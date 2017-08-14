Amazon issues refunds for potentially fake solar eclipse glasses

Having second thoughts about the safety of those cheap solar eclipse glasses you bought from Amazon? You're in luck: The company reportedly has given full refunds to some customers who bought possible fakes.

"Safety is among our highest priorities," Amazon said in a statement, KGW reported Saturday. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively reached out to customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not comply with industry standards. We want customers to buy with confidence anytime they make a purchase on Amazon.com, and eclipse glasses sold on Amazon.com are required to comply with the relevant ISO standard."

Some possibly counterfeit eclipse glasses were removed from the website, as well, CNN reported.

KGW, citing Amazon, reported that "customers who did not receive an email purchased glasses that were safe to use." If you weren't contacted but still are worried about your purchase, WRC reported that you can request a refund from Amazon customer service.

The news comes after the American Astronomical Society issued a warning on its website about potentially unsafe glasses for sale ahead of the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. Even glasses stamped with an International Organization for Standardization seal (ISO) could be fake, the AAS said.

"Now the marketplace is being flooded by counterfeit eclipse glasses that are labeled as if they’re ISO-compliant when in fact they are not,” the AAS said. “Even more unfortunately, unscrupulous vendors can grab the ISO logo off the internet and put it on their products and packaging even if their eclipse glasses or viewers haven’t been properly tested.”

Your best bet is to buy glasses from an AAS-approved vendor, the organization said. See the full list here.