National
American artist proposes returning Rosa Parks’ house to US from Germany
Photo Credit: AP
This Oct. 28, 1986, file photo shows Rosa Parks at Ellis Island in New York. (AP Photo, File)

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Although Rosa Parks was born in Tuskegee, Alabama, and lived mostly in the state and in Michigan, her Detroit home sits in Germany, not in the U.S. 

>> Read more trending news

American artist Ryan Mendoza played a role in dissembling Parks’s Detroit house and reassembling it overseas in an effort to preserve the piece of history after it was slated for demolition on American soil.  

It became a tourist attraction in Berlin, where Mendoza now lives and has a studio.

But now, in the wake of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and in the midst of moves to remove Confederate monuments from American landmarks, Mendoza says the house should be brought back to the states.

“It’s actually become a necessity, as we see people rising up and seeing things for what they are,” he told the AP. “As Americans begin to understand they have to re-contextualize these monuments, the Confederate statues, there is a lack of civil rights monuments to balance things out.

“Imagine if the house were on a public setting in a prominent city in the U.S.? That’s an educational tool that shouldn’t be denied the American people. They have to know their past,” Mendoza told the AP.

Mendoza said Parks’s neice, Rhea McCauley, is supportive of the idea to move the house back to the U.S. He also told The Associated Press a foundation has offered to help pay the costs of moving it back.

Ideally, he hopes the home will be featured at museums, a university or even the White House lawn.

“Trump says that he’s not a racist. This would be a wonderful moment for him to redeem himself in the eyes of Americans,” Mendoza said. “He wants to embrace all of America’s past. Why not embrace the house that Rosa Parks once lived in?”

According to the AP, Parks lived in the home with more than 15 people after escaping death threats in Alabama.

Read more at The Associated Press.

Michael Sohn/AP
In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 photo American artist Ryan Mendoza poses during an interview with the Associated Press in front of the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks in Berlin. Parksâ house has been standing in the German capital for less than a year, but now Mendoza who saved it from destruction in Detroit says itâs time for it to return to the U.S. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Photo Credit: Michael Sohn/AP
In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 photo American artist Ryan Mendoza poses during an interview with the Associated Press in front of the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks in Berlin. Parksâ house has been standing in the German capital for less than a year, but now Mendoza who saved it from destruction in Detroit says itâs time for it to return to the U.S. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

  • The Latest: $20K bond remains for member of religious sect
    The Latest: $20K bond remains for member of religious sect
    The Latest on a New Mexico military-style Christian sect facing child abuse charges (all times local): 11:50 a.m. A judge has refused to lower bond for a member of a New Mexico paramilitary religious sect who faces child abuse charges. Cibola County Magistrate Judge Larry Diaz said Friday that recent events surrounding the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps were getting 'serious' and he couldn't lower bond for Stacey Miller. Miller faces one count each of intentional abuse of a child between the ages of 12 and 18, bribery of a witness and not reporting a birth. Authorities say she failed to give her 12-year-old son medical treatment for the flu and he later died. She is being held on $20,000 security cash bond. Cibola County Undersheriff Michael Munk says Miller is still a member of the commune and authorities believe she and others facing charges in the child abuse investigation are flight risks. Munk says four more sect members were arrested Wednesday night as they tried to flee the area. A defense attorney says those four were traveling to Albuquerque to meet with him. ___ 2 a.m. The leader of a New Mexico paramilitary religious sect rocked by child sexual abuse allegations says 'hundreds of kids' have safely passed through the group's compound in New Mexico. But James Green told the KOB-TV in Albuquerque (https://goo.gl/mY9EKV ) on Thursday that the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps teaches children living at a secluded compound to avoid speaking with law enforcement because members have experienced 'tons of persecution' over the years in California, Oregon and New Mexico. Green told the station the compound had been subjected to drive-by shootings and unlawful raids by law enforcement agencies. He says child sexual abuse charges filed against his wife, Deborah, were 'all fake.' Deborah Green and seven other members are facing various charges in connection with a child abuse and child sex abuse investigation. Green is asking Gov. Susana Martinez to visit the commune. ___ Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com
  • Couple claims to see Jesus in their baby’s sonogram
    Couple claims to see Jesus in their baby’s sonogram
    An expecting couple found comfort after they say they spotted a Jesus figure in their baby’s sonogram.  >> Read more trending news Alicia Zeek and Zac Smith, of Pennsylvania, say they see Jesus wearing a crown and robe looking at their daughter Briella, according to WPMT.  >> Couple trapped in smoking car saved by off-duty Florida deputy  “When I seen it, it almost brought tears to my eyes ... I was speechless. I just couldn't believe it,” Smith told WPMT.  The couple said they aren’t religious but found the “spiritual sonogram” reassuring since Zeek’s first two children were born with defects. Her first daughter had two thumbs on one hand, and her son was born with a cleft lip and palate, WPMT reported.  Briella is healthy, according to doctors, and for that Smith told WPMT he looks at “the angel or God or Jesus, however you want to propose it,” as his blessing. Social media users joked that the spot on the sonogram image looked like something or someone else. Read more at WPMT.  Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
  • The Latest: RNC resolution condemns white supremacists
    The Latest: RNC resolution condemns white supremacists
    The Latest on the Republican National Committee meeting (all times local): 12:25 p.m. The Republican National Committee has unanimously approved a resolution denouncing white supremacist groups without criticizing President Donald Trump, who waffled in his own statements in the wake of the deadly clash in Virginia this month. The resolution asserts, 'Nazis, the KKK, white supremacists and others are repulsive, evil and have no fruitful place in the United States.' While the vote was unanimous, some members had grumbled that the resolution was unnecessary and suggested the party reflected unnecessary defensiveness. But the resolution was a priority for Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, who said condemning violence was an American issue, not a Republican or Democratic one. A woman was killed at the white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters.
  • ‘Humans of New York’ founder announces TV series on Facebook — Watch the powerful trailer
    ‘Humans of New York’ founder announces TV series on Facebook — Watch the powerful trailer
    Brandon Stanton, the man behind the popular photo blog “Humans of New York,” wants to give fans an even more intimate look into his candid conversations with strangers on the streets of New York — with video. » RELATED: 'Humans of New York' founder, a UGA grad, raises nearly $1M for school The blog, which Stanton launched in 2010, has gained a gargantuan following on Facebook -- with more than 18 million followers -- and has been turned into two New York Times bestseller photo books. It will soon become a 12-part Facebook documentary series. According to the Hollywood Reporter, each episode is slated to be 30 minutes long and will be executive produced by Julie Goldman, the Oscar-nominated producer behind “Life, Animated.” » RELATED: ‘Humans of New York’ post from Iran 'resonates' with Obama  “Early on, I realized that video would add a deeper layer to ‘Humans of New York,’” Stanton wrote on the blog’s Facebook page Thursday. “At the heart of all these posts are the conversations themselves. I’m often deeply moved by the people I meet. Or they make me laugh. Or they make me think. And I always do my best to recreate the experience through photos and words. But I always knew that video would provide the closest thing to ‘actually being there.’” >> Read more trending news After filming 1,200 interviews on the streets of the city, a project that Stanton said took more than 400 days, Stanton shared a trailer of the show, appropriately named “Humans of New York.” » RELATED: Viral ‘Humans of New York’ story shows dad teaching kids to invest  The series will premiere next week on “Watch,” Facebook’s new platform for original TV shows and new episodes which will be released weekly. Watch the trailer below:
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Things to know about parking, tailgating, transportation
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Things to know about parking, tailgating, transportation
    Thousands of people will make their way to downtown Atlanta for the opening of Mercedes-Benz and the Atlanta Falcons preseason home opener on Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. If you plan to be in the mix, knowing where to park, where to tailgate and where to travel will be essential. Gates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium usually open two hours prior to the start of the event but that can change depending on the event. Take a look at some helpful tips for parking, tailgating and transportation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Parking at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Fans can purchase parking through the Atlanta-based Park Mobile, using the Falcons, Atlanta United or Mercedes-Benz Stadium apps or parking.mercedesbenzstadium.com. Park Mobile offers 13,000 parking spaces, and fans can secure parking prior to events to save money from buying a parking space on the day of the event. If you want directional assistance during game days or events, download and use Waze for turn-by-turn directions. Type the lot name into Waze, select the lot, then select “Go” to be navigated to the lot. In addition to this, all parking passes will have a direct link to the lot that you select. TRENDING STORIES: 13 major games and events happening in Mercedes-Benz Stadium Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 7 things to know about the newly built stadium here 'Strong' category 2 Hurricane Harvey moves closer to Texas Tailgating at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Fans can tailgate before events in all flat parking lots. Tailgating is prohibited in the multi-level garages. When purchasing lots from parking.mercedesbenzstadium.com, make sure to look for the tailgating icon. Vehicles can only occupy one space, and tailgating equipment (grills, chairs, coolers) cannot extend beyond the parking space or limit vehicles driving through the lot.  Trash must be disposed of in the appropriate areas, and adjacent landscaped areas cannot be claimed exclusively. If planning to grill using coals, there are coal containers available on the lot to dispose of used coals. Transportation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The stadium will offer Marta pickup locations at the stadium. The stadium also has taxi stands available. The most reliable places to direct guests are the Upper Andrew Young International Boulevard, around Phillips Arena, GWCC main entrance or the Omni Hotel. Guests will exit Gate 2, Gate 3 or Gate 4 and walk across International Plaza to the taxi stands. Channel 2 Action News will have complete coverage on Saturday for the first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stay with WSBTV.com for everything you need to know about the stadium as a brand new era kicks off. For more stories on the new stadium, visit our special Mercedes-Benz Stadium section.
