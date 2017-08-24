Listen Live
Amazon Prime members to receive discounts at Whole Foods
Close

Amazon Prime members to receive discounts at Whole Foods

Amazon Prime members to receive discounts at Whole Foods
Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Amazon
(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Amazon)

Amazon Prime members to receive discounts at Whole Foods

By: Kara Driscoll, daytondailynews.com

Amazon will officially acquire Whole Foods Market on Monday, and the company announced Amazon Prime members will receive special savings and in-store benefits at Whole Foods.

>> Read more trending news

Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices starting Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores, the company said in a statement. Amazon and Whole Foods Market technology teams will also begin to integrate Amazon Prime into the Whole Foods Market point-of-sale system.

When the system integration is complete, Prime members will receive special savings and in-store benefits. The two companies will also come up with additional ideas to lower prices for Whole Foods Market customers. Whole Foods stores will also now have Amazon Lockers, where customers can pick up or send returns back to Amazon during their grocery store trips.

“We’re determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality – we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of AmazonWorldwide Consumer. “To get started, we’re going to lower prices beginning Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples, including Whole Trade organic bananas, responsibly-farmed salmon, organic large brown eggs, animal-welfare-rated 85 percent lean ground beef, and more.”

Amazon will purchase Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion.

Whole Foods reported its third-quarter earnings late last month, with total sales increasing about 0.6 percent to a record $3.7 billion. However, comparable store sales decreased nearly 2 percent. During the earnings report, Whole Foods addressed the merger, in which Amazon.comwill acquire the grocery chain for $42 per share in an all-cash transaction.

“This is just the beginning – we will make Amazon Prime the customer rewards program at Whole Foods Market and continuously lower prices as we invent together,” Wilke said. “There is significant work and opportunity ahead, and we’re thrilled to get started.”

News

  • Ringside physicians worry about McGregor's safety
    Ringside physicians worry about McGregor's safety
    Saturday’s anticipated bout between undefeated boxer Floyd Maymeather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor promises to be a box office smash. However, members of the Association of Ringside Physicians believe that the fight is a mismatch and that McGregor could be in physical danger, The New York Times reported. >> Read more trending news The group  comprises more than 100 ringside doctors with decades of experience in handling major fights. “We were very surprised this bout was even sanctioned and was going to be permitted to carry on,” said Larry Lovelace, a doctor and the president of the organization, which is focused on preserving fighter safety. “The thing I really fear, truly fear, is that somebody’s going to get really hurt in this upcoming fight.”In June, Tim Hague, 34, a mixed martial artist turned boxer, sustained fatal injuries against Adam Braidwood in Edmonton, Alberta. It was Hague’s fourth professional boxing match after competing in 34 MMA fights.While McGregor, 29, compiled a 21-3 record in mixed martial arts, in which the rules allow him to use his feet and wrestle opponents to the ground, the Nevada State Athletic Commission decided that he was simply a premier athlete who belonged in the ring with Mayweather, who is 49-0.“If you’re going to take the position that Conor has never had an amateur or professional fight, then I’m not going to change your mind,” Bob Bennett, the executive director of the commission, told the Times. “If you look at him today versus Floyd Mayweather, Conor is the taller, longer, stronger, more powerful opponent. He’s also a southpaw, which makes it a little more difficult for a conventional fighter. He’s 12 years younger than Floyd.”Hall of Fame referee Richard Steele said he was not sure he would have sanctioned the bout.“Here’s a guy from one sport, challenging the world’s best in his own sport — I really don’t know how it’s going to work,” Steele told the Times. “McGregor can’t kick. He can’t elbow. He can’t do nothing. Nothing that he’s used to doing that makes him a great MMA fighter.”The Nevada boxing commission has a particularly large financial stake in the Mayweather-McGregor bout, the Times reported. The state receives 8 percent of the gross revenue from every ticket sold at a boxing event in Nevada, and the commission gets 25 percent of that amount. According to Leonard Ellerbe, the chief executive of Mayweather Promotions, and Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, more than $60 million in tickets have been sold for the fight, which means Nevada stands to receive in excess of $4.8 million, with the athletic commission’s cut topping $1.2 million. McGregor and Mayweather will wear eight-ounce gloves for their middleweight bout instead of the 10-ounce gloves typically mandated for fighters in the 154-pound weight class.  “I don’t think that’s the commission’s role, to try to affect the fight, or to try to affect ticket sales,” Lovelace told the Times. Bennett denied that the commission was putting its finances ahead of fighter safety. “As a regulator, I take offense to the fact that we’re approving this fight for fiduciary reasons,” he told the Times. “That’s totally unfair, and it’s simply not true.”
  • Changes coming to US protected lands, but details unknown
    Changes coming to US protected lands, but details unknown
    Tribes, ranchers and conservationists know that none of the national monuments ordered reviewed by President Donald Trump will be eliminated, but the changes in store for the sprawling land and sea areas remain a mystery after the administration kept a list of recommendations under wraps. That left people on all sides of the contentious debate clinging to only shreds of information and anxiously waiting for more details. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told The Associated Press that none of the 27 monuments will be rescinded, but he said he would push for boundary changes on a 'handful' and left open the possibility of allowing drilling, mining or other industries on the sites. The White House said only that it received Zinke's recommendations Thursday, a deadline set months ago. But it declined to make them public or offer a timetable for when it would take action. Zinke previously said in a trickle of announcements this summer that no changes would be made at six monuments under review — in Montana, Colorado, Idaho, California, Arizona and Washington — and that Bears Ears on tribal lands in Utah would be downsized. Conservationists and tribal leaders responded with alarm and distrust, demanding the full release of Zinke's recommendations and vowing to challenge attempts to shrink any monuments. Jacqueline Savitz, senior vice president of Oceana, which has been pushing for preservation of five marine monuments included in the review, said that simply saying 'changes' are coming doesn't reveal any real information. 'A change can be a small tweak or near annihilation,' Savitz said. 'The public has a right to know.' Groups that consider the millions of acres designated for protection by President Barack Obama and other past presidents part of a massive federal land grab voiced optimism that Zinke wants to reign in some areas. But they also expressed disappointment that the full report wasn't available. 'It was kind of the unmonumental monument announcement,' said Kathleen Sgamma, of the oil industry trade group Western Energy Alliance. Sgamma's group is among the organizations that hope the review spurs reform of the 1906 Antiquities Act, the law that gives presidents power to unilaterally create national monuments. Zinke said in a short summary report that he found that that the creation of some of the monuments was arbitrary or politically motivated. If Trump adopts Zinke's recommendations, it could ease some of the worst fears of the president's opponents, who warned that vast public lands and marine areas could be stripped of federal protection. But significant reductions in the size of the monuments or changes in what activities are allowed on them could trigger fierce resistance, too, including lawsuits. A tribal coalition that pushed for the creation of the 2,100-square-mile (5,400-sqaure kilometer) Bears Ears monument on sacred tribal land said it is prepared to launch a legal fight against even a slight reduction in its size. 'Our tribes stand together and are willing to go into battle in terms of litigation,' said Davis Filfred, a council delegate for the Navajo Nation council. New England commercial fishing groups say they're hopeful they'll get back rights to fish in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, an area off the coast of New England designated last year for protection by President Obama. Republican Utah state Rep. Mike Noel, who has pushed to rescind the designation of Bears Ears as a monument, said he could live with a rollback of its boundaries. He called that a good compromise that would enable continued tourism while still allowing activities that locals have pursued for generations — logging, livestock grazing and oil and gas drilling. Other sites that might see changes include the Grand Staircase-Escalante monument in the Utah desert, consisting of cliffs, canyons, natural arches and archaeological sites, including rock paintings; Katahdin Woods and Waters, 136 square miles (352 square kilometers) of forest of northern Maine; and Cascade Siskiyou, a 156-square-mile (404-square kilometer) region where three mountain ranges converge in Oregon. The marine monuments encompass more than 340,000 square miles (880,000 square kilometers) and include four sites in the Pacific Ocean and an array of underwater canyons and mountains off New England. Zinke suggested that the same presidential proclamation process used by four presidents over two decades to create the monuments could be used to enact changes. Environmental groups contend the Antiquities Act allows presidents to create national monuments but gives only Congress the power to modify them. Mark Squillace, a law professor at the University of Colorado, said he agrees with that view but noted the dispute has never gone before the courts. Conservative legal scholars have come down on the side of the administration. No president has tried to eliminate a monument, but some have reduced or redrawn the boundaries on 18 occasions, according to the National Park Service. Zinke did not directly answer whether any monuments would be newly opened to energy development, mining and other industries Trump has championed. Zinke, a former Montana congressman, insisted that public access for uses such as hunting, fishing or grazing would be maintained or restored. He also spoke of protecting tribal interests. In the interview, Zinke struck back against conservationists who had warned of impending mass sell-offs of public lands by the Trump administration. 'I've heard this narrative that somehow the land is going to be sold or transferred,' he said. 'That narrative is patently false and shameful. The land was public before and it will be public after.' ___ Brown reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press writers Michael Biesecker contributed from Washington, Felicia Fonseca from Flagstaff, Arizona; and Patrick Whittle from Portland, Maine. ___ Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter at www.twitter.com/matthewbrownap
  • California death penalty fight shifts to execution method
    California death penalty fight shifts to execution method
    Supporters of capital punishment in California claimed victory after the state Supreme Court upheld a voter-approved measure to speed up death sentences. But they still have to clear a major obstacle before executions can resume -- getting approval for a new lethal-injection method. The next step in that fight is expected on Friday, when state corrections officials say they will seek regulatory approval for a revised drug protocol to execute inmates. The new regulations would allow California's death row inmates to be executed using one of two different drugs or choose the gas chamber. The revised proposal would follow a highly anticipated California Supreme Court ruling on Thursday about Proposition 66, a push to 'mend not end' capital punishment in California by tightening rules on court appeals by inmates.
  • Amazon Prime members to receive discounts at Whole Foods
    Amazon Prime members to receive discounts at Whole Foods
    Amazon will officially acquire Whole Foods Market on Monday, and the company announced Amazon Prime members will receive special savings and in-store benefits at Whole Foods.

Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices starting Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores, the company said in a statement. Amazon and Whole Foods Market technology teams will also begin to integrate Amazon Prime into the Whole Foods Market point-of-sale system.

When the system integration is complete, Prime members will receive special savings and in-store benefits. The two companies will also come up with additional ideas to lower prices for Whole Foods Market customers. Whole Foods stores will also now have Amazon Lockers, where customers can pick up or send returns back to Amazon during their grocery store trips.

"We're determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality – we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market's long-held commitment to the highest standards," said Jeff Wilke, CEO of AmazonWorldwide Consumer. "To get started, we're going to lower prices beginning Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples, including Whole Trade organic bananas, responsibly-farmed salmon, organic large brown eggs, animal-welfare-rated 85 percent lean ground beef, and more."

Amazon will purchase Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion.

Whole Foods reported its third-quarter earnings late last month, with total sales increasing about 0.6 percent to a record $3.7 billion. However, comparable store sales decreased nearly 2 percent. During the earnings report, Whole Foods addressed the merger, in which Amazon.comwill acquire the grocery chain for $42 per share in an all-cash transaction.

"This is just the beginning – we will make Amazon Prime the customer rewards program at Whole Foods Market and continuously lower prices as we invent together," Wilke said. "There is significant work and opportunity ahead, and we're thrilled to get started."
  • Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, ‘embarrassed’ about Trump cover
    Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, ‘embarrassed’ about Trump cover
    Cooper Hefner, the son of Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner, is speaking out about President Donald Trump, saying he is “embarrassed” the magazine had him on a cover. In a profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises reflects on the direction he wants to take the publication, including returning the adult men’s magazine to nude photos. >> Read more trending news In October 2015, Playboy announced it would no longer publish naked photos, but the decision was reversed by Hefner in February. “I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” he said in a statement on Twitter at the time. “Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.” “Nudity hadn't been the problem -- it was how it’d been presented,” Hefner told THR. At one point, Hefner says that although Trump is a fan of his father, the Hefners do not feel the same way. “We don’t respect the guy,” he told THR. “There’s a personal embarrassment because Trump is somebody who has been on our cover.” Although he does not want to be associated with his father’s reputation as a playboy, THR reported that the two have “deeply felt progressive politics.”  “I’m a liberal, and I have a real issue with the conservative side feeling like they own the military,” he said. Hefner joined the California State Military Reserve in January and his father served in the U.S. Army in from 1944 to 1946. Hefner expanded on his thoughts on Trump in a Twitter thread Thursday. “Why am I embarrassed about this cover? Because we promote a philosophy that encourages ALL individuals to choose the life they want to live,”’ he said. “If the 1990 team at Playboy would have known Trump’s platform than the President would have never found his way onto our cover. But hindsight is 20/20 and the fight on the intellectual battlefield and for what really makes America great rages on.” Hefner said that he will aim to maintain freedom of expression within the publication. “As long as I’m at Playboy we will be on that battlefield, on the right side of history, fighting for freedom of expression and choice.”
  • FREE things to do this weekend: Movies, National Parks, festivals
    FREE things to do this weekend: Movies, National Parks, festivals
