads will be closed for about 10 minutes.
  • Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Jackson Brown Produce is recalling apples, some of which were sold in Georgia, because of possible listeria contamination. The Michigan-based fruit distributor says the apples were sold under the brand name “Apple Ridge”. They include Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious, and were sold at stores here in Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Indiana, and Ohio. The Food and Drug Administration says the recall is the result of routine sampling. Anyone who bought apples on or after December 11th should check the FDA’s website to see if they are in the recall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.  Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, CDC experts say Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. So far, no illnesses have been reported.
  • Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Investigators are looking into whether the Amtrak engineer whose speeding train plunged off an overpass, killing at least three people, was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive, a federal official said Tuesday.The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said investigators want to know whether the engineer lost 'situational awareness' because of the second person in the cab.Preliminary information indicated that the emergency brake on the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state went off automatically and was not manually activated by the engineer, National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said.The train was hurtling at 80 mph (129 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone Monday morning when it ran off the rails along a curve south of Seattle, sending some of its cars plummeting onto an interstate highway below, Dinh-Zarr said, citing data from the locomotive's event recorder.Skid marks — so-called 'witness marks' — from the train's wheels show where it left the track, she added.Dinh-Zarr said it is not yet known what caused the train to derail and that it was too early in the investigation to conclude why it was going so fast.Investigators will talk to the engineer and other crew members and review the event data record from the lead locomotive as well as an identical device from the rear engine, which has already been studied. Investigators are also trying to get images from two on-board cameras that were damaged in the crash, she said.There were two people in the cab of the train at the time of the crash, the engineer and an in-training conductor who familiarizing himself with the route, Dinh-Zarr said. A second conductor was in the passenger cabin at the time of the crash, which is also part of the job responsibility, she said.In previous wrecks, investigators looked at whether the engineer was distracted or incapacitated. It is standard procedure in a crash investigation to test the engineer for alcohol or drugs and check to determine whether he or she was using a cellphone, something that is prohibited while the train is running.The engineer, whose name was not released, was bleeding from the head after the crash and his eyes were swollen shut, according to radio transmissions from a crew member.The train, with 85 passengers and crew members, was making the inaugural run along a fast new bypass route that was created by refurbishing freight tracks alongside Interstate 5. The 15-mile, $180.7 million project was aimed at speeding up service by bypassing a route with a number of curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.Investigators were also looking into what training was required of the engineer and other crew members to operate on the new route, said Ted Turpin, the lead NTSB investigator of the crash. That includes assessing the training process and how much time the workers were required to spend on the trains before they shuttled passengers, he said.'Under Amtrak policy he couldn't run this train without being qualified and running this train previously,' Turpin said of the engineer.At least some of the crew had been doing runs on the route for two weeks prior to the crash, including a Friday ride-along for local dignitaries, Dinh-Zarr added.The bypass underwent testing by Sound Transit and Amtrak beginning in January and at least until July, according to documents on the Washington Department of Transportation website.Positive train control — technology that can automatically slow or stop a speeding train — was not in use on that stretch of track. Track sensors and other PTC components have been installed, but the system is not expected to be completed until the spring, transit officials said.Regulators have been pressing railroads for years to install such technology, and some have done so, but the deadline has been extended repeatedly at the industry's request and is now set for the end of 2018.Dinh-Zarr said it was too early in the investigation to say whether positive train control would have prevented Monday's tragedy.In addition to those killed, more than 70 people were injured. As of Tuesday, 35 were still hospitalized, including 21 in critical or serious condition.Two of the dead were identified as train buffs and members of the rail advocacy group All Aboard Washington and were excited to be on board for the inaugural run: Jim Hamre, a retired civil engineer with the state Transportation Department, and Zack Willhoite, a customer service employee at a local transit agency.'It's pretty devastating. We're having a tough time,' said All Aboard Washington executive director Lloyd Flem.In 2015, an Amtrak train traveling at twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit derailed along a sharp curve in Philadelphia, killing eight people. Investigators concluded the engineer was distracted by reports over the radio of another train getting hit by a rock.Amtrak agreed to pay $265 million to settle claims filed by the victims and their families. It has also installed positive train control on all its track between Boston and Washington.___Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Phuong Le and Sally Ho in Seattle, Michael Sisak in Philadelphia, Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington and Manuel Valdes in Dupont contributed to this report.___For complete coverage of the deadly derailment, click here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/TrainDerailment
  • Three former Georgia deputies indicted for murder
    Three former Georgia deputies indicted for murder
    A grand jury on Tuesday indicted three white sheriffs deputies in Washington County, Georgia, on murder charges for their role in the Tasing death of a 58-year-old black man who they said acted “suspiciously” after asking a stranger for water.  >> Read more trending news Michael Howell, Henry Copeland and Rhett Scott were fired in October in connection. District Attorney Hayward Altman said there was no evidence that the victim, Euree Lee Martin, had broken any laws at the time he encountered police on July 7. Cellphone video showing Martin’s death sparked outrage in Washington County, some two hours southeast of Atlanta. Martin’s niece, Elaine Brown, told The AJC she believes race was a factor.  The deputies are charged with felony murder, false imprisonment and aggravated assault, said the family for Martin’s attorney, Mawuli Davis. Bench warrants have been issued and arrests are expected shortly.  More developments in this story will be available on MyAJC.com
  • Police find gummy bears laced with THC during traffic stop
    Police find gummy bears laced with THC during traffic stop
    Police in Gwinnett County said they found gummy bears laced with THC during a traffic stop. An officer pulled over a driver for a traffic violation Friday on Bartlett Shoals Road and said he quickly suspected that something was wrong. “That’s when the driver said, free-willing, that he didn’t have anything to hide and he wasn’t impaired,” Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera said. The officer searched the car said he found a pile of marijuana in jars with the words “Thank You” on top and three packages of THC-infused gummy bears. The packaging is from a company called Edipure. Michael Tarver, 33, was booked into jail on a charge of intent to distribute. TRENDING STORIES: APD chief: Confirmed DNA match to evidence in deadly Barcelona Wine Bar robbery Woman gives birth to baby frozen as embryo for 24 years Uber car with passengers sprayed with bullets in Athens Police are worried about who could have ended up with the altered candy. “We don’t want teenagers or young kids coming home with these gummy bears and parents not knowing exactly what they are,” Pihera said. “Just be very cautious of any gummy bears coming home.” Tyrone Rice, a father of five, said he’s never heard of THC-laced gummy bears before and doesn’t want it around his kids. “I grew up as an '80s baby, so gummy bears are very special to us, so that’s absolutely unbelievable,” he said. Police said they found about 40-50 altered gummy bears during the traffic stop.
  • Marijuana gummy bears found during traffic stop in Gwinnett
    Marijuana gummy bears found during traffic stop in Gwinnett
    The Gwinnett Police Department wants to warn parents to pay special attention to the gummy bears their kids may bring home. Officers confiscated THC-laced gummy bears during a recent traffic stop on Martins Chapel Road and Sugarloaf Parkway. “After the driver was escorted out of the vehicle, that’s when the officer made a discovery of a large quantity of marijuana possibly for the intention to distribute,” says Cpl. Michele Pihera, adding, “But he also found three packs of gummy bears that had THC in them.” THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical compound in marijuana that results in a euphoric high. Police charged 41-year-old Michael Tarver on three counts of possession and are hoping to get the word out to parents. “We don’t want teenagers or young kids coming home with these gummy bears and parents not knowing exactly what they are,” says Pihera. She says the packages all had labels indicating they contained THC.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.